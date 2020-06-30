Transactions

MONDAY’S DEALS

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Juan Montero, RHP Casey Cobb and RHP Henry Nunez to minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP’s Garrett Acton and Stevie Emanuels, C’s Tyler Soderstrom and Cooper Uhl and OF D.J. Lee on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Connor Phillips to a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Silvino Bracho on the 45-day DL. Agreed to terms with RHP Bryce Jarvis on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Strickland, INF Gordon Beckman, OF Melky Cabrera, RHP Erasmo Ramirez and OF Ryan Cordell on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with RHP J.T. Ginn on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Anthony Swarzak, then re-signed him to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Jack Hartman to a minor league contract. Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 45-day DL retroactive to June 28.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Andres Munoz on the 45-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled Enderson Franco from Sacramento River Cats. Outrighted RHP Enderson Franco to Sacramento River Cats. Placed RHP Tyler Beede on the 45-day DL.

 

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived WR Jermiah Braswell.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT DaVon Hamilton.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Cameron Clark.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk.

 

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Returned F/M Jon Gallagher to the club after being on loan to Aberdeen FC. Announced loan of M Manuel Castro from Club Estudiantes de la Plata has been extended through 2020 season. 

 

Sunday’s DEALS

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Edgar Santana 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Cincinnati Reds minor league RHP Vladimir Gutierrez 80 games and Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Juan Idrogo 72 games following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Minnesota Twins minor league 2B Jose Rosario 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Reza Aleaziz 50 games following a positive test for a banned stimulant under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RF Trey Mancini on the 45-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 45-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned LHP Eric Skoglund outright to Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed LHP Reid Detmers to a minor-league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Severino on the 45-day IL. Signed INF Matt Duffy and C Max McDowell to minor-league contracts. Released RHP Dan Otero and re-signed him to a minor-league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed Mitch Haniger on the 45-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Adolis Garcia to Nashville (PCL). Placed LHP Brock Burke on the 45-day IL. Released INF Matt Duffy from his minor-league contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 45-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 45-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Outrighted RHP Yacksel Rios off the 40-man roster. Placed OF Kevin Kramer and RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day IL. Placed Edgar Santana on the restriced list.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP John Brebbia on the 45-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Adrian Sanchez on the 45-day IL.

 

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Te’a Cooper.

 

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Cameron Clark.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series 

Pocono Organics 325

Saturday’s race results 

At Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 130 laps, 44 points.

2. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 130, 37.

3. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 130, 53.

4. (36) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 130, 33.

5. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 130, 42.

6. (11) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 130, 39.

7. (18) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 130, 30.

8. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 130, 29.

9. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 130, 31.

10. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 130, 27.

11. (22) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 130, 26.

12. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 130, 40.

13. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 130, 34.

14. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 130, 23.

15. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 130, 22.

16. (25) Cole Custer, Ford, 130, 21.

17. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 130, 20.

18. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 130, 24.

19. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 130, 18.

20. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 130, 17.

21. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 130, 16.

22. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 129, 15.

23. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 129, 14.

24. (20) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 129, 13.

25. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 129, 19.

26. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 129, 11.

27. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 129, 17.

28. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 128, 9.

29. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 127, 8.

30. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 126, 7.

31. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, 125, 0.

32. (40) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 125, 0.

33. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 125, 0.

34. (35) James Davison, Chevrolet, 125, 3.

35. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 125, 0.

36. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 124, 20.

37. (28) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 121, 0.

38. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 70, 2.

39. (39) BJ McLeod, Ford, transmission, 36, 0.

40. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 19, 1.

Race Statistics

Winner’s Average Speed: 134.467 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 25 Mins, 1 Secs.

Margin of Victory: .761 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Almirola 1-19;J. Logano 20-30;A. Almirola 31-45;M. Truex Jr. 46-59;D. Hamlin 60-66;A. Almirola 67-93;D. Hamlin 94-96;R. Newman 97-109;M. McDowell 110;C. Buescher 111-113;K. Harvick 114-130, Running.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Aric Almirola 3 times for 61 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 17 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 14 laps; Ryan Newman 1 time for 13 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 11 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 10 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 3 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top Ten: 22,10,12,18,9,1,21,2,88,20.

Stage 2 Top Ten: 10,22,19,12,21,88,4,18,11,9.

 

Pocono 350

Sunday’s race results 

At Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 140, Running.

2. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 140, Running.

3. (38) Erik Jones, Toyota, 140, Running.

4. (25) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 140, Running.

5. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 140, Running.

6. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 140, Running.

7. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 140, Running.

8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 140, Running.

9. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 140, Running.

10. (15) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 140, Running.

11. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 140, Running.

12. (10) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 140, Running.

13. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 140, Running.

14. (2) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 140, Running.

15. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 140, Running.

16. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 140, Running.

17. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 140, Running.

18. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 139, Running.

19. (24) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 139, Running.

20. (22) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 139, Running.

21. (23) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 139, Running.

22. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 139, Running.

23. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 139, Running.

24. (36) Joey Logano, Ford, 139, Running.

25. (1) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 139, Running.

26. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 139, Running.

27. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 138, Running.

28. (31) JJ Yeley, Ford, 138, Running.

29. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 137, Running.

30. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, 136, Running.

31. (40) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 136, Running.

32. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 136, Running.

33. (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 136, Running.

34. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 136, Running.

35. (30) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 135, Running.

36. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 135, Running.

37. (39) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 133, Running.

38. (16) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 74, Accident.

39. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 39, Accident.

40. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, 15, Accident.

Race Statistics

Winner’s Average Speed: 122.879 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 50 Mins, 54 Secs.

Margin of Victory: 3.068 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Preece 0;K. Busch 1-35;R. Blaney 36-56;K. Busch 57-58;D. Hamlin 59-76;K. Harvick 77;B. Keselowski 78-79;A. Almirola 80-83;B. Keselowski 84-94;K. Harvick 95-104;D. Hamlin 105-120;M. Truex Jr. 121-125;D. Hamlin 126-140, Running.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Denny Hamlin 3 times for 49 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 35 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 21 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 13 laps; Kevin Harvick 2 times for 11 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 5 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage 1 Top Ten: 1,12,95,4,2,21,17,19,18,41.

Stage 2 Top Ten: 2,10,6,19,47,4,3,1,21,11.

 

Points Leaders

Through June 28 (after both Pocono races)

1. Kevin Harvick, 581.

2. Ryan Blaney, 529.

3. Brad Keselowski, 514.

4. Chase Elliott, 510.

5. Denny Hamlin, 506.

6. Joey Logano, 500.

7. Martin Truex Jr, 500.

8. Alex Bowman, 464.

9. Aric Almirola, 431.

10. Kurt Busch, 430.

11. Kyle Busch, 423.

12. Jimmie Johnson, 390.

13. Clint Bowyer, 387.

14. Matt DiBenedetto, 384.

15. William Byron, 372.

16. Erik Jones, 341.

17. Austin Dillon, 327.

18. Tyler Reddick, 315.

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 311.

20. Chris Buescher, 298.

21. Bubba Wallace, 290.

22. John H. Nemechek, 269.

23. Michael McDowell, 255.

24. Ryan Newman, 253.

25. Christopher Bell, 252.

26. Cole Custer, 241.

27. Corey Lajoie, 212.

28. Ty Dillon, 209.

29. Ryan Preece, 187.

30. Matt Kenseth, 182.

31. Daniel Suarez, 142.

32. Kyle Larson, 121.

33. Brennan Poole, 111.

34. Quin Houff, 69.

35. Brendan Gaughan, 46.

36. David Ragan, 33.

37. Reed Sorenson, 27.

38. James Davison, 10.

 

NASCAR Xfinity 

Pocono Green 225 Recycled

Sunday’s race results 

At Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 91, Running.

2. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

3. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

4. (2) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

5. (12) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

6. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

7. (18) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

8. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 91, Running.

9. (24) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 91, Running.

10. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

11. (20) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

12. (11) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

13. (17) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

14. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

15. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

16. (15) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

17. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

18. (29) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

19. (28) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

20. (16) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 91, Running.

21. (26) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 91, Running.

22. (1) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 90, Running.

23. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 89, Running.

24. (35) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 78, Running.

25. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 73, Transmission.

26. (27) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 73, Accident.

27. (36) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 69, Electrical.

28. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 52, Accident.

29. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 52, Accident,

30. (31) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 44, Oil Leak.

31. (30) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Power 17, Steering.

32. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 14, Accident.

33. (22) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 7, Oil Tank.

34. (13) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 4, Accident.

35. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 4, Accident.

36. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 0, Accident.

Race Statistics

Winner’s Average Speed: 108.563 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 5 Mins, 44 Secs.

Margin of Victory: 1.015 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N. Gragson 1-8;A. Cindric 9-16;R. Chastain 17;A. Cindric 18-20;R. Chastain 21-35;J. Allgaier 36-42;R. Chastain 43-47;J. Allgaier 48-49;R. Chastain 50-53;C. Briscoe 54-68;M. Snider 69-76;R. Chastain 77-82;C. Briscoe 83-91, Running.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ross Chastain 5 times for 31 laps; Chase Briscoe 2 times for 24 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 11 laps; Justin Allgaier 2 times for 9 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 8 laps; Myatt Snider 1 time for 8 laps.

Stage 1 Top Ten: 22,10,7,21,1,98,9,18,11,8.

Stage 2 Top Ten: 7,22,9,8,18,1,21,39,02,51.

 

Points Leaders

Through June 28 (After Sunday’s race)

1. Chase Briscoe, 499 (4).

2. Noah Gragson, 496 (2).

3. Ross Chastain, 466 (0).

4. Austin Cindric, 453 (0).

5. Harrison Burton, 404 (2).

6. Justin Haley, 401 (1).

7. Justin Allgaier, 386 (0).

8. Brandon Jones, 376 (1).

9. Michael Annett, 339 (0).

10. Ryan Sieg, 301 (0).

11. Riley Herbst, 294 (0).

12. Myatt Snider, 258 (0).

13. Daniel Hemric, 254 (0).

14. Brandon Brown, 254 (0).

15. Alex Labbe, 222 (0).

16. Josh Williams, 213 (0).

17. Jeremy Clements, 211 (0).

18. Jesse Little, 209 (0).

19. BJ McLeod, 189 (0).

20. Anthony Alfredo, 185 (0).

21. Vinnie Miller, 163 (0).

22. Chad Finchum, 156 (0).

23. Joe Graf Jr, 152 (0).

24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 147 (0).

25. AJ Allmendinger, 143 (1).

26. Tommy Joe Martins, 138 (0).

27. Colby Howard, 94 (0).

28. Matt Mills, 93 (0).

29. Ray Black Jr, 92 (0).

30. JJ Yeley, 78 (0).

31. Jeb Burton, 70 (0).

32. Mason Massey, 69 (0).

33. Robby Lyons, 66 (0).

34. Kody Vanderwal, 61 (0).

35. David Starr, 59 (0).

36. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 43 (0).

37. Dillon Bassett, 43 (0).

38. Kyle Weatherman, 43 (0).

39. Caesar Bacarella, 43 (0).

40. Colin Garrett, 42 (0).

41. Carson Ware, 41 (0).

42. Jeff Green, 39 (0).

43. Stefan Parsons, 36 (0).

44. Mike Harmon, 33 (0).

45. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 30 (0).

46. Dexter Bean, 26 (0).

47. Stephen Leicht, 26 (0).

48. Ryan Vargas, 24 (0).

49. Josh Bilicki, 24 (0).

50. Garrett Smithley, 19 (0).

51. Joey Gase, 18 (0).

52. Cj McLaughlin, 10 (0).

53. Patrick Emerling, 8 (0).

54. Landon Cassill, 5 (0).

55. Chris Cockrum, 3 (0).

56. Ja Junior Avila, 1 (0).

57. John Jackson, 1 (0).

 

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Pocono Organics 150

Saturday’s race ppd. by rain moved to Sunday.

Sunday’s race results

At Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 60 laps, 0 points.

2. (3) Austin Hill, Toyota, 60, 44.

3. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 60, 54.

4. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 60, 39.

5. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 60, 41.

6. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

7. (9) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 60, 33.

8. (20) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 60, 36.

9. (11) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 60, 41.

10. (13) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 60, 27.

11. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 60, 31.

12. (15) Tanner Gray, Ford, 60, 31.

13. (1) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 60, 28.

14. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 60, 30.

15. (40) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 60, 22.

16. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 60, 23.

17. (32) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 60, 20.

18. (27) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 60, 20.

19. (30) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 60, 18.

20. (33) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

21. (12) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 60, 16.

22. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 60, 15.

23. (28) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 60, 14.

24. (26) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 60, 13.

25. (24) Cory Roper, Ford, 60, 12.

26. (38) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, 60, 11.

27. (36) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 60, 10.

28. (25) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, 60, 9.

29. (37) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, 59, 8.

30. (39) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 59, 7.

31. (35) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 58, 6.

32. (34) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 54, 5.

33. (4) Christian Eckes, Toyota, accident, 48, 13.

34. (22) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, accident, 34, 3.

35. (29) Brennan Poole, Toyota, garage, 23, 0.

36. (19) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet, accident, 11, 1.

37. (14) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, accident, 5, 1.

38. (23) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, accident, 5, 1.

39. (17) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

40. (18) Matt Crafton, Ford, accident, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Winner’s Average Speed: 94.075 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 35 minutes, 40 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.864 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Sauter 0; S.Creed 1-30; Z.Smith 31-32; R.Chastain 33; Z.Smith 34-38; C.Eckes 39-48; B.Jones 49-58; S.Creed 59; B.Jones 60

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Creed, 2 times for 31 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 11 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 10 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 7 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: G.Enfinger, 2.

 

Points Leaders

Through June 28

1. Austin Hill, 253.

2. Ben Rhodes, 202.

3. Grant Enfinger, 192.

4. Sheldon Creed, 189.

5. Todd Gilliland, 187.

6. Christian Eckes, 179.

7. Zane Smith, 177.

8. Tyler Ankrum, 174.

9. Brett Moffitt, 170.

10. Johnny Sauter, 168.

11. Derek Kraus, 159.

12. Stewart Friesen, 148.

13. Tanner Gray, 142.

14. Matt Crafton, 137.

15. Raphael Lessard, 119.

16. Ty Majeski, 114.

17. Codie Rohrbaugh, 91.

18. Jordan Anderson, 89.

19. Spencer Davis, 86.

20. Spencer Boyd, 82.

21. Cory Roper, 81.

22. Austin Wayne Self, 77.

23. Tate Fogleman, 70.

24. Natalie Decker, 58.

25. Korbin Forrister, 58.

26. Angela Ruch, 58.

27. Timmy Hill, 39.

28. Bayley Currey, 37.

29. Clay Greenfield, 32.

30. Jennifer Jo Cobb, 31.

31. Tyler Hill, 30.

32. Bryan Dauzat, 29.

33. Jason White, 27.

34. Ryan Truex, 24.

35. Josh Reaume, 24.

36. Parker Kligerman, 22.

37. Ray Ciccarelli, 18.

38. Chase Purdy, 16.

39. Gray Gaulding, 16.

40. T.J. Bell, 15.

41. Jesse Iwuji, 14.

42. Norm Benning, 12.

43. Gus Dean, 11.

44. Timothy Viens, 8.

45. Stefan Parsons, 8.

46. Dawson Cram, 5.

47. Bryant Barnhill, 5.

 

IndyCar 

Points Leaders

Through June 7

1. Scott Dixon, 53.

2. Simon Pagenaud, 40.

3. Josef Newgarden, 37.

4. Zach Veach, 33.

5. Ed Carpenter, 30.

6. Conor Daly, 28.

7. Colton Herta, 26.

8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 24.

9. Oliver Askew, 22.

10. Tony Kanaan, 20.

11. Charlie Kimball, 19.

12. Pato O’Ward, 18.

13. Will Power, 17.

14. Marco Andretti, 16.

15. Alexander Rossi, 15.

16. Jack Harvey, 14.

17. Graham Rahal, 13.

18. James Hinchcliffe, 12.

19. Marcus Ericsson, 11.

20. Felix Rosenqvist, 10.

21. Santino Ferrucci, 9.

22. Rinus Veekay, 8.

23. Alex Palou, 7.

24. Takuma Sato, 6.

GOLF

PGA Tour 

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday’s results at Cromwell, Conn. TPC River Highlands. Yardage: 6,841. Par: 70. Purse: $7.4 million. Winner’s share: $1,332,000.

Final Round

Dustin Johnson (500), $1,332,00069-64-61-67—261

Kevin Streelman (300), $806,60066-66-63-67—262

Will Gordon, $436,60066-62-71-64—263

Mackenzie Hughes (163), $436,60060-68-68-67—263

Kevin Na (110), $303,40066-66-65-67—264

Ryan Armour (86), $233,47067-66-68-64—265

Bryson DeChambeau (86), $233,47065-67-65-68—265

Patton Kizzire (86), $233,47066-66-66-67—265

Scott Stallings (86), $233,47066-68-64-67—265

Brendan Steele (86), $233,47069-62-68-66—265

Patrick Cantlay (56), $139,98366-67-69-65—267

Si Woo Kim (56), $139,98368-66-68-65—267

Doc Redman (56), $139,98368-67-69-63—267

Abraham Ancer (56), $139,98367-65-66-69—267

Viktor Hovland (56), $139,98363-69-67-68—267

Zach Johnson (56), $139,98368-64-67-68—267

Rory McIlroy (56), $139,98363-68-69-67—267

Seung-Yul Noh (56), $139,98364-68-66-69—267

Brendon Todd (56), $139,98366-65-61-75—267

Joel Dahmen (42), $87,32067-68-68-65—268

Lucas Glover (42), $87,32066-68-71-63—268

Xander Schauffele (42), $87,32063-68-70-67—268

Brian Stuard (42), $87,32065-67-68-68—268

Wesley Bryan (32), $57,628

67-66-67-69—269

Sam Burns (32), $57,62868-66-68-67—269

Lanto Griffin (32), $57,62866-67-68-68—269

Adam Long (32), $57,62867-69-65-68—269

Phil Mickelson (32), $57,62864-63-71-71—269

Patrick Reed (32), $57,62870-66-69-64—269

Kyle Stanley (32), $57,62869-65-65-70—269

Jhonattan Vegas (32), $57,62871-65-67-66—269

Paul Casey (22), $42,25469-66-67-68—270

Tyler Duncan (22), $42,25464-70-69-67—270

Sergio Garcia (22), $42,25464-70-70-66—270

Russell Henley (22), $42,25465-69-72-64—270

Harold Varner III (22), $42,25466-69-69-66—270

Rafa Cabrera Bello (18), $34,41065-70-72-64—271

Tom Hoge (18), $34,41067-68-66-70—271

Mark Hubbard (18), $34,41068-66-70-67—271

Jon Rahm (18), $34,41066-68-66-71—271

Joseph Bramlett (13), $27,75069-65-71-67—272

Charley Hoffman (13), $27,75067-67-65-73—272

Hank Lebioda (13), $27,75069-67-66-70—272

Henrik Norlander (13), $27,75068-68-68-68—272

Brandt Snedeker (13), $27,75067-69-66-70—272

Byeong Hun An (9), $19,86968-68-69-68—273

Jason Day (9), $19,86967-69-69-68—273

Sung Kang (9), $19,86965-67-70-71—273

Louis Oosthuizen (9), $19,86964-70-71-68—273

Chez Reavie (9), $19,86970-66-68-69—273

Michael Thompson (9), $19,86964-71-70-68—273

Richy Werenski (9), $19,86967-68-71-67—273

Aaron Wise (9), $19,86968-67-69-69—273

Kevin Chappell (6), $17,31668-68-69-69—274

Austin Cook (6), $17,31671-65-69-69—274

Jim Furyk (6), $17,31669-65-70-70—274

Jordan Spieth (6), $17,31667-69-69-69—274

Sungjae Im (5), $16,87268-68-71-68—275

Marc Leishman (5), $16,87266-65-72-72—275

Emiliano Grillo (5), $16,50267-66-71-72—276

Shane Lowry (5), $16,50266-69-74-67—276

Troy Merritt (5), $16,50268-64-72-72—276

Joaquin Niemann (4), $16,20668-66-68-75—277

Ian Poulter (4), $16,05867-69-73-69—278

Scott Brown (4), $15,91069-66-72-72—279

Roger Sloan (4), $15,76267-69-71-73—280

Greg Chalmers (4), $15,61469-67-75-73—284

Luke Donald (3), $15,46669-65-73-79—286

 

KORN FERRY TOUR

UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday’s results at Farmington, Utah. Course: Oakridge Country Club. Yardage: 7,045. Par: 71. Purse: $675,000. Winner’s share: $121,500.

Final Round

Kyle Jones, $117,00064-65-67-68—264 

Paul Haley II, $48,75067-62-67-68—264 

Daniel Summerhays, $48,75069-65-68-62—264 

Will Zalatoris, $29,25066-66-67-66—265 

Martin Piller, $22,64266-65-71-64—266 

Dylan Wu, $22,64265-68-69-64—266 

Ollie Schniederjans, $22,64268-68-64-66—266 

Mark Blakefield, $16,66069-66-67-65—267 

John Chin, $16,66068-68-65-66—267 

Brent Grant, $16,66068-67-68-64—267 

Jimmy Stanger, $16,66068-64-68-67—267 

Dawie van der Walt, $16,66068-66-63-70—267 

Sangmoon Bae, $11,76567-69-65-67—268 

Erik Barnes, $11,76568-64-67-69—268 

Joey Garber, $11,76569-65-65-69—268 

Justin Hueber, $11,76570-66-65-67—268 

Alex Prugh, $11,76566-69-68-65—268 

Whee Kim, $7,46367-70-67-65—269 

Braden Thornberry, $7,46366-67-72-64—269 

Jamie Arnold, $7,46366-67-68-68—269 

Ryan Brehm, $7,46370-64-67-68—269 

Hayden Buckley, $7,46366-69-67-67—269 

Lee Hodges, $7,46370-65-66-68—269 

Vince India, $7,46368-68-67-66—269 

Paul Peterson, $7,46369-68-66-66—269 

T.J. Vogel, $7,46364-68-65-72—269 

Bobby Bai, $4,51866-68-67-69—270 

Brandon Crick, $4,51868-67-64-71—270 

Nick Hardy, $4,51865-70-67-68—270 

Stuart Macdonald, $4,51868-66-66-70—270 

Steve Marino, $4,51866-69-70-65—270 

Chris Naegel, $4,51867-69-67-67—270 

Chad Ramey, $4,51866-68-68-68—270 

Ryan Ruffels, $4,51864-70-63-73—270 

Greyson Sigg, $4,51868-68-65-69—270 

Wade Binfield, $3,42969-67-66-69—271 

Chandler Blanchet, $3,42964-66-67-74—271 

Eric Cole, $3,42966-71-71-63—271 

Patrick Fishburn, $3,42968-68-65-70—271 

Harry Hall, $3,42963-69-68-71—271 

Stephan Jaeger, $3,42963-72-72-64—271 

Justin Lower, $3,42970-65-70-66—271 

Josh Teater, $3,42964-66-70-71—271 

Matt Atkins, $2,92167-70-67-68—272 

Lorens Chan, $2,92166-70-69-67—272 

John Oda, $2,92169-67-70-66—272 

Taylor Pendrith, $2,92169-65-68-70—272 

Shawn Stefani, $2,92169-67-69-67—272 

Callum Tarren, $2,92170-66-70-66—272 

Joshua Creel, $2,92168-68-65-71—272 

Chip McDaniel, $2,92166-64-70-72—272 

Tyson Alexander, $2,70468-68-71-66—273 

Steven Alker, $2,70466-70-70-67—273 

Roberto Díaz, $2,70467-67-69-70—273 

Kevin Dougherty, $2,70470-66-69-68—273 

Stephen Franken, $2,70470-67-68-68—273 

Tommy Gainey, $2,70468-66-66-73—273 

Mark Hensby, $2,70469-67-70-67—273 

Dan McCarthy, $2,70467-69-67-70—273 

Kyle Reifers, $2,70467-70-66-70—273 

Davis Riley, $2,70469-68-67-69—273 

John VanDerLaan, $2,70471-66-69-67—273 

Taylor Dickson, $2,60771-66-69-68—274 

Doug Ghim, $2,60765-71-70-68—274 

Andres Gonzales, $2,60768-66-70-70—274 

Brett Stegmaier, $2,60769-67-71-67—274 

Rick Lamb, $2,56866-69-71-69—275  

Mike Weir, $2,56868-68-68-71—275  

Brandon Harkins, $2,54266-68-70-72—276  

Zach Wright, $2,54266-68-71-71—276  

Brett Drewitt, $2,52266-68-74-69—277  

Ryan McCormick, $2,50369-68-69-72—278  

Drew Weaver, $2,50370-66-73-69—278  

J.T. Griffin, $2,48371-65-72-72—280  

Brad Hopfinger, $2,47073-64-71-74—282

 

FedEx Cup Leaders

Through June 28PointsMoney

1. Webb Simpson1,583$4,029,300

2. Justin Thomas1,543$4,582,727

3. Sungjae Im1,531$4,060,915

4. Rory McIlroy1,270$4,039,785

5. Patrick Reed1,196$3,527,908

6. Brendon Todd1,166$2,701,598

7. Daniel Berger1,091$2,827,244

8. Marc Leishman1,064$3,012,897

9. Lanto Griffin1,058$2,678,739

10. Sebastian Munoz1,034$2,425,633

11. Abraham Ancer1,027$2,670,072

12. Bryson DeChambeau1,014$3,148,205

13. Xander Schauffele984$2,862,738

14. Kevin Na937$2,404,345

15. Tyrrell Hatton913$2,879,379

16. Hideki Matsuyama869$2,729,322

17. Joaquin Niemann836$2,264,823

18. Kevin Streelman803$2,208,751

19. Cameron Smith787$2,062,515

20. Cameron Champ780$1,786,799

21. Collin Morikawa747$1,918,049

22. Dustin Johnson735$1,966,600

23. Scottie Scheffler697$1,685,288

24. Jon Rahm694$1,965,852

25. Nick Taylor692$1,802,626

26. Adam Scott685$2,086,829

27. Harris English678$1,772,311

28. Tom Hoge672$1,751,275

29. Byeong Hun An659$1,830,338

30. Tyler Duncan659$1,508,134

31. Carlos Ortiz617$1,524,403

32. Patrick Cantlay617$1,616,938

33. Joel Dahmen594$1,637,548

34. Tony Finau593$1,550,774

35. Gary Woodland591$1,769,820

36. Andrew Landry587$1,378,434

37. Mark Hubbard586$1,483,549

38. Adam Long575$1,346,585

39. Tiger Woods571$1,956,312

40. Brendan Steele563$1,370,718

41. Viktor Hovland560$1,154,622

42. Danny Lee555$1,809,916

43. Adam Hadwin511$1,270,591

44. Sung Kang494$1,473,817

45. J.T. Poston485$1,131,744

46. Mackenzie Hughes475$1,245,532

47. Ryan Palmer471$1,236,157

48. Harry Higgs462$984,350

49. Corey Conners460$1,199,385

50. Dylan Frittelli458$1,156,899

51. Vaughn Taylor442$1,148,779

52. Brian Harman432$967,026

53. Matt Kuchar431$1,215,311

54. Bubba Watson427$1,142,409

55. Max Homa414$1,141,546

56. Billy Horschel414$1,177,408

57. Brian Stuard409$943,838

58. Maverick McNealy390$908,789

59. Talor Gooch381$1,031,342

60. Charles Howell III379$1,041,802

61. Nate Lashley374$977,998

62. Denny McCarthy371$889,479

63. Bud Cauley358$854,195

64. Matthew NeSmith358$754,731

65. Xinjun Zhang347$870,501

66. Scott Harrington341$862,841

67. Brandt Snedeker336$819,709

68. Pat Perez332$849,571

69. Tommy Fleetwood326$855,920

70. Patrick Rodgers324$751,275

71. Harold Varner III316$739,611

72. Doc Redman314$678,607

73. Jason Kokrak313$829,079

74. Scott Brown312$942,996

75. Matt Jones311$799,184

76. Robby Shelton310$777,576

77. Zac Blair307$710,818

78. Kevin Kisner299$718,683

79. Matthew Fitzpatrick295$817,166

80. Brian Gay285$644,962

81. Scott Piercy284$720,803

82. Keith Mitchell283$756,270

83. Phil Mickelson281$743,722

84. Sepp Straka280$687,227

85. Keegan Bradley276$665,184

86. Kyoung-Hoon Lee270$644,104

87. Henrik Norlander269$602,324

88. Graeme McDowell267$663,429

89. Jordan Spieth265$862,411

90. Wyndham Clark264$741,447

91. Brice Garnett264$577,999

92. Paul Casey262$660,468

93. Beau Hossler262$596,769

94. Ryan Moore257$723,350

95. Cameron Tringale254$561,470

96. Jason Day254$663,182

97. Cameron Davis251$549,431

98. Lucas Glover250$616,069

99. Sam Ryder249$482,703

100. Russell Knox246$478,140

101. Ian Poulter244$628,863

102. Richy Werenski243$608,388

103. Alex Noren243$521,182

104. Rory Sabbatini240$521,535

105. Chez Reavie238$646,746

106. Bronson Burgoon238$551,025

107. Jhonattan Vegas235$527,009

108. Rickie Fowler235$601,035

109. Louis Oosthuizen233$706,531

110. Justin Rose225$593,818

111. Matthew Wolff225$576,077

112. Ryan Armour223$496,491

113. Zach Johnson220$487,549

114. Rafa Cabrera Bello218$552,880

115. Adam Schenk217$463,770

116. Charley Hoffman215$560,120

117. Emiliano Grillo210$422,987

118. Josh Teater202$407,552

119. Scott Stallings198$450,276

120. Sergio Garcia197$537,395

121. Sam Burns197$461,931

122. Chesson Hadley196$398,253

123. Nick Watney196$407,747

124. Kyle Stanley194$386,308

125. Bo Hoag191$429,989

126. Joseph Bramlett191$426,215

127. Hank Lebioda189$368,244

128. Cameron Percy187$442,592

129. Peter Malnati184$457,180

130. J.B. Holmes183$440,524

131. Russell Henley181$456,961

132. Andrew Putnam179$445,566

133. Rob Oppenheim168$326,495

134. D.J. Trahan165$345,471

135. Luke List160$355,560

136. Ted Potter Jr.159$345,565

137. Fabian Gomez159$315,180

138. Charl Schwartzel156$405,843

139. Sebastian Cappelen156$371,482

140. Stewart Cink147$364,202

141. David Hearn146$278,182

142. Tim Wilkinson144$241,763

143. Robert Streb144$280,071

144. Shane Lowry141$405,423

145. Si Woo Kim140$341,454

146. Ben Martin137$256,735

147. Michael Thompson137$315,672

148. Branden Grace136$354,443

149. Mark Anderson135$241,547

150. Troy Merritt135$314,762

 

PGA Tour Statistics

Through June 28

FedExCup Season Points

1, Webb Simpson, 1,583. 2, Justin Thomas, 1,543. 3, Sungjae Im, 1,531. 4, Rory McIlroy, 1,270. 5, Patrick Reed, 1,196. 6, Brendon Todd, 1,166. 7, Daniel Berger, 1,091. 8, Marc Leishman, 1,064. 9, Lanto Griffin, 1,058. 10, Sebastian Munoz, 1,034.

 

Scoring Average

1, Webb Simpson, 68.662. 2, Rory McIlroy, 68.685. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 68.822. 4, Tyrrell Hatton, 68.977. 5, Justin Thomas, 69.198. 6, Daniel Berger, 69.311. 7, Xander Schauffele, 69.427. 8, Patrick Reed, 69.431. 9, Jon Rahm, 69.480. 10, Patrick Cantlay, 69.577.

 

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Champ, 320.8. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 320.1. 3, Erik van Rooyen, 315.2. 4, Kurt Kitayama, 315.1. 5, Ryan Brehm, 314.7. 6, Grayson Murray, 314.2. 7, Rory McIlroy, 313.9. 8, Bubba Watson, 313.1. 9, Jason Kokrak, 312.4. 10, Brandon Hagy, 311.7.

 

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jim Furyk, 77.78%. 2, Ryan Armour, 74.31%. 3, Brendon Todd, 73.86%. 4, K.J. Choi, 73.21%. 5, Brian Stuard, 71.73%. 6, Kyle Stanley, 71.43%. 7, Tyler Duncan, 70.41%. 8, Jim Herman, 70.39%. 9, Johnson Wagner, 70.19%. 10, Tim Wilkinson, 70.11%.

 

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Jim Furyk, 76.44%. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 74.44%. 3 (tie), Corey Conners and Xander Schauffele, 73.15%. 5, Emiliano Grillo, 72.96%. 6, Gary Woodland, 72.50%. 7, Harris English, 72.45%. 8, Tyrrell Hatton, 72.22%. 9, Aaron Wise, 72.08%. 10, Jon Rahm, 71.94%.

 

Total Driving

1, Gary Woodland, 76. 2, Jon Rahm, 84. 3, Paul Casey, 87. 4, Dustin Johnson, 93. 5 (tie), Tommy Fleetwood and Jazz Janewattananond, 103. 7, Patrick Cantlay, 104. 8, Viktor Hovland, 107. 9, 2 tied with 111.

 

SG-Putting

1, Denny McCarthy, 1.259. 2, Tyrrell Hatton, 1.086. 3, Andrew Putnam, .978. 4, Patrick Reed, .961. 5, Kristoffer Ventura, .959. 6, Kevin Na, .840. 7 (tie), John Huh and J.T. Poston, .750. 9, Charl Schwartzel, .745. 10, Matt Kuchar, .728.

 

Birdie Average

1, Webb Simpson, 4.92. 2, Tyrrell Hatton, 4.85. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 4.83. 4, Justin Thomas, 4.76. 5 (tie), Daniel Berger and Patrick Reed, 4.50. 7, Xander Schauffele, 4.43. 8, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.42. 9, Scottie Scheffler, 4.41. 10, 2 tied with 4.36.

 

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Dustin Johnson, 58.5. 2, Rory McIlroy, 58.9. 3, Viktor Hovland, 68.7. 4, J.B. Holmes, 72.0. 5, Josh Teater, 74.6. 6, Ian Poulter, 77.1. 7, Adam Scott, 78.0. 8, Seamus Power, 79.2. 9, Scott Stallings, 80.2. 10, 2 tied with 81.0.

 

Sand Save Percentage

1, Brendon Todd, 69.05%. 2, Shane Lowry, 68.00%. 3, Adam Hadwin, 67.24%. 4, Bud Cauley, 65.38%. 5, Bryson DeChambeau, 64.91%. 6, Rory Sabbatini, 64.84%. 7, Justin Thomas, 64.58%. 8, Maverick McNealy, 62.86%. 9, Justin Rose, 62.79%. 10, Brian Harman, 62.22%.

 

All-Around Ranking

1, Jon Rahm, 201. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 220. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 227. 4, Dustin Johnson, 241. 5, Webb Simpson, 248. 6, Rory McIlroy, 317. 7, Daniel Berger, 332. 8, Adam Scott, 345. 9, 2 tied with 354.

Pro Soccer

MLS

All times EDT

Wednesday, July 8

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 9 a.m.

New England at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

NWSL 

Challenge Cup Schedule

All times EDT

All matches played at Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman Utah

Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals, 12:30 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Sky Blue, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars, 12:30 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals vs. Sky Blue, 12:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals vs. OL Reign, 12:30 p.m.

Sky Blue vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 13

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m.

Sky Blue vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.

Pro Basketball

NBA 

2020 Restart Schedule

All Times Eastern

Thursday, July 30

Utah vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Portland, 4 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Miami vs. Denver, 1 p.m.

Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Washington vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Portland vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3

Toronto vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m.

Denver vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.

Indianapolis vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Memphis vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Orlando vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Boston vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Memphis vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Denver vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Orlando, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Boston, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6

New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Indianapolis vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7

Utah vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Washington vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 1 p.m.

Utah vs. Denver, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Toronto, 2 p.m.

San Antonio vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Orlando vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Portland, 6:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10

Oklahoma City vs. Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Utah, 3 p.m.

Toronto vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Indianapolis vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Brooklyn vs. Orlando, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Boston vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Indianapolis vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13

Washington vs. Boston, TBA

Portland vs. Brooklyn, TBA

Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers, TBA

Milwaukee vs. Memphis, TBA

New Orleans vs. Orlando, TBA

Dallas vs. Phoenix, TBA

San Antonio vs. Utah, TBA

Friday, Aug. 14

Philadelphia vs. Houston, TBA

Miami vs. Indianapolis, TBA

Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, TBA

Denver vs. Toronto, TBA

PRO HOCKEY

NHL

2020 DRAFT LOTTERY

Phase One

1. NHL qualifying round lottery winner. 

After the qualifying round of the playoffs the 8 losers will have an equal shot at the No. 1 pick in a phase two lottery. 

The losers get picks No. 9-No. 15.

2. Los Angeles

3. Ottawa (from San Jose)

4. Detroit

5. Ottawa

6. Anaheim

7. New Jersey

8. Buffalo

