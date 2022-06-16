Racing returns to Marysville Raceway Park Saturday, with its weekly racing series that features multiple divisions and events.
This week’s races are titled “turn and burn,” in honor of box office favorite “Maverick,” which debuted in record numbers over Memorial Day weekend.
According to MRP organizers, Saturday’s races will take on a similar theme to the movie.
“Just as in the movie, fans will see pilots navigating a course filled with ever present danger, all striving for one common goal – to complete the mission and win the race,” said an MRP spokesperson via a news release.
Fathers will be at the forefront of this weekend’s promotion with discounted admission tickets. Each father can get into Saturday’s races for $11 in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, the release stated. Regular adult admission is $15 (16-61 years old), junior/seniors/military discount with card $13, kids (6-11) $6 and children 5 and under are free. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., with race qualifying beginning at 6 p.m.
To buy tickets online visit https://bit.ly/3HqhUGx.
The on-track racing will be led by Jake Morgan, who leads Josh Young by 16 points in the overall championship in the wingless series. A total 49 drivers have earned points through four races this season in wingless sprints.
Crate Sprints
After four competitive events, the top seven are only separated by a mere nine points. The top two drivers, Britton Bock and Jason Ballentine, are tied with 180 points. Brett Youngman (179), Mike Hall (178), and Jacob Johnson (175) round out the top five.
Hobby Stocks
Howard Law leads Hobby Stock drivers coming into Saturday night. Second-place Kyle Cheney, the most recent winner, sits second, while Maurice Merrill, Zach Lindgren, and Joe Gillock are all searching for their first win in 2022.