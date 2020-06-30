Transactions
MONDAY’S DEALS
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Juan Montero, RHP Casey Cobb and RHP Henry Nunez to minor league contracts.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP’s Garrett Acton and Stevie Emanuels, C’s Tyler Soderstrom and Cooper Uhl and OF D.J. Lee on minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Connor Phillips to a minor league contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Silvino Bracho on the 45-day DL. Agreed to terms with RHP Bryce Jarvis on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Strickland, INF Gordon Beckman, OF Melky Cabrera, RHP Erasmo Ramirez and OF Ryan Cordell on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with RHP J.T. Ginn on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Anthony Swarzak, then re-signed him to a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Jack Hartman to a minor league contract. Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 45-day DL retroactive to June 28.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Andres Munoz on the 45-day DL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled Enderson Franco from Sacramento River Cats. Outrighted RHP Enderson Franco to Sacramento River Cats. Placed RHP Tyler Beede on the 45-day DL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived WR Jermiah Braswell.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT DaVon Hamilton.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Cameron Clark.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Returned F/M Jon Gallagher to the club after being on loan to Aberdeen FC. Announced loan of M Manuel Castro from Club Estudiantes de la Plata has been extended through 2020 season.
Sunday’s DEALS
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Edgar Santana 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Cincinnati Reds minor league RHP Vladimir Gutierrez 80 games and Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Juan Idrogo 72 games following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Minnesota Twins minor league 2B Jose Rosario 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Reza Aleaziz 50 games following a positive test for a banned stimulant under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RF Trey Mancini on the 45-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 45-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned LHP Eric Skoglund outright to Omaha (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed LHP Reid Detmers to a minor-league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Severino on the 45-day IL. Signed INF Matt Duffy and C Max McDowell to minor-league contracts. Released RHP Dan Otero and re-signed him to a minor-league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed Mitch Haniger on the 45-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Adolis Garcia to Nashville (PCL). Placed LHP Brock Burke on the 45-day IL. Released INF Matt Duffy from his minor-league contract.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 45-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 45-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Outrighted RHP Yacksel Rios off the 40-man roster. Placed OF Kevin Kramer and RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day IL. Placed Edgar Santana on the restriced list.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP John Brebbia on the 45-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Adrian Sanchez on the 45-day IL.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Te’a Cooper.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Cameron Clark.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series
Pocono Organics 325
Saturday’s race results
At Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 130 laps, 44 points.
2. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 130, 37.
3. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 130, 53.
4. (36) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 130, 33.
5. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 130, 42.
6. (11) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 130, 39.
7. (18) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 130, 30.
8. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 130, 29.
9. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 130, 31.
10. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 130, 27.
11. (22) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 130, 26.
12. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 130, 40.
13. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 130, 34.
14. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 130, 23.
15. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 130, 22.
16. (25) Cole Custer, Ford, 130, 21.
17. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 130, 20.
18. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 130, 24.
19. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 130, 18.
20. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 130, 17.
21. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 130, 16.
22. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 129, 15.
23. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 129, 14.
24. (20) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 129, 13.
25. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 129, 19.
26. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 129, 11.
27. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 129, 17.
28. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 128, 9.
29. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 127, 8.
30. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 126, 7.
31. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, 125, 0.
32. (40) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 125, 0.
33. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 125, 0.
34. (35) James Davison, Chevrolet, 125, 3.
35. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 125, 0.
36. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 124, 20.
37. (28) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 121, 0.
38. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 70, 2.
39. (39) BJ McLeod, Ford, transmission, 36, 0.
40. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 19, 1.
Race Statistics
Winner’s Average Speed: 134.467 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 25 Mins, 1 Secs.
Margin of Victory: .761 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A. Almirola 1-19;J. Logano 20-30;A. Almirola 31-45;M. Truex Jr. 46-59;D. Hamlin 60-66;A. Almirola 67-93;D. Hamlin 94-96;R. Newman 97-109;M. McDowell 110;C. Buescher 111-113;K. Harvick 114-130, Running.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Aric Almirola 3 times for 61 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 17 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 14 laps; Ryan Newman 1 time for 13 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 11 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 10 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 3 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage 1 Top Ten: 22,10,12,18,9,1,21,2,88,20.
Stage 2 Top Ten: 10,22,19,12,21,88,4,18,11,9.
Pocono 350
Sunday’s race results
At Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 140, Running.
2. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 140, Running.
3. (38) Erik Jones, Toyota, 140, Running.
4. (25) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 140, Running.
5. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 140, Running.
6. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 140, Running.
7. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 140, Running.
8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 140, Running.
9. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 140, Running.
10. (15) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 140, Running.
11. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 140, Running.
12. (10) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 140, Running.
13. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 140, Running.
14. (2) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 140, Running.
15. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 140, Running.
16. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 140, Running.
17. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 140, Running.
18. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 139, Running.
19. (24) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 139, Running.
20. (22) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 139, Running.
21. (23) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 139, Running.
22. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 139, Running.
23. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 139, Running.
24. (36) Joey Logano, Ford, 139, Running.
25. (1) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 139, Running.
26. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 139, Running.
27. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 138, Running.
28. (31) JJ Yeley, Ford, 138, Running.
29. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 137, Running.
30. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, 136, Running.
31. (40) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 136, Running.
32. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 136, Running.
33. (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 136, Running.
34. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 136, Running.
35. (30) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 135, Running.
36. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 135, Running.
37. (39) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 133, Running.
38. (16) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 74, Accident.
39. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 39, Accident.
40. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, 15, Accident.
Race Statistics
Winner’s Average Speed: 122.879 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 50 Mins, 54 Secs.
Margin of Victory: 3.068 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 32 laps.
Lead Changes: 12 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: R. Preece 0;K. Busch 1-35;R. Blaney 36-56;K. Busch 57-58;D. Hamlin 59-76;K. Harvick 77;B. Keselowski 78-79;A. Almirola 80-83;B. Keselowski 84-94;K. Harvick 95-104;D. Hamlin 105-120;M. Truex Jr. 121-125;D. Hamlin 126-140, Running.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Denny Hamlin 3 times for 49 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 35 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 21 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 13 laps; Kevin Harvick 2 times for 11 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 5 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 2 laps.
Stage 1 Top Ten: 1,12,95,4,2,21,17,19,18,41.
Stage 2 Top Ten: 2,10,6,19,47,4,3,1,21,11.
Points Leaders
Through June 28 (after both Pocono races)
1. Kevin Harvick, 581.
2. Ryan Blaney, 529.
3. Brad Keselowski, 514.
4. Chase Elliott, 510.
5. Denny Hamlin, 506.
6. Joey Logano, 500.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 500.
8. Alex Bowman, 464.
9. Aric Almirola, 431.
10. Kurt Busch, 430.
11. Kyle Busch, 423.
12. Jimmie Johnson, 390.
13. Clint Bowyer, 387.
14. Matt DiBenedetto, 384.
15. William Byron, 372.
16. Erik Jones, 341.
17. Austin Dillon, 327.
18. Tyler Reddick, 315.
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 311.
20. Chris Buescher, 298.
21. Bubba Wallace, 290.
22. John H. Nemechek, 269.
23. Michael McDowell, 255.
24. Ryan Newman, 253.
25. Christopher Bell, 252.
26. Cole Custer, 241.
27. Corey Lajoie, 212.
28. Ty Dillon, 209.
29. Ryan Preece, 187.
30. Matt Kenseth, 182.
31. Daniel Suarez, 142.
32. Kyle Larson, 121.
33. Brennan Poole, 111.
34. Quin Houff, 69.
35. Brendan Gaughan, 46.
36. David Ragan, 33.
37. Reed Sorenson, 27.
38. James Davison, 10.
NASCAR Xfinity
Pocono Green 225 Recycled
Sunday’s race results
At Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 91, Running.
2. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
3. (21) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
4. (2) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
5. (12) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
6. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
7. (18) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
8. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 91, Running.
9. (24) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 91, Running.
10. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
11. (20) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
12. (11) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
13. (17) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
14. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
15. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
16. (15) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
17. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
18. (29) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
19. (28) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
20. (16) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 91, Running.
21. (26) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 91, Running.
22. (1) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 90, Running.
23. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 89, Running.
24. (35) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 78, Running.
25. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 73, Transmission.
26. (27) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 73, Accident.
27. (36) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 69, Electrical.
28. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 52, Accident.
29. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 52, Accident,
30. (31) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 44, Oil Leak.
31. (30) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Power 17, Steering.
32. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 14, Accident.
33. (22) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 7, Oil Tank.
34. (13) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 4, Accident.
35. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 4, Accident.
36. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 0, Accident.
Race Statistics
Winner’s Average Speed: 108.563 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 5 Mins, 44 Secs.
Margin of Victory: 1.015 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 31 laps.
Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: N. Gragson 1-8;A. Cindric 9-16;R. Chastain 17;A. Cindric 18-20;R. Chastain 21-35;J. Allgaier 36-42;R. Chastain 43-47;J. Allgaier 48-49;R. Chastain 50-53;C. Briscoe 54-68;M. Snider 69-76;R. Chastain 77-82;C. Briscoe 83-91, Running.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ross Chastain 5 times for 31 laps; Chase Briscoe 2 times for 24 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 11 laps; Justin Allgaier 2 times for 9 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 8 laps; Myatt Snider 1 time for 8 laps.
Stage 1 Top Ten: 22,10,7,21,1,98,9,18,11,8.
Stage 2 Top Ten: 7,22,9,8,18,1,21,39,02,51.
Points Leaders
Through June 28 (After Sunday’s race)
1. Chase Briscoe, 499 (4).
2. Noah Gragson, 496 (2).
3. Ross Chastain, 466 (0).
4. Austin Cindric, 453 (0).
5. Harrison Burton, 404 (2).
6. Justin Haley, 401 (1).
7. Justin Allgaier, 386 (0).
8. Brandon Jones, 376 (1).
9. Michael Annett, 339 (0).
10. Ryan Sieg, 301 (0).
11. Riley Herbst, 294 (0).
12. Myatt Snider, 258 (0).
13. Daniel Hemric, 254 (0).
14. Brandon Brown, 254 (0).
15. Alex Labbe, 222 (0).
16. Josh Williams, 213 (0).
17. Jeremy Clements, 211 (0).
18. Jesse Little, 209 (0).
19. BJ McLeod, 189 (0).
20. Anthony Alfredo, 185 (0).
21. Vinnie Miller, 163 (0).
22. Chad Finchum, 156 (0).
23. Joe Graf Jr, 152 (0).
24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 147 (0).
25. AJ Allmendinger, 143 (1).
26. Tommy Joe Martins, 138 (0).
27. Colby Howard, 94 (0).
28. Matt Mills, 93 (0).
29. Ray Black Jr, 92 (0).
30. JJ Yeley, 78 (0).
31. Jeb Burton, 70 (0).
32. Mason Massey, 69 (0).
33. Robby Lyons, 66 (0).
34. Kody Vanderwal, 61 (0).
35. David Starr, 59 (0).
36. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 43 (0).
37. Dillon Bassett, 43 (0).
38. Kyle Weatherman, 43 (0).
39. Caesar Bacarella, 43 (0).
40. Colin Garrett, 42 (0).
41. Carson Ware, 41 (0).
42. Jeff Green, 39 (0).
43. Stefan Parsons, 36 (0).
44. Mike Harmon, 33 (0).
45. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 30 (0).
46. Dexter Bean, 26 (0).
47. Stephen Leicht, 26 (0).
48. Ryan Vargas, 24 (0).
49. Josh Bilicki, 24 (0).
50. Garrett Smithley, 19 (0).
51. Joey Gase, 18 (0).
52. Cj McLaughlin, 10 (0).
53. Patrick Emerling, 8 (0).
54. Landon Cassill, 5 (0).
55. Chris Cockrum, 3 (0).
56. Ja Junior Avila, 1 (0).
57. John Jackson, 1 (0).
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series
Pocono Organics 150
Saturday’s race ppd. by rain moved to Sunday.
Sunday’s race results
At Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 60 laps, 0 points.
2. (3) Austin Hill, Toyota, 60, 44.
3. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 60, 54.
4. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 60, 39.
5. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 60, 41.
6. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 60, 0.
7. (9) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 60, 33.
8. (20) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 60, 36.
9. (11) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 60, 41.
10. (13) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 60, 27.
11. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 60, 31.
12. (15) Tanner Gray, Ford, 60, 31.
13. (1) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 60, 28.
14. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 60, 30.
15. (40) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 60, 22.
16. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 60, 23.
17. (32) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 60, 20.
18. (27) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 60, 20.
19. (30) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 60, 18.
20. (33) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 60, 0.
21. (12) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 60, 16.
22. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 60, 15.
23. (28) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 60, 14.
24. (26) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 60, 13.
25. (24) Cory Roper, Ford, 60, 12.
26. (38) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, 60, 11.
27. (36) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 60, 10.
28. (25) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, 60, 9.
29. (37) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, 59, 8.
30. (39) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 59, 7.
31. (35) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 58, 6.
32. (34) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 54, 5.
33. (4) Christian Eckes, Toyota, accident, 48, 13.
34. (22) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, accident, 34, 3.
35. (29) Brennan Poole, Toyota, garage, 23, 0.
36. (19) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet, accident, 11, 1.
37. (14) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, accident, 5, 1.
38. (23) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, accident, 5, 1.
39. (17) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.
40. (18) Matt Crafton, Ford, accident, 0, 1.
Race Statistics
Winner’s Average Speed: 94.075 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 35 minutes, 40 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.864 seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 29 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J.Sauter 0; S.Creed 1-30; Z.Smith 31-32; R.Chastain 33; Z.Smith 34-38; C.Eckes 39-48; B.Jones 49-58; S.Creed 59; B.Jones 60
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Creed, 2 times for 31 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 11 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 10 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 7 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: G.Enfinger, 2.
Points Leaders
Through June 28
1. Austin Hill, 253.
2. Ben Rhodes, 202.
3. Grant Enfinger, 192.
4. Sheldon Creed, 189.
5. Todd Gilliland, 187.
6. Christian Eckes, 179.
7. Zane Smith, 177.
8. Tyler Ankrum, 174.
9. Brett Moffitt, 170.
10. Johnny Sauter, 168.
11. Derek Kraus, 159.
12. Stewart Friesen, 148.
13. Tanner Gray, 142.
14. Matt Crafton, 137.
15. Raphael Lessard, 119.
16. Ty Majeski, 114.
17. Codie Rohrbaugh, 91.
18. Jordan Anderson, 89.
19. Spencer Davis, 86.
20. Spencer Boyd, 82.
21. Cory Roper, 81.
22. Austin Wayne Self, 77.
23. Tate Fogleman, 70.
24. Natalie Decker, 58.
25. Korbin Forrister, 58.
26. Angela Ruch, 58.
27. Timmy Hill, 39.
28. Bayley Currey, 37.
29. Clay Greenfield, 32.
30. Jennifer Jo Cobb, 31.
31. Tyler Hill, 30.
32. Bryan Dauzat, 29.
33. Jason White, 27.
34. Ryan Truex, 24.
35. Josh Reaume, 24.
36. Parker Kligerman, 22.
37. Ray Ciccarelli, 18.
38. Chase Purdy, 16.
39. Gray Gaulding, 16.
40. T.J. Bell, 15.
41. Jesse Iwuji, 14.
42. Norm Benning, 12.
43. Gus Dean, 11.
44. Timothy Viens, 8.
45. Stefan Parsons, 8.
46. Dawson Cram, 5.
47. Bryant Barnhill, 5.
IndyCar
Points Leaders
Through June 7
1. Scott Dixon, 53.
2. Simon Pagenaud, 40.
3. Josef Newgarden, 37.
4. Zach Veach, 33.
5. Ed Carpenter, 30.
6. Conor Daly, 28.
7. Colton Herta, 26.
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 24.
9. Oliver Askew, 22.
10. Tony Kanaan, 20.
11. Charlie Kimball, 19.
12. Pato O’Ward, 18.
13. Will Power, 17.
14. Marco Andretti, 16.
15. Alexander Rossi, 15.
16. Jack Harvey, 14.
17. Graham Rahal, 13.
18. James Hinchcliffe, 12.
19. Marcus Ericsson, 11.
20. Felix Rosenqvist, 10.
21. Santino Ferrucci, 9.
22. Rinus Veekay, 8.
23. Alex Palou, 7.
24. Takuma Sato, 6.
GOLF
PGA Tour
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday’s results at Cromwell, Conn. TPC River Highlands. Yardage: 6,841. Par: 70. Purse: $7.4 million. Winner’s share: $1,332,000.
Final Round
Dustin Johnson (500), $1,332,00069-64-61-67—261
Kevin Streelman (300), $806,60066-66-63-67—262
Will Gordon, $436,60066-62-71-64—263
Mackenzie Hughes (163), $436,60060-68-68-67—263
Kevin Na (110), $303,40066-66-65-67—264
Ryan Armour (86), $233,47067-66-68-64—265
Bryson DeChambeau (86), $233,47065-67-65-68—265
Patton Kizzire (86), $233,47066-66-66-67—265
Scott Stallings (86), $233,47066-68-64-67—265
Brendan Steele (86), $233,47069-62-68-66—265
Patrick Cantlay (56), $139,98366-67-69-65—267
Si Woo Kim (56), $139,98368-66-68-65—267
Doc Redman (56), $139,98368-67-69-63—267
Abraham Ancer (56), $139,98367-65-66-69—267
Viktor Hovland (56), $139,98363-69-67-68—267
Zach Johnson (56), $139,98368-64-67-68—267
Rory McIlroy (56), $139,98363-68-69-67—267
Seung-Yul Noh (56), $139,98364-68-66-69—267
Brendon Todd (56), $139,98366-65-61-75—267
Joel Dahmen (42), $87,32067-68-68-65—268
Lucas Glover (42), $87,32066-68-71-63—268
Xander Schauffele (42), $87,32063-68-70-67—268
Brian Stuard (42), $87,32065-67-68-68—268
Wesley Bryan (32), $57,628
67-66-67-69—269
Sam Burns (32), $57,62868-66-68-67—269
Lanto Griffin (32), $57,62866-67-68-68—269
Adam Long (32), $57,62867-69-65-68—269
Phil Mickelson (32), $57,62864-63-71-71—269
Patrick Reed (32), $57,62870-66-69-64—269
Kyle Stanley (32), $57,62869-65-65-70—269
Jhonattan Vegas (32), $57,62871-65-67-66—269
Paul Casey (22), $42,25469-66-67-68—270
Tyler Duncan (22), $42,25464-70-69-67—270
Sergio Garcia (22), $42,25464-70-70-66—270
Russell Henley (22), $42,25465-69-72-64—270
Harold Varner III (22), $42,25466-69-69-66—270
Rafa Cabrera Bello (18), $34,41065-70-72-64—271
Tom Hoge (18), $34,41067-68-66-70—271
Mark Hubbard (18), $34,41068-66-70-67—271
Jon Rahm (18), $34,41066-68-66-71—271
Joseph Bramlett (13), $27,75069-65-71-67—272
Charley Hoffman (13), $27,75067-67-65-73—272
Hank Lebioda (13), $27,75069-67-66-70—272
Henrik Norlander (13), $27,75068-68-68-68—272
Brandt Snedeker (13), $27,75067-69-66-70—272
Byeong Hun An (9), $19,86968-68-69-68—273
Jason Day (9), $19,86967-69-69-68—273
Sung Kang (9), $19,86965-67-70-71—273
Louis Oosthuizen (9), $19,86964-70-71-68—273
Chez Reavie (9), $19,86970-66-68-69—273
Michael Thompson (9), $19,86964-71-70-68—273
Richy Werenski (9), $19,86967-68-71-67—273
Aaron Wise (9), $19,86968-67-69-69—273
Kevin Chappell (6), $17,31668-68-69-69—274
Austin Cook (6), $17,31671-65-69-69—274
Jim Furyk (6), $17,31669-65-70-70—274
Jordan Spieth (6), $17,31667-69-69-69—274
Sungjae Im (5), $16,87268-68-71-68—275
Marc Leishman (5), $16,87266-65-72-72—275
Emiliano Grillo (5), $16,50267-66-71-72—276
Shane Lowry (5), $16,50266-69-74-67—276
Troy Merritt (5), $16,50268-64-72-72—276
Joaquin Niemann (4), $16,20668-66-68-75—277
Ian Poulter (4), $16,05867-69-73-69—278
Scott Brown (4), $15,91069-66-72-72—279
Roger Sloan (4), $15,76267-69-71-73—280
Greg Chalmers (4), $15,61469-67-75-73—284
Luke Donald (3), $15,46669-65-73-79—286
KORN FERRY TOUR
UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday’s results at Farmington, Utah. Course: Oakridge Country Club. Yardage: 7,045. Par: 71. Purse: $675,000. Winner’s share: $121,500.
Final Round
Kyle Jones, $117,00064-65-67-68—264
Paul Haley II, $48,75067-62-67-68—264
Daniel Summerhays, $48,75069-65-68-62—264
Will Zalatoris, $29,25066-66-67-66—265
Martin Piller, $22,64266-65-71-64—266
Dylan Wu, $22,64265-68-69-64—266
Ollie Schniederjans, $22,64268-68-64-66—266
Mark Blakefield, $16,66069-66-67-65—267
John Chin, $16,66068-68-65-66—267
Brent Grant, $16,66068-67-68-64—267
Jimmy Stanger, $16,66068-64-68-67—267
Dawie van der Walt, $16,66068-66-63-70—267
Sangmoon Bae, $11,76567-69-65-67—268
Erik Barnes, $11,76568-64-67-69—268
Joey Garber, $11,76569-65-65-69—268
Justin Hueber, $11,76570-66-65-67—268
Alex Prugh, $11,76566-69-68-65—268
Whee Kim, $7,46367-70-67-65—269
Braden Thornberry, $7,46366-67-72-64—269
Jamie Arnold, $7,46366-67-68-68—269
Ryan Brehm, $7,46370-64-67-68—269
Hayden Buckley, $7,46366-69-67-67—269
Lee Hodges, $7,46370-65-66-68—269
Vince India, $7,46368-68-67-66—269
Paul Peterson, $7,46369-68-66-66—269
T.J. Vogel, $7,46364-68-65-72—269
Bobby Bai, $4,51866-68-67-69—270
Brandon Crick, $4,51868-67-64-71—270
Nick Hardy, $4,51865-70-67-68—270
Stuart Macdonald, $4,51868-66-66-70—270
Steve Marino, $4,51866-69-70-65—270
Chris Naegel, $4,51867-69-67-67—270
Chad Ramey, $4,51866-68-68-68—270
Ryan Ruffels, $4,51864-70-63-73—270
Greyson Sigg, $4,51868-68-65-69—270
Wade Binfield, $3,42969-67-66-69—271
Chandler Blanchet, $3,42964-66-67-74—271
Eric Cole, $3,42966-71-71-63—271
Patrick Fishburn, $3,42968-68-65-70—271
Harry Hall, $3,42963-69-68-71—271
Stephan Jaeger, $3,42963-72-72-64—271
Justin Lower, $3,42970-65-70-66—271
Josh Teater, $3,42964-66-70-71—271
Matt Atkins, $2,92167-70-67-68—272
Lorens Chan, $2,92166-70-69-67—272
John Oda, $2,92169-67-70-66—272
Taylor Pendrith, $2,92169-65-68-70—272
Shawn Stefani, $2,92169-67-69-67—272
Callum Tarren, $2,92170-66-70-66—272
Joshua Creel, $2,92168-68-65-71—272
Chip McDaniel, $2,92166-64-70-72—272
Tyson Alexander, $2,70468-68-71-66—273
Steven Alker, $2,70466-70-70-67—273
Roberto Díaz, $2,70467-67-69-70—273
Kevin Dougherty, $2,70470-66-69-68—273
Stephen Franken, $2,70470-67-68-68—273
Tommy Gainey, $2,70468-66-66-73—273
Mark Hensby, $2,70469-67-70-67—273
Dan McCarthy, $2,70467-69-67-70—273
Kyle Reifers, $2,70467-70-66-70—273
Davis Riley, $2,70469-68-67-69—273
John VanDerLaan, $2,70471-66-69-67—273
Taylor Dickson, $2,60771-66-69-68—274
Doug Ghim, $2,60765-71-70-68—274
Andres Gonzales, $2,60768-66-70-70—274
Brett Stegmaier, $2,60769-67-71-67—274
Rick Lamb, $2,56866-69-71-69—275
Mike Weir, $2,56868-68-68-71—275
Brandon Harkins, $2,54266-68-70-72—276
Zach Wright, $2,54266-68-71-71—276
Brett Drewitt, $2,52266-68-74-69—277
Ryan McCormick, $2,50369-68-69-72—278
Drew Weaver, $2,50370-66-73-69—278
J.T. Griffin, $2,48371-65-72-72—280
Brad Hopfinger, $2,47073-64-71-74—282
FedEx Cup Leaders
Through June 28PointsMoney
1. Webb Simpson1,583$4,029,300
2. Justin Thomas1,543$4,582,727
3. Sungjae Im1,531$4,060,915
4. Rory McIlroy1,270$4,039,785
5. Patrick Reed1,196$3,527,908
6. Brendon Todd1,166$2,701,598
7. Daniel Berger1,091$2,827,244
8. Marc Leishman1,064$3,012,897
9. Lanto Griffin1,058$2,678,739
10. Sebastian Munoz1,034$2,425,633
11. Abraham Ancer1,027$2,670,072
12. Bryson DeChambeau1,014$3,148,205
13. Xander Schauffele984$2,862,738
14. Kevin Na937$2,404,345
15. Tyrrell Hatton913$2,879,379
16. Hideki Matsuyama869$2,729,322
17. Joaquin Niemann836$2,264,823
18. Kevin Streelman803$2,208,751
19. Cameron Smith787$2,062,515
20. Cameron Champ780$1,786,799
21. Collin Morikawa747$1,918,049
22. Dustin Johnson735$1,966,600
23. Scottie Scheffler697$1,685,288
24. Jon Rahm694$1,965,852
25. Nick Taylor692$1,802,626
26. Adam Scott685$2,086,829
27. Harris English678$1,772,311
28. Tom Hoge672$1,751,275
29. Byeong Hun An659$1,830,338
30. Tyler Duncan659$1,508,134
31. Carlos Ortiz617$1,524,403
32. Patrick Cantlay617$1,616,938
33. Joel Dahmen594$1,637,548
34. Tony Finau593$1,550,774
35. Gary Woodland591$1,769,820
36. Andrew Landry587$1,378,434
37. Mark Hubbard586$1,483,549
38. Adam Long575$1,346,585
39. Tiger Woods571$1,956,312
40. Brendan Steele563$1,370,718
41. Viktor Hovland560$1,154,622
42. Danny Lee555$1,809,916
43. Adam Hadwin511$1,270,591
44. Sung Kang494$1,473,817
45. J.T. Poston485$1,131,744
46. Mackenzie Hughes475$1,245,532
47. Ryan Palmer471$1,236,157
48. Harry Higgs462$984,350
49. Corey Conners460$1,199,385
50. Dylan Frittelli458$1,156,899
51. Vaughn Taylor442$1,148,779
52. Brian Harman432$967,026
53. Matt Kuchar431$1,215,311
54. Bubba Watson427$1,142,409
55. Max Homa414$1,141,546
56. Billy Horschel414$1,177,408
57. Brian Stuard409$943,838
58. Maverick McNealy390$908,789
59. Talor Gooch381$1,031,342
60. Charles Howell III379$1,041,802
61. Nate Lashley374$977,998
62. Denny McCarthy371$889,479
63. Bud Cauley358$854,195
64. Matthew NeSmith358$754,731
65. Xinjun Zhang347$870,501
66. Scott Harrington341$862,841
67. Brandt Snedeker336$819,709
68. Pat Perez332$849,571
69. Tommy Fleetwood326$855,920
70. Patrick Rodgers324$751,275
71. Harold Varner III316$739,611
72. Doc Redman314$678,607
73. Jason Kokrak313$829,079
74. Scott Brown312$942,996
75. Matt Jones311$799,184
76. Robby Shelton310$777,576
77. Zac Blair307$710,818
78. Kevin Kisner299$718,683
79. Matthew Fitzpatrick295$817,166
80. Brian Gay285$644,962
81. Scott Piercy284$720,803
82. Keith Mitchell283$756,270
83. Phil Mickelson281$743,722
84. Sepp Straka280$687,227
85. Keegan Bradley276$665,184
86. Kyoung-Hoon Lee270$644,104
87. Henrik Norlander269$602,324
88. Graeme McDowell267$663,429
89. Jordan Spieth265$862,411
90. Wyndham Clark264$741,447
91. Brice Garnett264$577,999
92. Paul Casey262$660,468
93. Beau Hossler262$596,769
94. Ryan Moore257$723,350
95. Cameron Tringale254$561,470
96. Jason Day254$663,182
97. Cameron Davis251$549,431
98. Lucas Glover250$616,069
99. Sam Ryder249$482,703
100. Russell Knox246$478,140
101. Ian Poulter244$628,863
102. Richy Werenski243$608,388
103. Alex Noren243$521,182
104. Rory Sabbatini240$521,535
105. Chez Reavie238$646,746
106. Bronson Burgoon238$551,025
107. Jhonattan Vegas235$527,009
108. Rickie Fowler235$601,035
109. Louis Oosthuizen233$706,531
110. Justin Rose225$593,818
111. Matthew Wolff225$576,077
112. Ryan Armour223$496,491
113. Zach Johnson220$487,549
114. Rafa Cabrera Bello218$552,880
115. Adam Schenk217$463,770
116. Charley Hoffman215$560,120
117. Emiliano Grillo210$422,987
118. Josh Teater202$407,552
119. Scott Stallings198$450,276
120. Sergio Garcia197$537,395
121. Sam Burns197$461,931
122. Chesson Hadley196$398,253
123. Nick Watney196$407,747
124. Kyle Stanley194$386,308
125. Bo Hoag191$429,989
126. Joseph Bramlett191$426,215
127. Hank Lebioda189$368,244
128. Cameron Percy187$442,592
129. Peter Malnati184$457,180
130. J.B. Holmes183$440,524
131. Russell Henley181$456,961
132. Andrew Putnam179$445,566
133. Rob Oppenheim168$326,495
134. D.J. Trahan165$345,471
135. Luke List160$355,560
136. Ted Potter Jr.159$345,565
137. Fabian Gomez159$315,180
138. Charl Schwartzel156$405,843
139. Sebastian Cappelen156$371,482
140. Stewart Cink147$364,202
141. David Hearn146$278,182
142. Tim Wilkinson144$241,763
143. Robert Streb144$280,071
144. Shane Lowry141$405,423
145. Si Woo Kim140$341,454
146. Ben Martin137$256,735
147. Michael Thompson137$315,672
148. Branden Grace136$354,443
149. Mark Anderson135$241,547
150. Troy Merritt135$314,762
PGA Tour Statistics
Through June 28
FedExCup Season Points
1, Webb Simpson, 1,583. 2, Justin Thomas, 1,543. 3, Sungjae Im, 1,531. 4, Rory McIlroy, 1,270. 5, Patrick Reed, 1,196. 6, Brendon Todd, 1,166. 7, Daniel Berger, 1,091. 8, Marc Leishman, 1,064. 9, Lanto Griffin, 1,058. 10, Sebastian Munoz, 1,034.
Scoring Average
1, Webb Simpson, 68.662. 2, Rory McIlroy, 68.685. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 68.822. 4, Tyrrell Hatton, 68.977. 5, Justin Thomas, 69.198. 6, Daniel Berger, 69.311. 7, Xander Schauffele, 69.427. 8, Patrick Reed, 69.431. 9, Jon Rahm, 69.480. 10, Patrick Cantlay, 69.577.
Driving Distance
1, Cameron Champ, 320.8. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 320.1. 3, Erik van Rooyen, 315.2. 4, Kurt Kitayama, 315.1. 5, Ryan Brehm, 314.7. 6, Grayson Murray, 314.2. 7, Rory McIlroy, 313.9. 8, Bubba Watson, 313.1. 9, Jason Kokrak, 312.4. 10, Brandon Hagy, 311.7.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 77.78%. 2, Ryan Armour, 74.31%. 3, Brendon Todd, 73.86%. 4, K.J. Choi, 73.21%. 5, Brian Stuard, 71.73%. 6, Kyle Stanley, 71.43%. 7, Tyler Duncan, 70.41%. 8, Jim Herman, 70.39%. 9, Johnson Wagner, 70.19%. 10, Tim Wilkinson, 70.11%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 76.44%. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 74.44%. 3 (tie), Corey Conners and Xander Schauffele, 73.15%. 5, Emiliano Grillo, 72.96%. 6, Gary Woodland, 72.50%. 7, Harris English, 72.45%. 8, Tyrrell Hatton, 72.22%. 9, Aaron Wise, 72.08%. 10, Jon Rahm, 71.94%.
Total Driving
1, Gary Woodland, 76. 2, Jon Rahm, 84. 3, Paul Casey, 87. 4, Dustin Johnson, 93. 5 (tie), Tommy Fleetwood and Jazz Janewattananond, 103. 7, Patrick Cantlay, 104. 8, Viktor Hovland, 107. 9, 2 tied with 111.
SG-Putting
1, Denny McCarthy, 1.259. 2, Tyrrell Hatton, 1.086. 3, Andrew Putnam, .978. 4, Patrick Reed, .961. 5, Kristoffer Ventura, .959. 6, Kevin Na, .840. 7 (tie), John Huh and J.T. Poston, .750. 9, Charl Schwartzel, .745. 10, Matt Kuchar, .728.
Birdie Average
1, Webb Simpson, 4.92. 2, Tyrrell Hatton, 4.85. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 4.83. 4, Justin Thomas, 4.76. 5 (tie), Daniel Berger and Patrick Reed, 4.50. 7, Xander Schauffele, 4.43. 8, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.42. 9, Scottie Scheffler, 4.41. 10, 2 tied with 4.36.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Dustin Johnson, 58.5. 2, Rory McIlroy, 58.9. 3, Viktor Hovland, 68.7. 4, J.B. Holmes, 72.0. 5, Josh Teater, 74.6. 6, Ian Poulter, 77.1. 7, Adam Scott, 78.0. 8, Seamus Power, 79.2. 9, Scott Stallings, 80.2. 10, 2 tied with 81.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Brendon Todd, 69.05%. 2, Shane Lowry, 68.00%. 3, Adam Hadwin, 67.24%. 4, Bud Cauley, 65.38%. 5, Bryson DeChambeau, 64.91%. 6, Rory Sabbatini, 64.84%. 7, Justin Thomas, 64.58%. 8, Maverick McNealy, 62.86%. 9, Justin Rose, 62.79%. 10, Brian Harman, 62.22%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Jon Rahm, 201. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 220. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 227. 4, Dustin Johnson, 241. 5, Webb Simpson, 248. 6, Rory McIlroy, 317. 7, Daniel Berger, 332. 8, Adam Scott, 345. 9, 2 tied with 354.
Pro Soccer
MLS
All times EDT
Wednesday, July 8
Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 9 a.m.
New England at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 10
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
NWSL
Challenge Cup Schedule
All times EDT
All matches played at Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman Utah
Saturday, June 27
North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1
Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1
Tuesday, June 30
Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals, 12:30 p.m.
OL Reign vs. Sky Blue, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars, 12:30 p.m.
Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Utah Royals vs. Sky Blue, 12:30 p.m.
Houston Dash vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars, 12:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
Utah Royals vs. OL Reign, 12:30 p.m.
Sky Blue vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 12
Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m.
Monday, July 13
OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m.
Sky Blue vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.
Pro Basketball
NBA
2020 Restart Schedule
All Times Eastern
Thursday, July 30
Utah vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Portland, 4 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Boston vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Houston vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Miami vs. Denver, 1 p.m.
Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Washington vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Portland vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
Toronto vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m.
Denver vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Memphis vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Orlando vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Boston vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Memphis vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Denver vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto vs. Orlando, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. Boston, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Utah vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Washington vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 1 p.m.
Utah vs. Denver, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Toronto, 2 p.m.
San Antonio vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Orlando vs. Boston, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Portland, 6:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Oklahoma City vs. Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Utah, 3 p.m.
Toronto vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Miami, 8 p.m.
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Brooklyn vs. Orlando, 1 p.m.
Houston vs. San Antonio, 2 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.
Boston vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Washington, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Indianapolis vs. Houston, 4 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Washington vs. Boston, TBA
Portland vs. Brooklyn, TBA
Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers, TBA
Milwaukee vs. Memphis, TBA
New Orleans vs. Orlando, TBA
Dallas vs. Phoenix, TBA
San Antonio vs. Utah, TBA
Friday, Aug. 14
Philadelphia vs. Houston, TBA
Miami vs. Indianapolis, TBA
Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, TBA
Denver vs. Toronto, TBA
PRO HOCKEY
NHL
2020 DRAFT LOTTERY
Phase One
1. NHL qualifying round lottery winner.
After the qualifying round of the playoffs the 8 losers will have an equal shot at the No. 1 pick in a phase two lottery.
The losers get picks No. 9-No. 15.
2. Los Angeles
3. Ottawa (from San Jose)
4. Detroit
5. Ottawa
6. Anaheim
7. New Jersey
8. Buffalo