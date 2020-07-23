Transactions

Thursday’s Deals

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF Joan Moncada from the IL. Recalled C Zack Collins and RHP Jimmy Lambert from Class AAA Charlotte. Purchased the contracts of INF Cheslor Cuthbert, OF Nicky Delmonico, LHP Ross Detwiler and RHP Codi Heuer from Class AAA Charlotte. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment. Optioned RHP Ian Hamilton to Class AAA Charlotte. Released INF Andrew Romine. Reassigned RHP’s Drew Anderson, Dane Dunning, Tayron Guerrero and Tyler Johnson, OF’s Luis Basabe and Luis Gonzalez, INF’s Nick Madrigal and Andrew Vaughn and C Yermin Mercedes to the Schaumburg training facility. Signed INF Ryan Goins as a free agent and assigned him to the Schaumburg training facility.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected contracts of INF Mike Freeman and RHP’s Cam Hill and Dominic Leone from alternate site. Recalled INF Yu Chang, OF Bradley Zimmer and RHP’s Aaron Civale and James Karinchak from alternate site. Designated HP Hunter Wood for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Chance Adams and LHP Randy Rosario on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed RHP Jesse Hahn on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency list. Reinstated C Meibrys Viloria from the IL and recalled. Recalled RHP’s Ronald Bolanos and Kyle Zimmer, OF Franchy Cordero and LHP’s Foster Griffin and Gabe Speier. Selected OF Erick Mejia, C Oscar Hernandez and RHP’s Greg Holland and Tyler Zuber.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Thairo Estrada and RHP’s Ben Heller and Michael King from the alternate training site. Returned INF DJ LeMahie from IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Chase Anderson on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Optioned LHP Ryan Borucki to alternate training site. Selected RHP A.J. Cole and LHP Brian Moran. Recalled SS Santiago Espinal, RHP’s Thomas Hatch and Jason Waguespack and LHP Anthony Kay from alternate training site.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contracts or RHP Brad Boxberger and LHP Alex Vesia. Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Triple-A Wichita and RHP Jordan Holloway from Single-A Jupiter. Placed RHP Drew Steckenrider on the 60-day IL. Reassigned INF’ Eddy Alvarez, Jazz Chisholm, Jose Devers, Lewin Diaz and Sean Rodriguez, RHP’s Jorge Guzman and Aaron Northcraft, OF’s Monte Harrison and Jesus Sanchez and C Ryan Lavarnway to the Marlins alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Luke Maile on the 60-day IL. Placed SS JT Riddle on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of LHP’s Derek Holland and Nik Turley and 3B Phillip Evans from the Pirates alternate training site. Recalled RHP JT Brubaker, SS Cole Tucker and OF Jason Martin from the Pirates alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez and LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate site. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson, OR Joe McCarthy and LHP Conner Menez from alternate site.Placed IF’s Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Selected LHP Caleb Barager, RHP Rico Garcia, C’s Rob Brantly and Tyler Heineman and IF’s Darin Ruf and Pablo Sandoval. Designated OF Jose Siri and 2B Kean Wong for assignment.

 

BASKETBALL

National Basketball League

NBA — Named Oris Stuart Chief People and Inclusion Officer.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Keia Clarke Chief Exec.

 

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Hired Kevin Rogers as senior offensive assistant.

 

COLLEGES

LOYOLA (MD.) — Named Sammy Jo Prudhomme assistant women’s soccer coach.

 

WEDNESday’s DEALS

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Burns on a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Released LHP Hector Santiago.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed INF/OF Hunter Dozier on the IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Allante Hall and LHP Zarion Sharpe on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C’s Ty Duvall and Matt Scheffler, 2B Justin Lavey and SS Brett Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Received Rule 5 selection RHP Stephen Woods Jr. from the Kansas City Royals and traded him to Kansas City.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed OF Jordan Nwogu to a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP’s Ben Leeper and Sheldon Reed on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 60-day IL. Signed OF Mookie Betts to a 12-year contract from 2021-32.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Juan Lagares and INF Brian Dozier to minor league contracts. Released OF Melky Cabrera and INF Gordon Beckham. Placed RHP’s Marcus Stroman and Robert Gsellman on the IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released 2B Josh Harrison.

 

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Isaiah Simmons, OL Josh Jones, DLs Leki Rotu and Rashard Lawrence, LB Evan Weaver, and RB Eno Benjamin on four-year contracts.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Patrick Queen and WR Devin Duvernay.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed P Joseph Charlton.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT McTelvin Agim.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Alohi Gilman.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with WR’s Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and LB Troy Dye on four-year contracts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Matt Peart.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Anthony McFarland and WR Chase Claypool.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OT Tristan Wirfs, S Antoine Winfield Jr., RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn and OLB Chapelle Russell.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Darrynton Evans on a multi-year contract.

WASHINGTON — Signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden and RB Antonio Gibson.

 

SOCCER

MLS

MLS — MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC D Alexander Callens and Houston Dynamo F Alberth Elis guilty of simulation/embellishment and has issued them undisclosed fines.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired G Jonathan Sirois on loan from Montreal Impact.

 

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Announced contract extension for head football coach DeWayne Alexander through 2024.

Odds

Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball

Friday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE

At NY Mets140Atlanta+130

At Philadelphia195Miami+180

At Chicago Cubs124Milwaukee+114

At St. Louis200Pittsburgh+180

At SAN DIEGO131Arizona+121

At LA DodgersOFFSan Francisco+OFF

American League

At Tampa Bay151Toronto+141

At Cleveland215Kansas City+195

At Boston225Baltimore+205

Minnesota109At Chicago WS101

At Houston300Seattle+270

At Oakland150LA Angels+140

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Thursday, July 30

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG

New OrleansOFFOFFUtah

LA Lakers2½217½LA Clippers

Friday, July 31

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG

Orlando6212Brooklyn

Portland2222½Memphis

Phoenix7225Washington

Milwaukee4215Boston

Sacramento2215San Antonio

Houston1225½Dallas

Saturday, Aug. 1

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG

Denver2210½Miami

Utah1211Okla. City

LA ClippersOFFOFFNew Orleans

Philadelphia4½211Indiana

LA Lakers3½213½Toronto

 

National Football League

Thursday, Sept. 10

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG

At KC10½1055Houston

Sunday, Sept. 13

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG

At New England6743Miami

At Baltimore88½48½Cleveland

At Buffalo5640NY Jets

Las Vegas+11½47At Carolina

Seattle1½149At Atlanta

Philadelphia6644½At Wash.

At Detroit11½44Chicago

Indianapolis8746At J’ville

At Minnesota33½46½Green Bay

LA Chargers4344At Cincinnati

At San Fran7½747Arizona

At New Orleans4½3½49½Tampa Bay

Dallas2½250At LA Rams

Monday, Sept. 14

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG

Pittsburgh33½47½At NY Giants

At Denver2½1½42Tennessee

 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Saturday, Aug. 1

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE

PittsburghOFFMontrealOFF

Carolina123NY Rangers+113

NY Islanders113Florida103

At Edmonton145Chicago+135

Calgary112Winnipeg+102

Sunday, Aug. 2

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE

At Toronto151Columbus+141

Nashville121Arizona+111

Vancouver117Minnesota+107

Boston130Philadelphia+120

St. Louis105Colorado105

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Super Start Batterries 400

Thursday’s race results were not in at press time.

At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

 

Points STANDINGS

Through July 19

1. Kevin Harvick, 721.

2. Ryan Blaney, 630.

3. Brad Keselowski, 615.

4. Joey Logano, 607.

5. Chase Elliott, 604.

6. Denny Hamlin, 578.

7. Martin Truex Jr, 557.

8. Aric Almirola, 534.

9. Kurt Busch, 533.

10. Kyle Busch, 520.

11. Alex Bowman, 508.

12. Matt DiBenedetto, 476.

13. Clint Bowyer, 461.

14. Austin Dillon, 428.

15. Jimmie Johnson, 427.

16. William Byron, 425.

 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery 250

Saturday’s race lineup

At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet.

2. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota.

3. (21) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet.

4. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford.

5. {20) Harrison Burton, Toyota.

6. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford.

7. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.

8. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota.

9. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet.

10.(9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet.

11. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet.

12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.

13. (0) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet.

14. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet.

15. (07) David Starr, Chevrolet.

16. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet.

17. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet.

18. (36) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet.

19. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet.

20. (6) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet.

21. (61) Timmy Hill, Toyota.

22. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet.

23. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet.

24. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet.

25. (66) Stephen Leicht, Toyota.

26. (99) Ja Junior Avila, Toyota.

27. (74) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet.

28. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet.

29. (52) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet.

30. (15) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet.

31. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota.

32. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet.

33. (93) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet.

34. (08) Joe Graf, Jr., Chevrolet.

35. (47) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet.

36. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet.

37. (26) Colin Garrett, Toyota.

 

Points standings 

Through July 19

1. Chase Briscoe, 691 (5).

2. Austin Cindric, 667 (3).

3. Noah Gragson, 643 (2).

4. Ross Chastain, 614 (0).

5. Justin Haley, 550 (1).

6. Justin Allgaier, 545 (0).

7. Harrison Burton, 536 (2).

8. Michael Annett, 481 (0).

9. Brandon Jones, 448 (1).

10. Riley Herbst, 377 (0).

11. Ryan Sieg, 375 (0).

12. Brandon Brown, 348 (0).

13. Jeremy Clements, 317 (0).

14. Myatt Snider, 310 (0).

15. Anthony Alfredo, 300 (0).

16. Jesse Little, 297 (0).

 

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck series

Kansas 200

Saturday’s race lineup

At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (18) Christian Eckes, Toyota.

2. (23) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet.

3. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford.

4. (51) Brandon Jones, Toyota.

5. (99) Ben Rhodes, Ford.

6. (16) Austin Hill, Toyota.

7. {21) Zane Smith, Chevrolet.

8. (98) Grant Enfinger, Ford.

9. (26) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet.

10.(2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet.

11. (40) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.

12. (4) Raphael Lessard, Toyota.

13. (15) Tanner Gray, Ford.

14. (52) Stewart Friesen, Toyota.

15. (19) Derek Kraus, Toyota.

16. (24) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet.

17. (88) Matt Crafton, Ford.

18. (13) Johnny Sauter, Ford.

19. (45) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet.

20. (11) Spencer Davis, Toyota.

21. (44) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet.

22. (33) Kevin Donohue, Toyota.

23. (22) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet.

24. (56) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet.

25. (30) Brennan Poole, Toyota.

26. (00) Dawson Cram, Toyota.

27. (04) Cory Roper, Ford.

28. (02) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet.

29. (9) Codie Rohrbaugh, Toyota.

30. (20) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet.

31. (7) Korbin Forrister, Toyora.

32. (3) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet.

33. (68) Clay Greenfield, Toyota.

34. (97) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet.

35. (49) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet.

36. (10) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet.

37. (28) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrollt.

38. (6) Norm Benning, Chevrolet.

 

Points standings

Through July 19

1. Austin Hill, 300.

2. Ben Rhodes, 278.

3. Sheldon Creed, 268.

4. Christian Eckes, 267.

5. Zane Smith, 254.

6. Brett Moffitt, 253.

7. Grant Enfinger, 252.

8. Tyler Ankrum, 248.

9. Todd Gilliland, 234.

10. Matt Crafton, 225.

11. Derek Kraus, 214.

12. Johnny Sauter, 203.

13. Stewart Friesen, 203.

14. Tanner Gray, 177.

15. Raphael Lessard, 168.

16. Ty Majeski, 154.

 

INDYCAR

Points standings (After Iowa Race 2)

Through July 18 

1. Scott Dixon, 244.

2. Simon Pagenaud, 195.

3. Josef Newgarden, 191.

4. Pato O’Ward, 162.

5. Will Power, 142.

5. Graham Rahal, 142.

7. Colton Herta, 140.

8. Marcus Ericsson, 137.

9. Felix Rosenqvist, 120.

10. Alexander Rossi, 118.

 

F1

Driver Standings

1. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 43 points.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 37.

3. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 26.

4. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 18.

5. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 16.

6. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 15.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 13.

8. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 12.

9. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 6.

10. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 6.

11. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 4.

12. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 4.

13. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 2.

14. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1.

15. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1.

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes, 80.

2. McLaren Renault, 39.

3. Red Bull Racing Honda, 27.

4. Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 22.

5. Ferrari, 19.

6. Renault, 8.

7. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 7.

8. Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 2.

9. Williams Mercedes, 0.

10. Haas Ferrari, 0.

 

UPCOMING EVENTS

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Super Start Batterries 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Thursday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won after starting fourth.

Last race: Austin Dillon led a 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing aheed of Tyler Reddick.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick, who shares the series lead with four victories through 18 races, leads Ryan Blaney by 91 points in the driver standings. Harvick has finished in the top 10 in all but three races. Keselowski is third, 106 points behind. ... This is the first of two races at Kansas this season. The series will return on Oct. 18 in the playoffs. ... Dillon’s victory was just his second top-five finish of the season. ... Kyle Busch remains winless.

Next race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Aug. 2, New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

 

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Kansas Lottery 250

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m. (NBCSN).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 167 laps, 250 miles.

Last year: Brandon Jones won from the No. 2 starting spot

Last race: Austin Cindric gained his third victory in a row after Kyle Busch’s car failed its post-race inspection and was disqualified.

Fast facts: Cindric was winless through 13 races before this streak. He has moved within 24 points of series leader Chase Briscoe. ... Briscoe’s five victories continue to lead the series. ... Noah Gragson is third in points, 48 behind Briscoe, and winless Ross Chastain is fourth with a series-best 14 finishes in the top 10.

Next race: Henry 180, Aug. 8, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Online: http://www.nascar.com

 

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Gander RV and Outdoors Race 1 (Friday) and Race 2 (Saturday)

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Friday, race, 7 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: Each race will cover 134 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Ross Chastain won the only truck race of the year at Kansas after starting sixth.

Last race: Kyle Busch held off rookie Christian Eckes by 0.777 seconds at Texas for his third victory in the series this season.

Fast facts: Non-winner Austin Hill remains atop the driver standings by 22 points over Ben Rhodes through eight races. ... Sheldon Creed is the top race-winner in the standings and is 32 points off the pace. ... Series regulars have won just three of the eight races run, the same number Kyle Busch has won in five starts.

Next race: Gander RV and Outdoors at Michigan International Speedway,

Online: http://www.nascar.com

 

FORMULA ONE

Pirelli British Grand Prix

Site: Silverstone, England.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Silverstone Circuit.

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.

Last year: Six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the lone race at Silverstone.

Last race: Hamilton led all but one lap for his 86th career victory at Budapest’s Hungaroring.

Fast facts: Hamilton’s victory was his second in three races this season and left him six shy of breaking Michael Shumacher’s career record of 91 wins. ... Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas won the first race of the season and is second in the driver standings, five points back. ... Bottas is also the only driver with three podium finishes. ... This race is the first of back-to-back weekend events on the same layout.

Next race: Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Aug. 9, Silverstone Circuit.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

 

INDYCAR

Last race: Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden beat Will Power in the second consecutive race at Iowa.

Next race: Honda Indy 200, Aug. 9, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

 

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals in Indianapolis on July 19. The event will be completed Sept. 3-6.

Next event: NHRA Indy Nationals, Aug. 6-9, Lucas Oil Raceway, Brownsburg, Ind.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

 

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

The series races at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday and Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday followed by Thursday-Friday racing at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

GOLF

PGA TOUR

3M OPEN

Site: Blaine, Minn.

Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,114. Par: 72.

Purse: $6.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,188,000.

Thursday’s scores were not in at press time.

 

EUROPEAN TOUR

BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

Thursday’s scores at Close House Golf Club,

Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England

Purse: $1.448 million; Yardage: 6,872; Par: 71

Second Round

Renato Paratore, Italy65-66—131  11

Dale Whitnal, England68-64—132  10

Justin Harding, South Africa69-63—132  10

David Law, Scotland64-69—133   9

Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark66-67—133   9

Ashley Chesters, England67-66—133   9

Calum Hill, Scotland67-66—133   9

Oliver Fisher, England65-69—134   8

Ryan Fox, New Zealand67-67—134   8

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal66-69—135   7

Robert Rock, England69-66—135   7

Ben Stow, England67-68—135   7

Matthew Jordan, England68-68—136   6

Jonathon Caldwell, Northern Ireland67-69—136   6

Garrick Porteous, Endland65-71—136   6

Clement Sordet, France69-67—136   6

Toby Tree, England69-67—136   6

Eddie Pepperell, England67-69—136   6

Adrian Meronk, Poland69-68—137   5

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands69-68—137   5

Jens Fahrbring, Sweden68-69—137   5

Andy Sullivan, England68-69—137   5

Aaron Cockerill, Canada66-71—137   5

Jeff Winther, Denmark70-67—137   5

Jack Singh Brar, England67-70—137   5

Robin Roussel, France69-68—137   5

Laurie Canter, England70-68—138   4

Adrian Otaegui, Spain73-65—138   4

Jordan Smith, England69-69—138   4

Benjamin Poke, Denmark70-68—138   4

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain67-71—138   4

Marcus Kinhult, Sweden69-69—138   4

Alvaro Quiros, Spain69-69—138   4

Gregory Havret, France70-68—138   4

David Horsey, England70-69—139   3

Antoine Rozner, France72-67—139   3

Jason Scrivener, Australia70-69—139   3

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain68-71—139   3

Richard Bland, England69-70—139   3

Jake McLeod, Australia69-70—139   3

Nacho Elvira, Spain71-68—139   3

Aaron Rai, England69-70—139   3

Scott Jamieson, Scotland70-69—139   3

Adri Arnaus, Spain70-69—139   3

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden69-70—139   3

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark70-70—140   2

Matthew Southgate, England70-70—140   2

Hayden Porteous, South Africa71-69—140   2

Lee Slattery, England66-74—140   2

Johannes Veerman, United States69-71—140   2

Mikko Korhonen, Finland71-69—140   2

Alexander Bjork, Sweden68-72—140   2

Daan Huizing, Netherlands73-67—140   2

Graeme Storm, England71-69—140   2

Richie Ramsay, Scotland69-71—140   2

Matthieu Pavon, France71-69—140   2

Niklas Lemke, Sweden70-70—140   2

Sam Horsfield, England70-70—140   2

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain72-69—141   1

Dave Coupland, England70-71—141   1

Jack Senior, England71-40—141   1

Guido Migliozzi, Italy71-70—141   1

Brandon Stone, South Africa71-70—141   1

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe69-72—141   1

Grant Forrest, Scotland70-71—141   1

Paul Dunne, Ireland71-70—141   1

Romain Langasque, France70-71—141   1

Andrea Pavan, Italy69-72—141   1

Lee Westwood, England70-71—141   1

Sean Crocker, United States67-74—141   1

Missed Cut

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark72-70—142    

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark72-70—142    

Ben Evans, England73-69—142    

David Howell, England74-68—142    

Thomas Bjorn, Denmark73-69—142    

Steven Brown, England72-70—142    

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden68-74—142    

Andrew Willey, England70-72—142    

Carlos Pigem, Spain71-71—142    

Ross Fisher, England70-72—142    

Wil Besseling, Netherlands70-72—1425   

Bryce Easton, South Africa72-71—143   1

Rhys Enoch, Wales68-75—143   1

Thomas Detry, Belgium70-73—143   1

Bailey Gill, England74-69—143   1

Edoardo Molinari, Italy72-71—143   1

Julien Guerrier, France73-70—143   1

Kalle Samooja, Finland72-71—143   1

Sihwan Kim, United States68-75—143   1

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany70-73—143   1

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland73-70—143   1

Ricardo Santos, Portugal75-68—143   1

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland74-69—143   1

Chris Paisley, England72-71—143   1

Maverick Antcliff, Australia70-73—143   1

Louis De Jager, South Africa69-75—143   1

Adrian Saddier, France68-75—143   1

Connor Syme, Scotland72-72—144   2

Zander Lombard, South Africa72-72—144   2

Paul Lawrie, Scotland71-73—144   2

Richard McEvoy, England70-74—144   2

Marcus Armitage, England71-73—144   2

Scott Hend, Australia69-75—144   2

Jamie Donaldson, Wales69-75—144   2

Calum Fyfe, Scotland72-73—145   3

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan73-72—145   3

Dean Burmaster, South Africa73-72—145   3

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands73-72—145   3

Raphael Jacquelin, France73-72—145   3

Julian Suri, United States73-72—145   3

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France76-69—145   3

Callum Shinkwin, England73-72—145   3

Alexander Levy, France70-76—146   4

Oliver Wilson, England75-71—146   4

Oliver Farr, Wales74-72—146   4

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy73-73—146   4

Min Woo Lee, Australia73-73—146   4

Francesco Laporta, Italy73-73—146   4

David Drysdale, Scotland78-69—147   5

Eduardo de le Riva, Spain73-74—147   5

Ewan Ferguson Scotland76-71—147   5

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain74-73—147   5

Alejandro Canizares, Spain77-70—147   5

James Morrison, England70-77—147   5

Justin Walters, South Africa72-76—148   6

Michael Campbell, New Zealand68-80—148   6

Sami Valimaki, Finland75-74—149   7

Gavin Moynihan, Ireland73-76—149   7

Mark Warren, Scotland78-77—155  13

Michael Bullen, England75-80—155  13

 

KORN FERRY TOUR

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Mo.

Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,115. Par: 72.

Purse: $700,000. Winner’s share: $126,000.

Thursday’s scores were not in at press time.

Pro Soccer

MLS

MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT

All Times EST

All matches played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

x-advances to advanced to Knockout Stage

Group Stage

Group A - Eastern Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-Orlando City FC 3 2 0 1 6 3 7

x-Philadelphia Union 3 2 0 1 4 2 7

New York City FC 3 1 2 0 2 4 3

Inter Miami CF 3 0 3 0 2 5 0

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0

Tuesday, July 14

Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Monday, July 20

New York City FC 1, Miami 0

Orlando City 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

 

Group B - Western Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-San Jose 3 2 0 1 6 3 7

x-Seattle 3 1 1 1 4 2 4

x-Vancouver 3 1 2 0 5 7 3

Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 5 3

Friday, July 10

San Jose 0, Seattle 0, tie

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago 2, Seattle 1

Wednesday, July 15

San Jose 4, Vancouver 3

Sunday, July 19

San Jose 2, Chicago 0

Seattle 3, Vancouver 0

Thursday, July 23

Vancouver 2, Chicago 0

 

Group C - Eastern Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-Toronta 3 1 0 2 6 5 5

x-New England 3 1 0 2 2 1 5

x-Montreal 3 1 2 0 4 5 3

D.C. United 3 0 1 2 3 4 2

Thursday, July 9

New England 1, Montreal 0

Monday, July 13 

D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Thursday, July 16 

Toronto FC 4, Montreal 3

Friday, July 17

New England 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Tuesday, July 21

New England 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Montreal 1, D.C. United 0

 

Group D - Western Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-Sporting KC 3 2 1 0 6 4 6

x-Minnesota 3 1 0 2 4 3 5

x-Real Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

Colorado 3 0 2 1 4 7 1

Sunday, July 12

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0

Friday, July 17

Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 2

Minnesota 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Wednesday, July 22

Sporting Kansas City 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Colorado Rapids 2, Minnesota United 2

 

Group E - Eastern Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9

x-FC Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 3 4 6

New York Red Bulls 3 1 2 0 1 4 3

Atlanta 3 0 3 0 0 3 0

Saturday, July 11

New York 1, Atlanta 0

Columbus 4, Cincinnati 0

Thursday, July 16

Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0

Columbus 2, New York 0

Tuesday, July 21

Columbus 1, Atlanta 0

Wednesday, July 22

FC Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 0

 

Group F - Western Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-Portland 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

x-Los Angeles FC 2 1 0 1 9 5 4

Houston 2 0 1 1 4 5 1

LA Galaxy 2 0 2 0 3 8 0

Monday, July 13

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston Dynamo 3, tie

Portland 2, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, July 18

Portland 2, Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2

Thursday, July 23

Houston at LA Galaxy, late

Portland at Los Angeles FC,late

NWSL 

Challenge Cup Schedule

All times EDT

All matches played at Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

Quarterfinals

Friday’s Games

Portland Thorns 1, North Carolina Courage 0

Utah Royals FC 0, Houston Dash 0, Houston advances 3-2 on penalty kicks

 

Saturday’s Games

Washington Spirit 0, Sky Blue 0, Sky Blue advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

Chicago Red Stars 0, Reign FC 0, Chicago Red Stars advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

 

Semifinals

Wednesday, July 22

Houston Dash 1, Portland 0

Chicago Red Stars 3, Sky Blue FC 2

 

Championship

Sunday, July 26

Houston vs. Chicago, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pro Basketball

NBA

Preseason Schedule

All Times EDT

All games in Orlando, Fla.

Wednesday, July 22

L.A. Clippers 99, Orlando 90

Denver 89, Washington 82

New Orleans 99, Brooklyn 68

Miami 104, Sacramento 98

Thursday, July 23

Milwaukee 113, San Antonio 92

Portland vs. Indiana, late

Dallas vs. L.A. Lakers, late

Phoenix vs. Utah, late

Friday, July 24

Memphis vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

Houston vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

L.A. Lakers vs. Orlando, noon

Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, 12:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Utah, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

Denver vs. New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, noon.

Phoenix vs. Boston, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Dallas, 4 p.m.

Portland vs. Toronto, 6 p.m.

Houston vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 27

Washington vs. L.A. Lakers, 3 p.m.

Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Utah vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. Denver, 7 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Memphis vs. Miami, 2 p.m.

Toronto vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Portland, 6 p.m.

Boston vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

 

2020 Restart Schedule

All Times Eastern

Thursday, July 30

Utah vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Portland, 4 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Miami vs. Denver, 1 p.m.

Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Washington vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Portland vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m. 

Monday, Aug. 3

Toronto vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m.

Denver vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m.

Indianapolis vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Memphis vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Orlando vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Boston vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Memphis vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Denver vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Orlando, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Boston, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6

New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Indianapolis vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7

Utah vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Washington vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 1 p.m.

Utah vs. Denver, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Toronto, 2 p.m.

San Antonio vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Orlando vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Portland, 6:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

 

WNBA

2020 Schedule

All Times Eastern

All games in Bradenton, Fla.

Saturday, July 25

Seattle vs New York, Noon, ESPN

Los Angeles vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m., ABC

Indiana vs. Washington, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sunday, July 26

Connecticut vs. Minnesota, Noon, ESPN

Chicago vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ABC

Dallas vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, July 28

Washington vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m.,

Los Angeles vs. Chicago, 8 p.m.,

Minnesota vs. Seattle, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, July 29

Phoenix vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Thursday, July 30

Seattle vs. Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

Chicago vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, 10 p.m., ESPN

Friday, July 31

New York vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Pro Hockey

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Qualifiers Round

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

EAST QUALIFYING ROUND

(Best-of-5)

At Toronto

N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina

Saturday, Aug. 1: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, 4 p.m.

x-Thursday, Aug. 6: N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, TBD

 

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders

Saturday, Aug. 1: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, 12 p.m. 

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

x-Friday, Aug. 7: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, TBD

 

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Aug. 1: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, Aug. 7: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD

 

Columbus vs. Toronto

Sunday, Aug. 2: Toronto vs. Columbus, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Toronto vs. Columbus, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6: Columbus vs. Toronto, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 7: Columbus vs. Toronto, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD

 

ROUND ROBIN

(determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3: Tampa Bay vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6: Philadelphia vs. Washington, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Washington vs. Boston, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD

 

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WEST QUALIFYING ROUND

(Best-of-5)

At Edmonton

Chicago vs. Edmonton

Saturday, Aug. 1: Edmonton vs. Chicago, 3 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3: Edmonton vs. Chicago, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Chicago vs. Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Aug. 7: Chicago vs. Edmonton, TBD

x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD

 

Winnipeg vs. Calgary

Saturday, Aug. 1: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 6:45 p.m.

x-Thursday, Aug. 6: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, TBD

 

Arizona vs. Nashville

Sunday, Aug. 2: Nashville vs. Arizona, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Nashville vs. Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Arizona vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Aug. 7: Arizona vs. Nashville, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD

 

Minnesota vs. Vancouver

Sunday, Aug. 2: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:45 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Friday, Aug. 7: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD

 

ROUND ROBIN

(determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Colorado vs. St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 3: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Dallas vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6: St. Louis vs. Las Vegas, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 8: Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 9: St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD

(x-if necessary)

 

