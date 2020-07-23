Transactions
Thursday’s Deals
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF Joan Moncada from the IL. Recalled C Zack Collins and RHP Jimmy Lambert from Class AAA Charlotte. Purchased the contracts of INF Cheslor Cuthbert, OF Nicky Delmonico, LHP Ross Detwiler and RHP Codi Heuer from Class AAA Charlotte. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment. Optioned RHP Ian Hamilton to Class AAA Charlotte. Released INF Andrew Romine. Reassigned RHP’s Drew Anderson, Dane Dunning, Tayron Guerrero and Tyler Johnson, OF’s Luis Basabe and Luis Gonzalez, INF’s Nick Madrigal and Andrew Vaughn and C Yermin Mercedes to the Schaumburg training facility. Signed INF Ryan Goins as a free agent and assigned him to the Schaumburg training facility.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected contracts of INF Mike Freeman and RHP’s Cam Hill and Dominic Leone from alternate site. Recalled INF Yu Chang, OF Bradley Zimmer and RHP’s Aaron Civale and James Karinchak from alternate site. Designated HP Hunter Wood for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Chance Adams and LHP Randy Rosario on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed RHP Jesse Hahn on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency list. Reinstated C Meibrys Viloria from the IL and recalled. Recalled RHP’s Ronald Bolanos and Kyle Zimmer, OF Franchy Cordero and LHP’s Foster Griffin and Gabe Speier. Selected OF Erick Mejia, C Oscar Hernandez and RHP’s Greg Holland and Tyler Zuber.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Thairo Estrada and RHP’s Ben Heller and Michael King from the alternate training site. Returned INF DJ LeMahie from IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Chase Anderson on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Optioned LHP Ryan Borucki to alternate training site. Selected RHP A.J. Cole and LHP Brian Moran. Recalled SS Santiago Espinal, RHP’s Thomas Hatch and Jason Waguespack and LHP Anthony Kay from alternate training site.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contracts or RHP Brad Boxberger and LHP Alex Vesia. Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Triple-A Wichita and RHP Jordan Holloway from Single-A Jupiter. Placed RHP Drew Steckenrider on the 60-day IL. Reassigned INF’ Eddy Alvarez, Jazz Chisholm, Jose Devers, Lewin Diaz and Sean Rodriguez, RHP’s Jorge Guzman and Aaron Northcraft, OF’s Monte Harrison and Jesus Sanchez and C Ryan Lavarnway to the Marlins alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Luke Maile on the 60-day IL. Placed SS JT Riddle on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of LHP’s Derek Holland and Nik Turley and 3B Phillip Evans from the Pirates alternate training site. Recalled RHP JT Brubaker, SS Cole Tucker and OF Jason Martin from the Pirates alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez and LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate site. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson, OR Joe McCarthy and LHP Conner Menez from alternate site.Placed IF’s Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Selected LHP Caleb Barager, RHP Rico Garcia, C’s Rob Brantly and Tyler Heineman and IF’s Darin Ruf and Pablo Sandoval. Designated OF Jose Siri and 2B Kean Wong for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball League
NBA — Named Oris Stuart Chief People and Inclusion Officer.
Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Keia Clarke Chief Exec.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Hired Kevin Rogers as senior offensive assistant.
COLLEGES
LOYOLA (MD.) — Named Sammy Jo Prudhomme assistant women’s soccer coach.
WEDNESday’s DEALS
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Burns on a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Released LHP Hector Santiago.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed INF/OF Hunter Dozier on the IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Allante Hall and LHP Zarion Sharpe on minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C’s Ty Duvall and Matt Scheffler, 2B Justin Lavey and SS Brett Rodriguez on minor league contracts.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Received Rule 5 selection RHP Stephen Woods Jr. from the Kansas City Royals and traded him to Kansas City.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed OF Jordan Nwogu to a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP’s Ben Leeper and Sheldon Reed on minor league contracts.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 60-day IL. Signed OF Mookie Betts to a 12-year contract from 2021-32.
NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Juan Lagares and INF Brian Dozier to minor league contracts. Released OF Melky Cabrera and INF Gordon Beckham. Placed RHP’s Marcus Stroman and Robert Gsellman on the IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released 2B Josh Harrison.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Isaiah Simmons, OL Josh Jones, DLs Leki Rotu and Rashard Lawrence, LB Evan Weaver, and RB Eno Benjamin on four-year contracts.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Patrick Queen and WR Devin Duvernay.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed P Joseph Charlton.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT McTelvin Agim.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Alohi Gilman.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with WR’s Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and LB Troy Dye on four-year contracts.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Matt Peart.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Anthony McFarland and WR Chase Claypool.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OT Tristan Wirfs, S Antoine Winfield Jr., RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn and OLB Chapelle Russell.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Darrynton Evans on a multi-year contract.
WASHINGTON — Signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden and RB Antonio Gibson.
SOCCER
MLS
MLS — MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC D Alexander Callens and Houston Dynamo F Alberth Elis guilty of simulation/embellishment and has issued them undisclosed fines.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired G Jonathan Sirois on loan from Montreal Impact.
COLLEGE
TENNESSEE TECH — Announced contract extension for head football coach DeWayne Alexander through 2024.
Odds
Pregame.com Line
Major League Baseball
Friday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
At NY Mets140Atlanta+130
At Philadelphia195Miami+180
At Chicago Cubs124Milwaukee+114
At St. Louis200Pittsburgh+180
At SAN DIEGO131Arizona+121
At LA DodgersOFFSan Francisco+OFF
American League
At Tampa Bay151Toronto+141
At Cleveland215Kansas City+195
At Boston225Baltimore+205
Minnesota109At Chicago WS101
At Houston300Seattle+270
At Oakland150LA Angels+140
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
New OrleansOFFOFFUtah
LA Lakers2½217½LA Clippers
Friday, July 31
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Orlando6212Brooklyn
Portland2222½Memphis
Phoenix7225Washington
Milwaukee4215Boston
Sacramento2215San Antonio
Houston1225½Dallas
Saturday, Aug. 1
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Denver2210½Miami
Utah1211Okla. City
LA ClippersOFFOFFNew Orleans
Philadelphia4½211Indiana
LA Lakers3½213½Toronto
National Football League
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
At KC10½1055Houston
Sunday, Sept. 13
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
At New England6743Miami
At Baltimore88½48½Cleveland
At Buffalo5640NY Jets
Las Vegas+11½47At Carolina
Seattle1½149At Atlanta
Philadelphia6644½At Wash.
At Detroit11½44Chicago
Indianapolis8746At J’ville
At Minnesota33½46½Green Bay
LA Chargers4344At Cincinnati
At San Fran7½747Arizona
At New Orleans4½3½49½Tampa Bay
Dallas2½250At LA Rams
Monday, Sept. 14
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
Pittsburgh33½47½At NY Giants
At Denver2½1½42Tennessee
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Saturday, Aug. 1
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
PittsburghOFFMontrealOFF
Carolina123NY Rangers+113
NY Islanders113Florida103
At Edmonton145Chicago+135
Calgary112Winnipeg+102
Sunday, Aug. 2
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
At Toronto151Columbus+141
Nashville121Arizona+111
Vancouver117Minnesota+107
Boston130Philadelphia+120
St. Louis105Colorado105
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
AUTO RACING
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Super Start Batterries 400
Thursday’s race results were not in at press time.
At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas.
Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.
Points STANDINGS
Through July 19
1. Kevin Harvick, 721.
2. Ryan Blaney, 630.
3. Brad Keselowski, 615.
4. Joey Logano, 607.
5. Chase Elliott, 604.
6. Denny Hamlin, 578.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 557.
8. Aric Almirola, 534.
9. Kurt Busch, 533.
10. Kyle Busch, 520.
11. Alex Bowman, 508.
12. Matt DiBenedetto, 476.
13. Clint Bowyer, 461.
14. Austin Dillon, 428.
15. Jimmie Johnson, 427.
16. William Byron, 425.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Kansas Lottery 250
Saturday’s race lineup
At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet.
2. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota.
3. (21) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet.
4. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford.
5. {20) Harrison Burton, Toyota.
6. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford.
7. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.
8. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota.
9. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet.
10.(9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet.
11. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet.
12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.
13. (0) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet.
14. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet.
15. (07) David Starr, Chevrolet.
16. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet.
17. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet.
18. (36) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet.
19. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet.
20. (6) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet.
21. (61) Timmy Hill, Toyota.
22. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet.
23. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet.
24. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet.
25. (66) Stephen Leicht, Toyota.
26. (99) Ja Junior Avila, Toyota.
27. (74) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet.
28. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet.
29. (52) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet.
30. (15) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet.
31. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota.
32. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet.
33. (93) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet.
34. (08) Joe Graf, Jr., Chevrolet.
35. (47) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet.
36. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet.
37. (26) Colin Garrett, Toyota.
Points standings
Through July 19
1. Chase Briscoe, 691 (5).
2. Austin Cindric, 667 (3).
3. Noah Gragson, 643 (2).
4. Ross Chastain, 614 (0).
5. Justin Haley, 550 (1).
6. Justin Allgaier, 545 (0).
7. Harrison Burton, 536 (2).
8. Michael Annett, 481 (0).
9. Brandon Jones, 448 (1).
10. Riley Herbst, 377 (0).
11. Ryan Sieg, 375 (0).
12. Brandon Brown, 348 (0).
13. Jeremy Clements, 317 (0).
14. Myatt Snider, 310 (0).
15. Anthony Alfredo, 300 (0).
16. Jesse Little, 297 (0).
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck series
Kansas 200
Saturday’s race lineup
At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (18) Christian Eckes, Toyota.
2. (23) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet.
3. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford.
4. (51) Brandon Jones, Toyota.
5. (99) Ben Rhodes, Ford.
6. (16) Austin Hill, Toyota.
7. {21) Zane Smith, Chevrolet.
8. (98) Grant Enfinger, Ford.
9. (26) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet.
10.(2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet.
11. (40) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.
12. (4) Raphael Lessard, Toyota.
13. (15) Tanner Gray, Ford.
14. (52) Stewart Friesen, Toyota.
15. (19) Derek Kraus, Toyota.
16. (24) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet.
17. (88) Matt Crafton, Ford.
18. (13) Johnny Sauter, Ford.
19. (45) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet.
20. (11) Spencer Davis, Toyota.
21. (44) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet.
22. (33) Kevin Donohue, Toyota.
23. (22) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet.
24. (56) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet.
25. (30) Brennan Poole, Toyota.
26. (00) Dawson Cram, Toyota.
27. (04) Cory Roper, Ford.
28. (02) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet.
29. (9) Codie Rohrbaugh, Toyota.
30. (20) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet.
31. (7) Korbin Forrister, Toyora.
32. (3) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet.
33. (68) Clay Greenfield, Toyota.
34. (97) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet.
35. (49) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet.
36. (10) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet.
37. (28) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrollt.
38. (6) Norm Benning, Chevrolet.
Points standings
Through July 19
1. Austin Hill, 300.
2. Ben Rhodes, 278.
3. Sheldon Creed, 268.
4. Christian Eckes, 267.
5. Zane Smith, 254.
6. Brett Moffitt, 253.
7. Grant Enfinger, 252.
8. Tyler Ankrum, 248.
9. Todd Gilliland, 234.
10. Matt Crafton, 225.
11. Derek Kraus, 214.
12. Johnny Sauter, 203.
13. Stewart Friesen, 203.
14. Tanner Gray, 177.
15. Raphael Lessard, 168.
16. Ty Majeski, 154.
INDYCAR
Points standings (After Iowa Race 2)
Through July 18
1. Scott Dixon, 244.
2. Simon Pagenaud, 195.
3. Josef Newgarden, 191.
4. Pato O’Ward, 162.
5. Will Power, 142.
5. Graham Rahal, 142.
7. Colton Herta, 140.
8. Marcus Ericsson, 137.
9. Felix Rosenqvist, 120.
10. Alexander Rossi, 118.
F1
Driver Standings
1. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 43 points.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 37.
3. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 26.
4. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 18.
5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 16.
6. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 15.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 13.
8. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 12.
9. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 6.
10. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 6.
11. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 4.
12. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 4.
13. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 2.
14. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1.
15. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1.
Manufacturers Standings
1. Mercedes, 80.
2. McLaren Renault, 39.
3. Red Bull Racing Honda, 27.
4. Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 22.
5. Ferrari, 19.
6. Renault, 8.
7. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 7.
8. Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 2.
9. Williams Mercedes, 0.
10. Haas Ferrari, 0.
UPCOMING EVENTS
All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Super Start Batterries 400
Site: Kansas City, Kansas.
Schedule: Thursday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN).
Track: Kansas Speedway.
Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.
Last year: Brad Keselowski won after starting fourth.
Last race: Austin Dillon led a 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing aheed of Tyler Reddick.
Fast facts: Kevin Harvick, who shares the series lead with four victories through 18 races, leads Ryan Blaney by 91 points in the driver standings. Harvick has finished in the top 10 in all but three races. Keselowski is third, 106 points behind. ... This is the first of two races at Kansas this season. The series will return on Oct. 18 in the playoffs. ... Dillon’s victory was just his second top-five finish of the season. ... Kyle Busch remains winless.
Next race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Aug. 2, New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Kansas Lottery 250
Site: Kansas City, Kansas.
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m. (NBCSN).
Track: Kansas Speedway.
Race distance: 167 laps, 250 miles.
Last year: Brandon Jones won from the No. 2 starting spot
Last race: Austin Cindric gained his third victory in a row after Kyle Busch’s car failed its post-race inspection and was disqualified.
Fast facts: Cindric was winless through 13 races before this streak. He has moved within 24 points of series leader Chase Briscoe. ... Briscoe’s five victories continue to lead the series. ... Noah Gragson is third in points, 48 behind Briscoe, and winless Ross Chastain is fourth with a series-best 14 finishes in the top 10.
Next race: Henry 180, Aug. 8, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Gander RV and Outdoors Race 1 (Friday) and Race 2 (Saturday)
Site: Kansas City, Kansas.
Schedule: Friday, race, 7 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Kansas Speedway.
Race distance: Each race will cover 134 laps, 200 miles.
Last year: Ross Chastain won the only truck race of the year at Kansas after starting sixth.
Last race: Kyle Busch held off rookie Christian Eckes by 0.777 seconds at Texas for his third victory in the series this season.
Fast facts: Non-winner Austin Hill remains atop the driver standings by 22 points over Ben Rhodes through eight races. ... Sheldon Creed is the top race-winner in the standings and is 32 points off the pace. ... Series regulars have won just three of the eight races run, the same number Kyle Busch has won in five starts.
Next race: Gander RV and Outdoors at Michigan International Speedway,
FORMULA ONE
Pirelli British Grand Prix
Site: Silverstone, England.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN).
Track: Silverstone Circuit.
Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.
Last year: Six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the lone race at Silverstone.
Last race: Hamilton led all but one lap for his 86th career victory at Budapest’s Hungaroring.
Fast facts: Hamilton’s victory was his second in three races this season and left him six shy of breaking Michael Shumacher’s career record of 91 wins. ... Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas won the first race of the season and is second in the driver standings, five points back. ... Bottas is also the only driver with three podium finishes. ... This race is the first of back-to-back weekend events on the same layout.
Next race: Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Aug. 9, Silverstone Circuit.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden beat Will Power in the second consecutive race at Iowa.
Next race: Honda Indy 200, Aug. 9, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals in Indianapolis on July 19. The event will be completed Sept. 3-6.
Next event: NHRA Indy Nationals, Aug. 6-9, Lucas Oil Raceway, Brownsburg, Ind.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
The series races at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday and Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday followed by Thursday-Friday racing at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
GOLF
PGA TOUR
3M OPEN
Site: Blaine, Minn.
Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,114. Par: 72.
Purse: $6.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,188,000.
Thursday’s scores were not in at press time.
EUROPEAN TOUR
BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS
Thursday’s scores at Close House Golf Club,
Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
Purse: $1.448 million; Yardage: 6,872; Par: 71
Second Round
Renato Paratore, Italy65-66—131 11
Dale Whitnal, England68-64—132 10
Justin Harding, South Africa69-63—132 10
David Law, Scotland64-69—133 9
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark66-67—133 9
Ashley Chesters, England67-66—133 9
Calum Hill, Scotland67-66—133 9
Oliver Fisher, England65-69—134 8
Ryan Fox, New Zealand67-67—134 8
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal66-69—135 7
Robert Rock, England69-66—135 7
Ben Stow, England67-68—135 7
Matthew Jordan, England68-68—136 6
Jonathon Caldwell, Northern Ireland67-69—136 6
Garrick Porteous, Endland65-71—136 6
Clement Sordet, France69-67—136 6
Toby Tree, England69-67—136 6
Eddie Pepperell, England67-69—136 6
Adrian Meronk, Poland69-68—137 5
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands69-68—137 5
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden68-69—137 5
Andy Sullivan, England68-69—137 5
Aaron Cockerill, Canada66-71—137 5
Jeff Winther, Denmark70-67—137 5
Jack Singh Brar, England67-70—137 5
Robin Roussel, France69-68—137 5
Laurie Canter, England70-68—138 4
Adrian Otaegui, Spain73-65—138 4
Jordan Smith, England69-69—138 4
Benjamin Poke, Denmark70-68—138 4
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain67-71—138 4
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden69-69—138 4
Alvaro Quiros, Spain69-69—138 4
Gregory Havret, France70-68—138 4
David Horsey, England70-69—139 3
Antoine Rozner, France72-67—139 3
Jason Scrivener, Australia70-69—139 3
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain68-71—139 3
Richard Bland, England69-70—139 3
Jake McLeod, Australia69-70—139 3
Nacho Elvira, Spain71-68—139 3
Aaron Rai, England69-70—139 3
Scott Jamieson, Scotland70-69—139 3
Adri Arnaus, Spain70-69—139 3
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden69-70—139 3
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark70-70—140 2
Matthew Southgate, England70-70—140 2
Hayden Porteous, South Africa71-69—140 2
Lee Slattery, England66-74—140 2
Johannes Veerman, United States69-71—140 2
Mikko Korhonen, Finland71-69—140 2
Alexander Bjork, Sweden68-72—140 2
Daan Huizing, Netherlands73-67—140 2
Graeme Storm, England71-69—140 2
Richie Ramsay, Scotland69-71—140 2
Matthieu Pavon, France71-69—140 2
Niklas Lemke, Sweden70-70—140 2
Sam Horsfield, England70-70—140 2
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain72-69—141 1
Dave Coupland, England70-71—141 1
Jack Senior, England71-40—141 1
Guido Migliozzi, Italy71-70—141 1
Brandon Stone, South Africa71-70—141 1
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe69-72—141 1
Grant Forrest, Scotland70-71—141 1
Paul Dunne, Ireland71-70—141 1
Romain Langasque, France70-71—141 1
Andrea Pavan, Italy69-72—141 1
Lee Westwood, England70-71—141 1
Sean Crocker, United States67-74—141 1
Missed Cut
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark72-70—142
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark72-70—142
Ben Evans, England73-69—142
David Howell, England74-68—142
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark73-69—142
Steven Brown, England72-70—142
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden68-74—142
Andrew Willey, England70-72—142
Carlos Pigem, Spain71-71—142
Ross Fisher, England70-72—142
Wil Besseling, Netherlands70-72—1425
Bryce Easton, South Africa72-71—143 1
Rhys Enoch, Wales68-75—143 1
Thomas Detry, Belgium70-73—143 1
Bailey Gill, England74-69—143 1
Edoardo Molinari, Italy72-71—143 1
Julien Guerrier, France73-70—143 1
Kalle Samooja, Finland72-71—143 1
Sihwan Kim, United States68-75—143 1
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany70-73—143 1
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland73-70—143 1
Ricardo Santos, Portugal75-68—143 1
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland74-69—143 1
Chris Paisley, England72-71—143 1
Maverick Antcliff, Australia70-73—143 1
Louis De Jager, South Africa69-75—143 1
Adrian Saddier, France68-75—143 1
Connor Syme, Scotland72-72—144 2
Zander Lombard, South Africa72-72—144 2
Paul Lawrie, Scotland71-73—144 2
Richard McEvoy, England70-74—144 2
Marcus Armitage, England71-73—144 2
Scott Hend, Australia69-75—144 2
Jamie Donaldson, Wales69-75—144 2
Calum Fyfe, Scotland72-73—145 3
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan73-72—145 3
Dean Burmaster, South Africa73-72—145 3
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands73-72—145 3
Raphael Jacquelin, France73-72—145 3
Julian Suri, United States73-72—145 3
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France76-69—145 3
Callum Shinkwin, England73-72—145 3
Alexander Levy, France70-76—146 4
Oliver Wilson, England75-71—146 4
Oliver Farr, Wales74-72—146 4
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy73-73—146 4
Min Woo Lee, Australia73-73—146 4
Francesco Laporta, Italy73-73—146 4
David Drysdale, Scotland78-69—147 5
Eduardo de le Riva, Spain73-74—147 5
Ewan Ferguson Scotland76-71—147 5
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain74-73—147 5
Alejandro Canizares, Spain77-70—147 5
James Morrison, England70-77—147 5
Justin Walters, South Africa72-76—148 6
Michael Campbell, New Zealand68-80—148 6
Sami Valimaki, Finland75-74—149 7
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland73-76—149 7
Mark Warren, Scotland78-77—155 13
Michael Bullen, England75-80—155 13
KORN FERRY TOUR
PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Springfield, Mo.
Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,115. Par: 72.
Purse: $700,000. Winner’s share: $126,000.
Thursday’s scores were not in at press time.
Pro Soccer
MLS
MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT
All Times EST
All matches played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
x-advances to advanced to Knockout Stage
Group Stage
Group A - Eastern Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Orlando City FC 3 2 0 1 6 3 7
x-Philadelphia Union 3 2 0 1 4 2 7
New York City FC 3 1 2 0 2 4 3
Inter Miami CF 3 0 3 0 2 5 0
Wednesday, July 8
Orlando City 2, Miami 1
Thursday, July 9
Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0
Tuesday, July 14
Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Monday, July 20
New York City FC 1, Miami 0
Orlando City 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Group B - Western Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-San Jose 3 2 0 1 6 3 7
x-Seattle 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
x-Vancouver 3 1 2 0 5 7 3
Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 5 3
Friday, July 10
San Jose 0, Seattle 0, tie
Tuesday, July 14
Chicago 2, Seattle 1
Wednesday, July 15
San Jose 4, Vancouver 3
Sunday, July 19
San Jose 2, Chicago 0
Seattle 3, Vancouver 0
Thursday, July 23
Vancouver 2, Chicago 0
Group C - Eastern Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Toronta 3 1 0 2 6 5 5
x-New England 3 1 0 2 2 1 5
x-Montreal 3 1 2 0 4 5 3
D.C. United 3 0 1 2 3 4 2
Thursday, July 9
New England 1, Montreal 0
Monday, July 13
D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Thursday, July 16
Toronto FC 4, Montreal 3
Friday, July 17
New England 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Tuesday, July 21
New England 0, Toronto FC 0, tie
Montreal 1, D.C. United 0
Group D - Western Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Sporting KC 3 2 1 0 6 4 6
x-Minnesota 3 1 0 2 4 3 5
x-Real Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Colorado 3 0 2 1 4 7 1
Sunday, July 12
Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0
Friday, July 17
Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 2
Minnesota 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Wednesday, July 22
Sporting Kansas City 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Colorado Rapids 2, Minnesota United 2
Group E - Eastern Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
x-FC Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 3 4 6
New York Red Bulls 3 1 2 0 1 4 3
Atlanta 3 0 3 0 0 3 0
Saturday, July 11
New York 1, Atlanta 0
Columbus 4, Cincinnati 0
Thursday, July 16
Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0
Columbus 2, New York 0
Tuesday, July 21
Columbus 1, Atlanta 0
Wednesday, July 22
FC Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 0
Group F - Western Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Portland 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
x-Los Angeles FC 2 1 0 1 9 5 4
Houston 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
LA Galaxy 2 0 2 0 3 8 0
Monday, July 13
Los Angeles FC 3, Houston Dynamo 3, tie
Portland 2, LA Galaxy 1
Saturday, July 18
Portland 2, Houston 1
Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2
Thursday, July 23
Houston at LA Galaxy, late
Portland at Los Angeles FC,late
NWSL
Challenge Cup Schedule
All times EDT
All matches played at Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
Quarterfinals
Friday’s Games
Portland Thorns 1, North Carolina Courage 0
Utah Royals FC 0, Houston Dash 0, Houston advances 3-2 on penalty kicks
Saturday’s Games
Washington Spirit 0, Sky Blue 0, Sky Blue advances 4-3 on penalty kicks
Chicago Red Stars 0, Reign FC 0, Chicago Red Stars advances 4-3 on penalty kicks
Semifinals
Wednesday, July 22
Houston Dash 1, Portland 0
Chicago Red Stars 3, Sky Blue FC 2
Championship
Sunday, July 26
Houston vs. Chicago, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
Pro Basketball
NBA
Preseason Schedule
All Times EDT
All games in Orlando, Fla.
Wednesday, July 22
L.A. Clippers 99, Orlando 90
Denver 89, Washington 82
New Orleans 99, Brooklyn 68
Miami 104, Sacramento 98
Thursday, July 23
Milwaukee 113, San Antonio 92
Portland vs. Indiana, late
Dallas vs. L.A. Lakers, late
Phoenix vs. Utah, late
Friday, July 24
Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Boston, 5 p.m.
Houston vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
L.A. Lakers vs. Orlando, noon
Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, 12:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Utah, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
Denver vs. New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 26
Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, noon.
Phoenix vs. Boston, 1:30 p.m.
Indiana vs. Dallas, 4 p.m.
Portland vs. Toronto, 6 p.m.
Houston vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 27
Washington vs. L.A. Lakers, 3 p.m.
Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Utah vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando vs. Denver, 7 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
Memphis vs. Miami, 2 p.m.
Toronto vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Portland, 6 p.m.
Boston vs. Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
2020 Restart Schedule
All Times Eastern
Thursday, July 30
Utah vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Portland, 4 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Boston vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Houston vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Miami vs. Denver, 1 p.m.
Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Washington vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Portland vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
Toronto vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m.
Denver vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Memphis vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Orlando vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Boston vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Memphis vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Denver vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto vs. Orlando, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. Boston, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Indianapolis vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
Utah vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sacramento vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Washington vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 1 p.m.
Utah vs. Denver, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Toronto, 2 p.m.
San Antonio vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Orlando vs. Boston, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Portland, 6:30 p.m.
Houston vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Schedule
All Times Eastern
All games in Bradenton, Fla.
Saturday, July 25
Seattle vs New York, Noon, ESPN
Los Angeles vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m., ABC
Indiana vs. Washington, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sunday, July 26
Connecticut vs. Minnesota, Noon, ESPN
Chicago vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ABC
Dallas vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, July 28
Washington vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m.,
Los Angeles vs. Chicago, 8 p.m.,
Minnesota vs. Seattle, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, July 29
Phoenix vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Thursday, July 30
Seattle vs. Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
Chicago vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, 10 p.m., ESPN
Friday, July 31
New York vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Pro Hockey
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Qualifiers Round
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
EAST QUALIFYING ROUND
(Best-of-5)
At Toronto
N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina
Saturday, Aug. 1: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, 4 p.m.
x-Thursday, Aug. 6: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, TBD
x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, TBD
Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders
Saturday, Aug. 1: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
x-Friday, Aug. 7: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, TBD
Montreal vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Aug. 1: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, Aug. 7: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, TBD
x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD
Columbus vs. Toronto
Sunday, Aug. 2: Toronto vs. Columbus, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Toronto vs. Columbus, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6: Columbus vs. Toronto, TBD
x-Friday, Aug. 7: Columbus vs. Toronto, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD
ROUND ROBIN
(determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3: Tampa Bay vs. Washington, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6: Philadelphia vs. Washington, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Washington vs. Boston, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WEST QUALIFYING ROUND
(Best-of-5)
At Edmonton
Chicago vs. Edmonton
Saturday, Aug. 1: Edmonton vs. Chicago, 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3: Edmonton vs. Chicago, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Chicago vs. Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
x-Friday, Aug. 7: Chicago vs. Edmonton, TBD
x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD
Winnipeg vs. Calgary
Saturday, Aug. 1: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 6:45 p.m.
x-Thursday, Aug. 6: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, TBD
Arizona vs. Nashville
Sunday, Aug. 2: Nashville vs. Arizona, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Nashville vs. Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Arizona vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m.
x-Friday, Aug. 7: Arizona vs. Nashville, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD
Minnesota vs. Vancouver
Sunday, Aug. 2: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:45 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, TBD
x-Friday, Aug. 7: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD
ROUND ROBIN
(determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Colorado vs. St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Dallas vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6: St. Louis vs. Las Vegas, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 9: St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD
(x-if necessary)