Transactions
Thursday’s Deals
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Added C Jonathan Lucroy to their 60-man player pool. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed INF Breyvic Valera off waivers from the San Diego Padres. Placed RHP’s Elvis Luciano and Hector Perez, 3B Brandon Drury and CF Jonathon Davis on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Ranger Suarez, RHP’s Hector Neris and Tommy Hunter and 3B Scott Kingery on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Carmen Mlodzinski to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed INF’s Casey Schmitt and Jimmy Glowenke and RHP Ryan Murphy to minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Jordan Elliott.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Tyler Wolff.
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Rashawn Dally to the Las Vegas Lights FC for the 2020 USL Championshp season.
U.S. SOCCER
U.S. SOCCER — Named Francis Faberoff as the new head coach of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Beach Soccer National teams.
WEDNESDAY’S DEALS
BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Trevin Esquerra, RHP Carson King and OF’s Austin Langworthy and D.J. Poteet on minor league contracts.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Added INF’s Eric Campbell and Robert Puason, RHP’s Wandisson Charles and Miguel Romero, OF’s Luis Barrera and Brayan Buelvas to their 60-man player pool.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Released LHP Zac Rosscup. Agreed to terms with C Drew Romo on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Max Meyer to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed C Patrick Bailey to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP’s Zach Brzykcy and Edward Urena, OF’s Zach Cornell and Landon Dieterich, SS’s Gio Diaz and Quade Tomlin, 1B Jackson Coutts, INF Brian Klein and C Ray Torres on minor league contracts.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jerian Grant.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB A.J. Dillon to a four-year contract. Signed QB Jordan Love to a four-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Waived M Luiz Fernando.
INTER MIAMI — Signed D Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Transferred M Romario Ibarra to Liga MX team C.F. Pachuca.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned F Josh Sims to Southampton FC following expiration of his loan.
COLLEGE
ETSU — Announced Matt Wise as men’s basketball assistant coach.
LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Formally applied for admission to NAIA for sponsored sports.
ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named David Bowser Interim Athletics Director.
TUSCULUM — Promoted Josh Ealy to Assistant Athletic Director for Operations and Development.
AUTO RACING
UPCOMING RACES
All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400
Site: Indianapolis, Indiana
Schedule: Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (NBC)
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles
Last year: Kevin Harvick won from the pole in the final race to make the playoffs, matching his win from the pole 16 years earlier on the 2.5-mile oval.
Last race: Denny Hamlin earned his series-best fourth victory of the season at Pocono.
Fast facts: Harvick’s first- and second-place finishes at Pocono kept him atop the standings after 15 races. He leads Ryan Blaney by 29 points and Joey Logano by 14. ... Hamlin is sixth with four wins. ... The top eight drivers in the standings remain the only ones to have won a race this season. ... Hamlin’s victory was his sixth at Pocono, tying him with Jeff Gordon for the most on the track, and the 41st of his career, moving him past Mark Martin for 19th on the career list.
Next race: Quaker State 400, Sunday, July 12, Kentucky Speedway
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
Site: Indianapolis, Indiana
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC)
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Race distance: 62 laps, 150 miles (road course)
Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole position on the 2.5-mile oval.
Last race: Chase Briscoe won at Pocono.
Fast facts: This will be the series’ first race on Indy’s road course, which will also host the IndyCar race this weekend. ... Briscoe has won four of the 12 races so far, but leads the points standings by just three over Noah Gragson. Ross Chastain is third, another 30 points off the pace. ... Gragson has completed a series-high 2,030 laps, one more than Briscoe.
Next race: Shady Rays 200, July 9, Kentucky Speedway
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Brandon Jones won a rain-delayed race at Pocono for his first career victory in the series.
Next race: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, July 11, Kentucky Speedway
INDYCAR
GMR Grand Prix
Site: Indianapolis, Indiana
Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, noon (NBC).
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Race distance: 80 laps, 195.12 miles (road course)
Last year: Simon Pagenaud won from the eighth starting position.
Last race: Scott Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, won the season opener at Texas on June 6.
Fast facts: The series holds its first-ever crossover weekend at Indy with the NASCAR Xfinity Series following its race on the road course Saturday and the Cup Series on the oval Sunday. ... Dixon, Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden claimed the top three spots in the opener at Texas a month ago. ... The series will have Saturday-Sunday doubleheaders the next two weekends.
Next race: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, July 11-12, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Online: http://www.indycar.com
FORMULA ONE
Austrian Grand Prix
Site: Spielberg, Austria
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.; qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Track: Red Bull Ring
Race distance: 71 laps, 190.28 miles
Last year: Max Verstappen snapped Lewis Hamilton’s four-race winning streak after starting from the second position
Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season, capping his third consecutive championship season and sixth overall.
Fast facts: Hamilton won 11 of the 21 races last season and the four drivers that finished closest in the standings accounted for the other 10. ... Drivers will discuss taking a knee in a unified front to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Next race: Steiermark Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, July 12
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.
Next event: NHRA Mello Yello event, July 11-12, Indianapolis.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
OTHER SERIES
World of Outlaws Independence Day Spectacular, July 2-4, New Richmond, Wisconsin
NASCAR Cup Series
Points Leaders
Through June 28
1. Kevin Harvick, 581.
2. Ryan Blaney, 529.
3. Brad Keselowski, 514.
4. Chase Elliott, 510.
5. Denny Hamlin, 506.
6. Joey Logano, 500.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 500.
8. Alex Bowman, 464.
9. Aric Almirola, 431.
10. Kurt Busch, 430.
11. Kyle Busch, 423.
12. Jimmie Johnson, 390.
13. Clint Bowyer, 387.
14. Matt DiBenedetto, 384.
15. William Byron, 372.
16. Erik Jones, 341.
17. Austin Dillon, 327.
18. Tyler Reddick, 315.
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 311.
20. Chris Buescher, 298.
21. Bubba Wallace, 290.
22. John H. Nemechek, 269.
23. Michael McDowell, 255.
24. Ryan Newman, 253.
25. Christopher Bell, 252.
26. Cole Custer, 241.
27. Corey Lajoie, 212.
28. Ty Dillon, 209.
29. Ryan Preece, 187.
30. Matt Kenseth, 182.
31. Daniel Suarez, 142.
32. Kyle Larson, 121.
33. Brennan Poole, 111.
34. Quin Houff, 69.
35. Brendan Gaughan, 46.
36. David Ragan, 33.
37. Reed Sorenson, 27.
38. James Davison, 10.
NASCAR Xfinity
Points Leaders
Through June 28
1. Chase Briscoe, 499 (4).
2. Noah Gragson, 496 (2).
3. Ross Chastain, 466 (0).
4. Austin Cindric, 453 (0).
5. Harrison Burton, 404 (2).
6. Justin Haley, 401 (1).
7. Justin Allgaier, 386 (0).
8. Brandon Jones, 376 (1).
9. Michael Annett, 339 (0).
10. Ryan Sieg, 301 (0).
11. Riley Herbst, 294 (0).
12. Myatt Snider, 258 (0).
13. Daniel Hemric, 254 (0).
14. Brandon Brown, 254 (0).
15. Alex Labbe, 222 (0).
16. Josh Williams, 213 (0).
17. Jeremy Clements, 211 (0).
18. Jesse Little, 209 (0).
19. BJ McLeod, 189 (0).
20. Anthony Alfredo, 185 (0).
21. Vinnie Miller, 163 (0).
22. Chad Finchum, 156 (0).
23. Joe Graf Jr, 152 (0).
24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 147 (0).
25. AJ Allmendinger, 143 (1).
26. Tommy Joe Martins, 138 (0).
27. Colby Howard, 94 (0).
28. Matt Mills, 93 (0).
29. Ray Black Jr, 92 (0).
30. JJ Yeley, 78 (0).
31. Jeb Burton, 70 (0).
32. Mason Massey, 69 (0).
33. Robby Lyons, 66 (0).
34. Kody Vanderwal, 61 (0).
35. David Starr, 59 (0).
36. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 43 (0).
37. Dillon Bassett, 43 (0).
38. Kyle Weatherman, 43 (0).
39. Caesar Bacarella, 43 (0).
40. Colin Garrett, 42 (0).
41. Carson Ware, 41 (0).
42. Jeff Green, 39 (0).
43. Stefan Parsons, 36 (0).
44. Mike Harmon, 33 (0).
45. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 30 (0).
46. Dexter Bean, 26 (0).
47. Stephen Leicht, 26 (0).
48. Ryan Vargas, 24 (0).
49. Josh Bilicki, 24 (0).
50. Garrett Smithley, 19 (0).
51. Joey Gase, 18 (0).
52. Cj McLaughlin, 10 (0).
53. Patrick Emerling, 8 (0).
54. Landon Cassill, 5 (0).
55. Chris Cockrum, 3 (0).
56. Ja Junior Avila, 1 (0).
57. John Jackson, 1 (0).
NASCAR Gander Outdoors
Points Leaders
Through June 28
1. Austin Hill, 253.
2. Ben Rhodes, 202.
3. Grant Enfinger, 192.
4. Sheldon Creed, 189.
5. Todd Gilliland, 187.
6. Christian Eckes, 179.
7. Zane Smith, 177.
8. Tyler Ankrum, 174.
9. Brett Moffitt, 170.
10. Johnny Sauter, 168.
11. Derek Kraus, 159.
12. Stewart Friesen, 148.
13. Tanner Gray, 142.
14. Matt Crafton, 137.
15. Raphael Lessard, 119.
16. Ty Majeski, 114.
17. Codie Rohrbaugh, 91.
18. Jordan Anderson, 89.
19. Spencer Davis, 86.
20. Spencer Boyd, 82.
21. Cory Roper, 81.
22. Austin Wayne Self, 77.
23. Tate Fogleman, 70.
24. Natalie Decker, 58.
25. Korbin Forrister, 58.
26. Angela Ruch, 58.
27. Timmy Hill, 39.
28. Bayley Currey, 37.
29. Clay Greenfield, 32.
30. Jennifer Jo Cobb, 31.
31. Tyler Hill, 30.
32. Bryan Dauzat, 29.
33. Jason White, 27.
34. Ryan Truex, 24.
35. Josh Reaume, 24.
36. Parker Kligerman, 22.
37. Ray Ciccarelli, 18.
38. Chase Purdy, 16.
39. Gray Gaulding, 16.
40. T.J. Bell, 15.
41. Jesse Iwuji, 14.
42. Norm Benning, 12.
43. Gus Dean, 11.
44. Timothy Viens, 8.
45. Stefan Parsons, 8.
46. Dawson Cram, 5.
47. Bryant Barnhill, 5.
IndyCar
Points Leaders
Through June 7
1. Scott Dixon, 53.
2. Simon Pagenaud, 40.
3. Josef Newgarden, 37.
4. Zach Veach, 33.
5. Ed Carpenter, 30.
6. Conor Daly, 28.
7. Colton Herta, 26.
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 24.
9. Oliver Askew, 22.
10. Tony Kanaan, 20.
11. Charlie Kimball, 19.
12. Pato O’Ward, 18.
13. Will Power, 17.
14. Marco Andretti, 16.
15. Alexander Rossi, 15.
16. Jack Harvey, 14.
17. Graham Rahal, 13.
18. James Hinchcliffe, 12.
19. Marcus Ericsson, 11.
20. Felix Rosenqvist, 10.
21. Santino Ferrucci, 9.
22. Rinus Veekay, 8.
23. Alex Palou, 7.
24. Takuma Sato, 6.
GOLF
PGA TOUR
ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC
At Detroit, Detroit GC.
Yardage: 7,340. Par: 72. Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.
Thursday’s results were not in at press time.
KORN FERRY TOUR
TPC COLORADO CHAMPIONSHIP AT HERON LAKES
Thursday’s results were not in at press time.
Wednesday’s results at TPC Championship at Heron Lakes, Berthoud, Colo.
Yardage: 7,991. Par: 72. Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.
First Round
Will Zalatoris32-33—67
Lee Hodges32-35—67
Davis Riley35-32—67
J.T. Griffin34-33—67
Paul Peterson31-36—67
Ben Kohles34-33—67
Stephen Franken32-35—67
Brett Coletta34-34—68
Brad Hopfinger34-34—68
Taylor Pendrith33-35—68
Harrison Endycott32-36—68
Nick Hardy35-34—69
Trey Mullinax33-36—69
Martin Piller35-34—69
Mikel Martinson32-37—69
David Kocher31-38—69
Nicholas Lindheim31-38—69
Vince India35-34—69
Eric Barnes35-34—69
Matt Ryan35-34—69
Daniel Summerhays36-33—69
T.J. Vogel34-35—69
Nicholas Thompson35-34—69
Chandler Eaton35-34—69
Ted Smith34-35—69
Tyson Alexander35-35—70
Gregson Sigg34-36—70
Steve LeBrun34-36—70
Steve Marino33-37—70
Brandon Crick36-34—70
Callum Tarren34-36—70
Daniel Miernicki34-36—70
Will Cannon36-34—70
Rico Hoey34-36—70
Augusto Núñez35-35—70
Stephan Jaeger36-34—70
Joey Garber36-34—70
Conrad Shindler33-37—70
Chase Johnson36-34—70
Patrick Fishburn36-34—70
Taylor Dickson37-33—70
Zach Cabra34-36—70
Dawson Armstrong32-38—70
Carl Yuan35-36—71
John Oda37-34—71
Charlie Saxon34-37—71
Curtis Thompson36-35—71
Adam Svensson35-36—71
Dawie van der Walt36-35—71
Jim Knous36-35—71
Max Greyserman34-37—71
Hayden Buckley34-37—71
Brett Stegmaier34-37—71
Derek Ernst35-36—71
Kevin Dougherty35-36—71
Scott Gutschewski35-36—71
Tag Ridings37-34—71
Brian Campbell37-34—71
Ollie Schniederjans36-35—71
Chad Ramey35-36—71
Zach Zaback37-34—71
Matt Atkins37-34—71
Chandler Blanchet34-37—71
David Skinns35-36—71
Brian Richey35-36—71
Brandon Harkins37-35—72
Taylor Moore34-38—72
Jimmy Stanger35-37—72
Robert Garrigus35-37—72
Austin Truslow33-39—72
Paul Haley II38-34—72
Lorens Chan33-39—72
KK Limbhasut35-37—72
Steve Lewton38-34—72
Zach Bauchou37-35—72
Braden Thornberry37-35—72
Jared Wolfe35-37—72
Zecheng Dou35-37—72
Curtis Luck35-37—72
Jamie Arnold35-37—72
Steve Alker34-38—72
Stuart Macdonald36-36—72
MJ Maguire36-36—72
John Chin37-36—73
William McGirt36-37—73
Blayne Barber35-38—73
Justin Hueber38-35—73
Trevor Sluman35-38—73
Bobby Bai38-35—73
Dan Woltman35-38—73
Andy Pope36-37—73
Jonathan Randolph34-39—73
Sangmoon Bae34-39—73
Wade Binfield32-41—73
Zach Wright35-38—73
Brad Brunner34-39—73
Michael Miller36-37—73
Nicolas Echavarria36-38—74
Rick Lamb35-39—74
Greg Yates35-39—74
Sam Saunders36-38—74
Marcelo Rozo36-38—74
John Somers37-37—74
Jordan Niebrugge35-39—74
J.J. Henry35-39—74
Julian Etulain38-36—74
Mike Weir36-38—74
Joshua Creel37-37—74
Kevin Roy38-36—74
Yuwa Kosaihira36-38—74
Brent Grant37-37—74
Trevor Cone39-35—74
Sebastian Vazquez39-35—74
David Lipsky37-37—74
Ryan McCormick35-39—74
George Cunningham37-38—75
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez38-37—75
Richard S. Johnson37-38—75
Andrew Novak37-38—75
Jonathan Kaye37-38—75
Mickey DeMorat37-38—75
Ben Lanting38-37—75
Ryan Schmitz35-40—75
Hayden Shieh38-37—75
Mito Pereira37-38—75
Chase Wright36-39—75
John VanDerLaan35-40—75
Tommy Gainey38-37—75
Scott Langley35-40—75
Brett Drewitt35-40—75
Seth Reeves38-37—75
Zahkai Brown37-38—75
Whee Kim37-39—76
Kevin Lucas37-39—76
Evan Harmeling39-37—76
Alex Prugh38-38—76
Kyle Jones38-38—76
Justin Lower35-41—76
Cyril Bouniol35-41—76
Chip McDaniel35-41—76
Tom Whitney37-39—76
Jake Knapp37-40—77
Joshua Seiple36-41—77
Will Wilcox36-41—77
Dylan Wu37-40—77
Austin Smotherman36-41—77
Mark Baldwin38-39—77
Ryan Ruffels40-37—77
Jack Maguire39-39—78
Michael Arnaud39-39—78
Shane Smith40-38—78
Mark Hensby39-40—79
Zander Winston40-39—79
Connor Howe39-40—79
Luke Kwon40-44—84
FedEx Cup
Leaders
Through June 28PointsMoney
1. Webb Simpson1,583$4,029,300
2. Justin Thomas1,543$4,582,727
3. Sungjae Im1,531$4,060,915
4. Rory McIlroy1,270$4,039,785
5. Patrick Reed1,196$3,527,908
6. Brendon Todd1,166$2,701,598
7. Daniel Berger1,091$2,827,244
8. Marc Leishman1,064$3,012,897
9. Lanto Griffin1,058$2,678,739
10. Sebastian Munoz1,034$2,425,633
11. Abraham Ancer1,027$2,670,072
12. Bryson DeChambeau1,014$3,148,205
13. Xander Schauffele984$2,862,738
14. Kevin Na937$2,404,345
15. Tyrrell Hatton913$2,879,379
16. Hideki Matsuyama869$2,729,322
17. Joaquin Niemann836$2,264,823
18. Kevin Streelman803$2,208,751
19. Cameron Smith787$2,062,515
20. Cameron Champ780$1,786,799
21. Collin Morikawa747$1,918,049
22. Dustin Johnson735$1,966,600
23. Scottie Scheffler697$1,685,288
24. Jon Rahm694$1,965,852
25. Nick Taylor692$1,802,626
26. Adam Scott685$2,086,829
27. Harris English678$1,772,311
28. Tom Hoge672$1,751,275
29. Byeong Hun An659$1,830,338
30. Tyler Duncan659$1,508,134
31. Carlos Ortiz617$1,524,403
32. Patrick Cantlay617$1,616,938
33. Joel Dahmen594$1,637,548
34. Tony Finau593$1,550,774
35. Gary Woodland591$1,769,820
36. Andrew Landry587$1,378,434
37. Mark Hubbard586$1,483,549
38. Adam Long575$1,346,585
39. Tiger Woods571$1,956,312
40. Brendan Steele563$1,370,718
41. Viktor Hovland560$1,154,622
42. Danny Lee555$1,809,916
43. Adam Hadwin511$1,270,591
44. Sung Kang494$1,473,817
45. J.T. Poston485$1,131,744
46. Mackenzie Hughes475$1,245,532
47. Ryan Palmer471$1,236,157
48. Harry Higgs462$984,350
49. Corey Conners460$1,199,385
50. Dylan Frittelli458$1,156,899
51. Vaughn Taylor442$1,148,779
52. Brian Harman432$967,026
53. Matt Kuchar431$1,215,311
54. Bubba Watson427$1,142,409
55. Max Homa414$1,141,546
56. Billy Horschel414$1,177,408
57. Brian Stuard409$943,838
58. Maverick McNealy390$908,789
59. Talor Gooch381$1,031,342
60. Charles Howell III379$1,041,802
61. Nate Lashley374$977,998
62. Denny McCarthy371$889,479
63. Bud Cauley358$854,195
64. Matthew NeSmith358$754,731
65. Xinjun Zhang347$870,501
66. Scott Harrington341$862,841
67. Brandt Snedeker336$819,709
68. Pat Perez332$849,571
69. Tommy Fleetwood326$855,920
70. Patrick Rodgers324$751,275
71. Harold Varner III316$739,611
72. Doc Redman314$678,607
73. Jason Kokrak313$829,079
74. Scott Brown312$942,996
75. Matt Jones311$799,184
76. Robby Shelton310$777,576
77. Zac Blair307$710,818
78. Kevin Kisner299$718,683
79. Matthew Fitzpatrick295$817,166
80. Brian Gay285$644,962
81. Scott Piercy284$720,803
82. Keith Mitchell283$756,270
83. Phil Mickelson281$743,722
84. Sepp Straka280$687,227
85. Keegan Bradley276$665,184
86. Kyoung-Hoon Lee270$644,104
87. Henrik Norlander269$602,324
88. Graeme McDowell267$663,429
89. Jordan Spieth265$862,411
90. Wyndham Clark264$741,447
91. Brice Garnett264$577,999
92. Paul Casey262$660,468
93. Beau Hossler262$596,769
94. Ryan Moore257$723,350
95. Cameron Tringale254$561,470
96. Jason Day254$663,182
97. Cameron Davis251$549,431
98. Lucas Glover250$616,069
99. Sam Ryder249$482,703
100. Russell Knox246$478,140
101. Ian Poulter244$628,863
102. Richy Werenski243$608,388
103. Alex Noren243$521,182
104. Rory Sabbatini240$521,535
105. Chez Reavie238$646,746
106. Bronson Burgoon238$551,025
107. Jhonattan Vegas235$527,009
108. Rickie Fowler235$601,035
109. Louis Oosthuizen233$706,531
110. Justin Rose225$593,818
111. Matthew Wolff225$576,077
112. Ryan Armour223$496,491
113. Zach Johnson220$487,549
114. Rafa Cabrera Bello218$552,880
115. Adam Schenk217$463,770
116. Charley Hoffman215$560,120
117. Emiliano Grillo210$422,987
118. Josh Teater202$407,552
119. Scott Stallings198$450,276
120. Sergio Garcia197$537,395
121. Sam Burns197$461,931
122. Chesson Hadley196$398,253
123. Nick Watney196$407,747
124. Kyle Stanley194$386,308
125. Bo Hoag191$429,989
126. Joseph Bramlett191$426,215
127. Hank Lebioda189$368,244
128. Cameron Percy187$442,592
129. Peter Malnati184$457,180
130. J.B. Holmes183$440,524
131. Russell Henley181$456,961
132. Andrew Putnam179$445,566
133. Rob Oppenheim168$326,495
134. D.J. Trahan165$345,471
135. Luke List160$355,560
136. Ted Potter Jr.159$345,565
137. Fabian Gomez159$315,180
138. Charl Schwartzel156$405,843
139. Sebastian Cappelen156$371,482
140. Stewart Cink147$364,202
141. David Hearn146$278,182
142. Tim Wilkinson144$241,763
143. Robert Streb144$280,071
144. Shane Lowry141$405,423
145. Si Woo Kim140$341,454
146. Ben Martin137$256,735
147. Michael Thompson137$315,672
148. Branden Grace136$354,443
149. Mark Anderson135$241,547
150. Troy Merritt135$314,762
PGA Tour Statistics
Through June 28
FedExCup Season Points
1, Webb Simpson, 1,583. 2, Justin Thomas, 1,543. 3, Sungjae Im, 1,531. 4, Rory McIlroy, 1,270. 5, Patrick Reed, 1,196. 6, Brendon Todd, 1,166. 7, Daniel Berger, 1,091. 8, Marc Leishman, 1,064. 9, Lanto Griffin, 1,058. 10, Sebastian Munoz, 1,034.
Scoring Average
1, Webb Simpson, 68.662. 2, Rory McIlroy, 68.685. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 68.822. 4, Tyrrell Hatton, 68.977. 5, Justin Thomas, 69.198. 6, Daniel Berger, 69.311. 7, Xander Schauffele, 69.427. 8, Patrick Reed, 69.431. 9, Jon Rahm, 69.480. 10, Patrick Cantlay, 69.577.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 320.8. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 320.1. 3, Erik van Rooyen, 315.2. 4, Kurt Kitayama, 315.1. 5, Ryan Brehm, 314.7. 6, Grayson Murray, 314.2. 7, Rory McIlroy, 313.9. 8, Bubba Watson, 313.1. 9, Jason Kokrak, 312.4. 10, Brandon Hagy, 311.7.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 77.78%. 2, Ryan Armour, 74.31%. 3, Brendon Todd, 73.86%. 4, K.J. Choi, 73.21%. 5, Brian Stuard, 71.73%. 6, Kyle Stanley, 71.43%. 7, Tyler Duncan, 70.41%. 8, Jim Herman, 70.39%. 9, Johnson Wagner, 70.19%. 10, Tim Wilkinson, 70.11%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 76.44%. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 74.44%. 3 (tie), Corey Conners and Xander Schauffele, 73.15%. 5, Emiliano Grillo, 72.96%. 6, Gary Woodland, 72.50%. 7, Harris English, 72.45%. 8, Tyrrell Hatton, 72.22%. 9, Aaron Wise, 72.08%. 10, Jon Rahm, 71.94%.
Total Driving
1, Gary Woodland, 76. 2, Jon Rahm, 84. 3, Paul Casey, 87. 4, Dustin Johnson, 93. 5 (tie), Tommy Fleetwood and Jazz Janewattananond, 103. 7, Patrick Cantlay, 104. 8, Viktor Hovland, 107. 9, 2 tied with 111.
SG-Putting
1, Denny McCarthy, 1.259. 2, Tyrrell Hatton, 1.086. 3, Andrew Putnam, .978. 4, Patrick Reed, .961. 5, Kristoffer Ventura, .959. 6, Kevin Na, .840. 7 (tie), John Huh and J.T. Poston, .750. 9, Charl Schwartzel, .745. 10, Matt Kuchar, .728.
Birdie Average
1, Webb Simpson, 4.92. 2, Tyrrell Hatton, 4.85. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 4.83. 4, Justin Thomas, 4.76. 5 (tie), Daniel Berger and Patrick Reed, 4.50. 7, Xander Schauffele, 4.43. 8, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.42. 9, Scottie Scheffler, 4.41. 10, 2 tied with 4.36.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Dustin Johnson, 58.5. 2, Rory McIlroy, 58.9. 3, Viktor Hovland, 68.7. 4, J.B. Holmes, 72.0. 5, Josh Teater, 74.6. 6, Ian Poulter, 77.1. 7, Adam Scott, 78.0. 8, Seamus Power, 79.2. 9, Scott Stallings, 80.2. 10, 2 tied with 81.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Brendon Todd, 69.05%. 2, Shane Lowry, 68.00%. 3, Adam Hadwin, 67.24%. 4, Bud Cauley, 65.38%. 5, Bryson DeChambeau, 64.91%. 6, Rory Sabbatini, 64.84%. 7, Justin Thomas, 64.58%. 8, Maverick McNealy, 62.86%. 9, Justin Rose, 62.79%. 10, Brian Harman, 62.22%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Jon Rahm, 201. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 220. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 227. 4, Dustin Johnson, 241. 5, Webb Simpson, 248. 6, Rory McIlroy, 317. 7, Daniel Berger, 332. 8, Adam Scott, 345. 9, 2 tied with 354.
Pro Soccer
MLS
All times EDT
Wednesday, July 8
Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 9 a.m.
New England at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 10
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
NWSL
Challenge Cup Schedule
All times EDT
All matches played at Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman Utah
Saturday, June 27
North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1
Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1
Tuesday, June 30
Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3, tie
OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0, tie
Wednesday, July 1
Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0, tie
North Carolina Courage 2, Washington Spirit 0
Saturday, July 4
Utah Royals vs. Sky Blue, 12:30 p.m.
Houston Dash vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars, 12:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
Utah Royals vs. OL Reign, 12:30 p.m.
Sky Blue vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 12
Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m.
Monday, July 13
OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m.
Sky Blue vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.
Pro Basketball
NBA
2020 Restart Schedule
All Times Eastern
Thursday, July 30
Utah vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Portland, 4 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Boston vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Houston vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Miami vs. Denver, 1 p.m.
Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Washington vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Portland vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
Toronto vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m.
Denver vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Memphis vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Orlando vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Boston vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Memphis vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Denver vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto vs. Orlando, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. Boston, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Utah vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Washington vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 1 p.m.
Utah vs. Denver, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Toronto, 2 p.m.
San Antonio vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Orlando vs. Boston, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Portland, 6:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Oklahoma City vs. Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Utah, 3 p.m.
Toronto vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Miami, 8 p.m.
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Brooklyn vs. Orlando, 1 p.m.
Houston vs. San Antonio, 2 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.
Boston vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Washington, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Indianapolis vs. Houston, 4 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Washington vs. Boston, TBA
Portland vs. Brooklyn, TBA
Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers, TBA
Milwaukee vs. Memphis, TBA
New Orleans vs. Orlando, TBA
Dallas vs. Phoenix, TBA
San Antonio vs. Utah, TBA
Friday, Aug. 14
Philadelphia vs. Houston, TBA
Miami vs. Indianapolis, TBA
Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, TBA
Denver vs. Toronto, TBA