Transactions
Friday’s
Deals
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — RHP Hector Velazquez cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Norfolk (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Daniel Johnson.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Cs Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers on the IL. Recalled Cs William Contreras and Alex Johnson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS - Signed TE Josiah Deguara.
WASHINGTON - Signed DEs Chase Young and James Smith-Williams, RB Antonion Gibson, T, Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonion Gandy-Golden, C Keith Ismael, LB Khaleke Hudson,S Kamren Curl and DL David Bada.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Agreed to mutually part ways with Head Coach Frank De Boer.
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Ethan O’Connor to a one-year contract.
COLLEGEs
WASHINGTON AND LEE — Hired Donna Hodgert as Manager of Athletics Facilities and Equipment.
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Austin Wynns to alternate training site. Placed RHP Dillon Tate on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Activated OF Dwight Smith Jr. from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Hunter Harvey and LHP John Means on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP David Hess and CF Cedric Mullins from alternate training site. Selected the contract of 3B Pat Valaika from alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Dylan Covey and C Jonathan Lucroy from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Colten Brewer and Phillips Valdez and LHP’s Matt Hall, Josh Osich and Jeffrey Springs from alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated INF Yoan Moncada from the IL. Recalled C Zack Collins and RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (IL). Selected the contracts of INF Cheslor Cuthbert, OF Nicky Delmonico, LHP Ross Detwiler and RHP Codi Heuer from Charlotte (IL). Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment. Optioned RHP Ian Hamilton to Charlotte (IL). Released INF Andrew Romine. Reassigned RHP’s Drew Anderson, Dane Dunning, Tayron Guerrero and Tyler Johnson, OF’s Luis Basabe and Luis Gonzalez, INF’s Nick Madrigal and Andrew Vaughn and C Yermin Mercedes to the Schaumburg training facility. Signed INF Ryan Goins as a free agent and assigned him to the Schaumburg training facility.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contracts of INF Mike Freeman and RHP’s Cam Hill and Dominic Leone from alternate training site. Recalled INF Yu Chang, OF Bradley Zimmer and RHP’s Aaron Civale and James Karinchak from alternate training site. Designated LHP Hunter Wood for assignment. Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez and OF Jake Bauers to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Activated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 60-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHP Dario Agrazal and SS Jordy Mercer from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Beau Burrows, Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber from Toledo Mud Hens.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contracts of RHP Brandon Bailey from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Cristian Javier and Enoli Paredes, C Garrett Stubbs, 2B Jack Mayfield and LHP Blake Taylor from Round Rock Express. Placed RHP Brad Peacock on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP’s Rogelio Armenteros and Austin Pruitt on the IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Chance Adams and LHP Randy Rosario on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed RHP Jesse Hahn on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency list. Reinstated C Meibrys Viloria from the IL and recalled. Recalled RHP’s Ronald Bolanos and Kyle Zimmer, OF Franchy Cordero and LHP’s Foster Griffin and Gabe Speier from alternate training site. Selected the contracts of OF Erick Mejia, C Oscar Hernandez and RHP’s Greg Holland and Tyler Zuber from alternate site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contracts of RHP Jacob Barnes and LHP Hoby Milner from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Ryan Buchter, OF Michael Hermosillo and 1B Jared Walsh from alternate training site. Placed RHP Justin Anderson on the 45-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Activated 3B Miguel Sano from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Aaron Whitefield from alternate training site. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. and LHP Lewis Thorpe from alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Thairo Estrada and RHP’s Ben Heller and Michael King from alternate training site. Activated INF DJ LeMahieu from IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Daniel Mengden from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP A.J. Puk on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Optioned C Jonah Heim to alternate training site. Designated RHP Daniel Gossett for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Bryan Shaw. Selected the contracts of LHP Anthony Misiewicz, C Joe Hudson and INF Jose Marmolejos from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Zac Grotz and Taylor Williams and LHP Nick Margevicius from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Gerson Bautista on the 60-day IL. Placed C Tom Murphy on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Optioned RHP Erik Swanson, LHP Taylor Guilbeau, OF Jake Fraley and INF Sam Haggerty to alternate training site. Reassigned RHP’s Isaiah Campbell, Sam Delaplane, Emerson Hancock, Joey Gerber, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Ljay Newsome and Juan Then, LHP’s Aaron Fletcher and Brandon Williamson, C’s Brian O’Keefe and Cal Raleigh, INF’s Tyler Keenan, Noelvi Marte, Kaden Plolvich and Austin Shenton and OF’s Zach DeLoach, Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez to alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site. Assigned OF Randy Arozarena to alternate training site and placed him on the IL. Assigned LHP’s Anthony Banda and Brendan McKay and 1B/3B Nate Lowe to alternate training site. Recalled INF Mike Brossiar and RHP Trevor Richards from Durham Bulls. Selected the contracts of RHP Ryan Thompson and C Kevan Smith from alternate training site. Placed LHP Colin Poche on the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of RHP’s Ian Gibaut and Edinson Volquez and OF Rob Refsyder from alternate training site. Recalled LHP’s Kolby Allard and Joe Palumbo, OF’s Scott Heineman and Leody Taveras from alternate training site. Sent LHP Yohander Mendez outright to Nashville Sounds. Placed RHP Rafael Montero and LHP Joely Rodriguez on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Assigned LHP Taylor Hearn and OF Adolis Garcia, already on option, to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Chase Anderson on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Optioned LHP Ryan Borucki to alternate training site. Selected the contracts of RHP A.J. Cole and LHP Brian Moran from alternate training site. Recalled SS Santiago Espinal, RHP’s Thomas Hatch and Jason Waguespack and LHP Anthony Kay from alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Corbin Martin on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Recalled RHP’s Taylor Widener and Taylor Clarke and 1B Kevin Cron from alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contracts of 1B Matt Adams and LHP Tyler Matzek from alternate training site. Sent 1B Yonder Alonso outright to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint and LHP A.J. Minter from alternate training site. Activated 1B Freddie Freeman from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Jose Quintana on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed INF Daniel Descalso on the 45-day IL. Recalled RHP’s James Norwood and Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP’s Ryan Tepera and Jharel Cotton to the club’s South Bend Summer Camp roster. Assigned RHP Colin Rea to the South Bend roster. Selected the contracts of C Josh Phegley and LHP Rex Brothers from alternate training site. Designated INF/OF Robel Garcia for assignment. Placed RF Mark Zagunis on the restricted list.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Alex Blandino to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Nate Jones from alternate training site. Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of C’s Drew Butera and Elias Diaz from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from alternate training site. Reinstated OF Charlie Blackmon from IL. Optioned C Dom Nunez and INF Brendan Rodgers to alternate training site. Placed RHP Scott Oberg on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed RHP Peter Lambert on the 45-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 45-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Terrance Gore from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dustin May to alternate training site and recalled May. Placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contracts of RHP Brad Boxberger and LHP Alex Vesia from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Wichita (PCL) and RHP Jordan Holloway from Jupiter (FSL). Placed RHP Drew Steckenrider on the 60-day IL. Reassigned INF’s Eddy Alvarez, Jazz Chisholm, Jose Devers, Lewin Diaz and Sean Rodriguez, RHP’s Jorge Guzman and Aaron Northcraft, OF’s Monte Harrison and Jesus Sanchez and C Ryan Lavarnway to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Mike Morin from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Bobby Wahl and Eric Yardley from San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Biloxi (SL).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Andres Gimenez, RHP’s Corey Oswalt and Paul Sewald from alternate training site. Selected the contracts of INF Eduardo Nunez, LHP Chasen Shreve and RHP Hunter Strickland from alternate training site. Designated LHP Stephen Gonsalves for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated LHP Austin Davis, RHP’s Tommy Hunter and Hector Neris and INF Scott Kingery from the IL. Selected the contracts of RHP’s Trevor Kelley and Ramon Rosso and INF Neil Wlaker from alternate training site. Designated RHP Robert Stock for assignment. Recalled RF Kyle Garlick, LHP Cole Irvin and RHP Reggie McClain from Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Luke Maile on the 60-day IL. Placed SS J.T. Riddle on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of LHP’s Derek Holland and Nik Turley and 3B Phillip Evans from alternate training site. Recalled RHP J.T. Brubaker, SS Cole Tucker and OF Jason Martin from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released LHP Brett Cecil. Placed 2B Brad Miller on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Michel Baez to alternate training site. Recalled OF Edward Olivares from alternate training site. Placed LHP Jose Castillo and RHP Trey Wingenter on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed SS Jorge Mateo on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez and LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson, OF Joe McCarthy and LHP Conner Menez from alternate training site. Placed INF’s Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Selected the contracts of LHP Caleb Barager, RHP Rico Garcia, C’s Rob Brantly and Tyler Heineman and INF’s Darin Ruf and Pablo Sandoval from alternate training site. Designated OF Jose Siri and 2B Kean Wong for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contracts of OF Emilio Bonifacio, RHP Javy Guerra and LHP Sam Freeman from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s James Bourque, Kyle Finnegan and LF Andrew Stevenson from Harrisburg Senators. Recalled RHP Erick Fedde and C Raudy Read from the Fresno Grizzles. Placed LF Juan Soto on the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball League
NBA — Named Oris Stuart Chief People and Inclusion Officer.
Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Keia Clarke Chief Exec.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Ben Braunecker.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Hired Kevin Rogers as senior offensive assistant.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR’s Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn, CB’s Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand, T’s Ezra Cleveland and Blake Brandel, DE’s D.J. Wonnum and Kenny Willekes, S’s Josh Metellus and Brian Cole II, DT James Lynch, LB Troy Dye, and G Kyle Hinton.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended D.C. United M Felipe Martins for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for serious foul play against Montreal Impact D Victor Wanyama in match on July 21.
COLLEGES
LOYOLA (MD.) — Named Sammy Jo Prudhomme assistant women’s soccer coach.
TENNESSEE TECH — Women’s head basketball coach Kim Rosamond receives contract extension through 2024-25 season.
TUSCULUM — Named Dionte Ferguson men’s basketball assistant coach.
Odds
Pregame.com Line
Major League Baseball
Today
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
At NY Mets153Atlanta+143
At Philadelphia190Miami+175
At Chicago Cubs105Milwaukee+105
At Texas105Colorado+105
At St. Louis174Pittsburgh+162
At San Diego 148Arizona+138
At LA Dodgers 240San Fran+220
American League
At Tampa Bay 135Toronto+125
At Cleveland 195Kansas City+180
At Boston208Baltimore+188
Minnesota114At Chicago WS104
At Houston282Seattle+252
At Oakland145LA Angels+135
Interleague
At Cincinnati 174Detroit+162
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
New OrleansOFFOFFUtah
LA Lakers2½217½LA Clippers
Friday, July 31
Orlando6212Brooklyn
Portland2222½Memphis
Phoenix7225Washington
Milwaukee4215Boston
Sacramento2½215San Antonio
Houston1225½Dallas
Saturday, Aug. 1
Denver2210½Miami
Utah1211Okla. City
LA ClippersOFFOFFNew Orleans
Philadelphia4½211Indiana
LA Lakers3½213½Toronto
National Football League
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
At KC10½1055Houston
Sunday, Sept. 13
At New England6743Miami
At Baltimore88½48½Cleveland
At Buffalo5640NY Jets
Las Vegas+11½47At Carolina
Seattle1½149At Atlanta
Philadelphia6644½At Wash.
At Detroit11½44Chicago
Indianapolis8746At J’ville
At Minnesota33½46½Green Bay
LA Chargers4344At Cincinnati
At San Fran7½7½47Arizona
At New Orleans4½3½49½Tampa Bay
Dallas2½250At LA Rams
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh33½47½At NY Giants
At Denver2½1½42Tennessee
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Saturday, Aug. 1
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Pittsburgh155Montreal+145
Carolina131NY Rangers+121
NY Islanders111Florida101
At Edmonton151Chicago+141
Calgary105Winnipeg+105
Sunday, Aug. 2
At Toronto160Columbus+150
Nashville130Arizona+120
Vancouver125Minnesota+115
Boston128Philadelphia+118
St. Louis105Colorado105
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
AUTO RACING
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Super Start Batteries 400
Thursday’s results
At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267 laps, 56 points.
2. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 51.
3. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 45.
4. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 42.
5. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 37.
6. (3) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 42.
7. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 267, 30.
8. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 31.
9. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 28.
10. (15) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 27.
11. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 42.
12. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 26.
13. (23) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 29.
14. (19) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 23.
15. (36) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 22.
16. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 21.
17. (14) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 267, 20.
18. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 267, 19.
19. (30) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 266, 18.
20. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 266, 33.
21. (31) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 266, 16.
22. (28) JJ Yeley, Ford, 265, 0.
23. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 264, 14.
24. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 260, 13.
25. (33) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 260, 0.
26. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 260, 0.
27. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 251, 10.
28. (18) Ryan Newman, Ford, 251, 9.
29. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 251, 0.
30. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 219, 7.
31. (39) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, electrical, 216, 6.
32. (20) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, garage, 200, 7.
33. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 182, 4.
34. (35) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 181, 3.
35. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 176, 2.
36. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, accident, 175, 1.
37. (17) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, accident, 170, 1.
38. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, electrical, 116, 0.
39. (40) BJ McLeod, Ford, reargear, 66, 0.
40. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, electrical, 58, 1.
Race Statistics
Winner’s Average Speed: 121.832 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 17 minutes, 14 seconds.
Margin of Victory: .510 seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 47 laps.
Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; J.Logano 1-27; M.Truex 28-30; Ky.Busch 31-82; D.Hamlin 83-96; M.Truex 97-101; B.Keselowski 102-104; M.Truex 105-106; B.Keselowski 107-114; M.Truex 115-144; R.Blaney 145-158; B.Keselowski 159-162; R.Blaney 163; D.Hamlin 164-192; M.Truex 193-196; W.Byron 197-199; D.Hamlin 200; W.Byron 201-205; B.Keselowski 206-220; W.Byron 221-239; A.Bowman 240-245; K.Harvick 246-254; D.Hamlin 255-267
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 4 times for 57 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 52 laps; M.Truex, 5 times for 44 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 30 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 27 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 27 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 15 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 9 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 6 laps.
Wins: D.Hamlin, 5; K.Harvick, 4; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.
Points
Standings
Through July 23
1. Kevin Harvick, 763.
2. Brad Keselowski, 666.
3. Ryan Blaney, 663.
4. Denny Hamlin, 634.
5. Chase Elliott, 630.
6. Joey Logano, 609.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 602.
8. Aric Almirola, 576.
9. Kyle Busch, 562.
10. Kurt Busch, 561.
11. Alex Bowman, 539.
12. Clint Bowyer, 484.
13. Matt DiBenedetto, 477.
14. William Byron, 452.
15. Tyler Reddick, 442.
16. Erik Jones, 440.
NASCAR
Xfinity
Series
Kansas
Lottery
250
Saturday’s race lineup
At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet.
2. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota.
3. (21) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet.
4. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford.
5. {20) Harrison Burton, Toyota.
6. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford.
7. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.
8. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota.
9. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet.
10.(9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet.
11. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet.
12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.
13. (0) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet.
14. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet.
15. (07) David Starr, Chevrolet.
16. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet.
17. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet.
18. (36) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet.
19. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet.
20. (6) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet.
21. (61) Timmy Hill, Toyota.
22. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet.
23. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet.
24. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet.
25. (66) Stephen Leicht, Toyota.
26. (99) Ja Junior Avila, Toyota.
27. (74) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet.
28. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet.
29. (52) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet.
30. (15) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet.
31. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota.
32. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet.
33. (93) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet.
34. (08) Joe Graf, Jr., Chevrolet.
35. (47) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet.
36. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet.
37. (26) Colin Garrett, Toyota.
Points
standings
Through July 19
1. Chase Briscoe, 691 (5).
2. Austin Cindric, 667 (3).
3. Noah Gragson, 643 (2).
4. Ross Chastain, 614 (0).
5. Justin Haley, 550 (1).
6. Justin Allgaier, 545 (0).
7. Harrison Burton, 536 (2).
8. Michael Annett, 481 (0).
9. Brandon Jones, 448 (1).
10. Riley Herbst, 377 (0).
11. Ryan Sieg, 375 (0).
12. Brandon Brown, 348 (0).
13. Jeremy Clements, 317 (0).
14. Myatt Snider, 310 (0).
15. Anthony Alfredo, 300 (0).
16. Jesse Little, 297 (0).
NASCAR
Gander
Outdoors
Truck
series
Kansas
200
Friday’s race results were not in at press time.
At Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
Points
standings
Through July 19
1. Austin Hill, 300.
2. Ben Rhodes, 278.
3. Sheldon Creed, 268.
4. Christian Eckes, 267.
5. Zane Smith, 254.
6. Brett Moffitt, 253.
7. Grant Enfinger, 252.
8. Tyler Ankrum, 248.
9. Todd Gilliland, 234.
10. Matt Crafton, 225.
11. Derek Kraus, 214.
12. Johnny Sauter, 203.
13. Stewart Friesen, 203.
14. Tanner Gray, 177.
15. Raphael Lessard, 168.
16. Ty Majeski, 154.
NASCAR
Cup
Series
Schedule-Winners
Feb. 9 — x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Erik Jones)
Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)
Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (William Byron)
Feb. 16 — DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)
Feb. 23 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)
March 1 — Auto Club 400 (Alex Bowman)
March 8 — FanShield 500 (Joey Logano)
May 17 — The Real Heroes 400 (Kevin Harvick)
May 20 — Toyota 500 (Denny Hamlin)
May 24 — Coca-Cola 600 (Brad Keselowski)
May 28 — Alsco Uniforms 500 (Chase Elliott)
May 31 — Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 (Brad Keselowski)
June 7 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Kevin Harvick)
June 10 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (Martin Truex Jr)
June 14 — Dixie Vodka 400 (Denny Hamlin)
June 22 — GEICO 500 (Ryan Blaney)
June 27 — Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute (Kevin Harvick)
June 28 — Pocono 350 (Denny Hamlin)
July 5 — Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records (Kevin Harvick)
July 12 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Cole Custer)
July 15 — x-NASCAR Open (Matt DiBenedetto)
July 15 — NASCAR All-Star Race (Chase Elliott)
July 19 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Austin Dillon)
July 23 — Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Aug. 2 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.
Aug. 9 — Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 16 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 23 — Drydene 400, Dover, Del.
Aug. 29 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
PLAYOFFS BEGIN
Sept. 6 — Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 12 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 19 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 27 — South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev.
Oct. 4 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 11 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 18 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 25 — Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas
Nov. 1 — Xfinity 500, Martinsville, Va.
Nov. 8 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
NASCAR
TRUCK
SERIES
Gander RV and Outdoors Race 1 (Friday) and Race 2 (Saturday)
Site: Kansas City, Kansas.
Schedule: Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Kansas Speedway.
Race distance: Each race will cover 134 laps, 200 miles.
Last year: Ross Chastain won the only truck race of the year at Kansas after starting sixth.
Last race: Kyle Busch held off rookie Christian Eckes by 0.777 seconds at Texas for his third victory in the series this season.
Next race: Gander RV and Outdoors at Michigan International Speedway,
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA
ONE
Pirelli British Grand Prix
Site: Silverstone, England.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN).
Track: Silverstone Circuit.
Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.
Last year: Six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the lone race at Silverstone.
Last race: Hamilton led all but one lap for his 86th career victory at Budapest’s Hungaroring.
Next race: Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Aug. 9, Silverstone Circuit.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden beat Will Power in the second consecutive race at Iowa.
Next race: Honda Indy 200, Aug. 9, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA
DRAG
RACING
Last event: Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals in Indianapolis on July 19. The event will be completed Sept. 3-6.
Next event: NHRA Indy Nationals, Aug. 6-9, Lucas Oil Raceway, Brownsburg, Ind.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD
OF
OUTLAWS
The series races at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday and Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday followed by Thursday-Friday racing at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
GOLF
PGA TOUR
3M OPEN
Friday’s scores were not in at press time.
Thursday’s scores at TPC Twin Cities,
Blaine, Minn.
Yardage: 7,114. Par: 72.
Purse: $6.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,188,000.
First Round
Richy Werenski31-32—63-8
Michael Thompson32-32—64-7
Tony Finau31-34—65-6
Ryan Moore33-32—65-6
Xinjun Zhang34-31—65-6
Nick Watney32-33—65-6
Matthew Wolff33-32—65-6
Max Homa33-32—65-6
Bo Hoag34-31—65-6
Kyle Stanley36-30—66-5
Brendon de Jonge31-35—66-5
Talor Gooch35-31—66-5
Patrick Rodgers32-34—66-5
Bo Van Pelt30-36—66-5
Bronson Burgoon32-34—66-5
Robert Garrigus33-33—66-5
Charl Schwartzel34-32—66-5
Aaron Baddeley31-35—66-5
Chris Kirk33-33—66-5
Cameron Davis34-33—67-4
Alex Noren32-35—67-4
Kramer Hickok33-34—67-4
Adam Schenk33-34—67-4
Austin Cook33-34—67-4
Bubba Watson35-32—67-4
Danny Lee34-33—67-4
Seamus Power34-34—68-3
Adam Long35-33—68-3
Jason Dufner36-32—68-3
Chad Campbell33-35—68-3
Ryan Brehm34-34—68-3
Dylan Frittelli35-33—68-3
Denny McCarthy34-34—68-3
Chris Baker32-36—68-3
Tommy Gainey32-36—68-3
D.J. Trahan35-33—68-3
Luke List34-34—68-3
Wyndham Clark33-35—68-3
Robby Shelton35-33—68-3
Tom Lewis34-34—68-3
Roger Sloan34-35—69-2
Chase Seiffert32-37—69-2
Aaron Wise34-35—69-2
Keith Mitchell34-35—69-2
Will Gordon34-35—69-2
Hank Lebioda33-36—69-2
Cameron Tringale34-35—69-2
Tom Hoge33-36—69-2
Vaughn Taylor34-35—69-2
Patton Kizzire35-34—69-2
Stewart Cink34-35—69-2
David Hearn34-35—69-2
J.J. Spaun33-36—69-2
Zack Sucher34-35—69-2
Dominic Bozzelli35-34—69-2
Aaron Crawford32-37—69-2
Henrik Norlander36-34—70-1
Bill Haas35-35—70-1
George McNeill36-34—70-1
Alex Cejka35-35—70-1
Brooks Koepka34-36—70-1
Michael Kim35-35—70-1
Fabián Gómez37-33—70-1
Doc Redman35-35—70-1
Josh Teater39-31—70-1
Peter Uihlein35-35—70-1
Matthias Schwab36-34—70-1
Brandon Hagy37-33—70-1
Harris English35-35—70-1
Matt Every37-33—70-1
Sepp Straka32-38—70-1
Pat Perez34-36—70-1
Brice Garnett35-35—70-1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee35-35—70-1
Sam Burns33-37—70-1
Tim Wilkinson35-35—70-1
Kristoffer Ventura34-36—70-1
Doug Ghim34-36—70-1
Joseph Bramlett36-34—70-1
Chase Koepka35-35—70-1
Michael Gellerman33-37—70-1
Emiliano Grillo35-36—71E
Brian Gay35-36—71E
Charles Howell III35-36—71E
Si Woo Kim35-36—71E
Tommy Fleetwood36-35—71E
Scott Stallings36-35—71E
Chesson Hadley37-34—71E
Tom Lehman36-35—71E
Rafa Cabrera Bello33-38—71E
K.J. Choi34-37—71E
Beau Hossler36-35—71E
Rich Beem36-35—71E
John Merrick34-37—71E
Parker McLachlin36-35—71E
Scott Harrington36-35—71E
Johnson Wagner37-34—71E
Scott Brown37-35—72+1
Harry Higgs35-37—72+1
Matthew NeSmith37-35—72+1
Chris Stroud36-36—72+1
Andrew Putnam34-38—72+1
Russell Henley36-36—72+1
Jamie Lovemark38-34—72+1
Tim Herron36-36—72+1
John Senden35-37—72+1
Rhein Gibson34-38—72+1
Sahith Theegala37-35—72+1
Ricky Barnes36-36—72+1
Derek Ernst37-35—72+1
Jonathan Byrd34-38—72+1
Branden Grace37-35—72+1
Paul Casey34-38—72+1
Ryan Armour36-36—72+1
Roberto Castro37-35—72+1
Jhonattan Vegas36-36—72+1
Daniel Chopra37-35—72+1
Ben Martin34-38—72+1
Michael Gligic37-35—72+1
Hunter Mahan36-37—73+2
Scott Piercy35-38—73+2
Arjun Atwal36-37—73+2
Peter Kuest36-37—73+2
Peter Malnati37-36—73+2
Ryan Blaum34-39—73+2
Bernd Wiesberger38-35—73+2
Robert Streb38-35—73+2
Troy Merritt36-37—73+2
Lucas Glover35-38—73+2
David Lingmerth37-36—73+2
Mark Anderson35-38—73+2
Angus Flanagan35-38—73+2
Seung-Yul Noh36-38—74+3
Luke Donald37-37—74+3
Ted Potter, Jr.36-38—74+3
Cameron Percy40-34—74+3
Shawn Stefani36-38—74+3
Erik van Rooyen36-38—74+3
Sebastian Cappelen37-37—74+3
Rob Oppenheim35-39—74+3
Nelson Ledesma36-38—74+3
Wes Roach38-36—74+3
Martin Trainer37-38—75+4
Hudson Swafford37-38—75+4
Sangmoon Bae40-35—75+4
Charley Hoffman41-34—75+4
Ben Taylor38-37—75+4
Brian Harman36-40—76+5
Sam Ryder37-39—76+5
Vincent Whaley38-38—76+5
Russell Knox37-39—76+5
Greg Chalmers41-36—77+6
Ted Purdy40-38—78+7
Jake Kneen42-36—78+7
EUROPEAN TOUR
BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS
Friday’s scores at Close House Golf Club,
Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
Purse: $1.448 million; Yardage: 6,872; Par: 71
Third Round
Renato Paratore, Italy65-66-66—197 16
Justin Harding, South Africa69-63-66—198 15
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark66-67-66—199 14
Dale Whitnell, England68-64-68—200 13
Ashley Chesters, England67-66-68—201 12
Sam Horsfield, England70-70-61—201 12
Robert Rock, England69-66-67—202 11
Jonathon Caldwell, Northern Ireland67-69-67—203 10
Ben Stow, England67-68-68—203 10
Adrian Meronk, Poland69-68-66—203 10
Oliver Fisher, England65-69-70—204 9
Jack Senior, England71-70-63—204 9
Andy Sullivan, England68-69-67—204 9
Calum Hill, Scotland67-66-72—205 8
Ryan Fox, New Zealand67-67-71—205 8
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal66-69-70—205 8
Matthew Jordan, England68-68-69—205 8
Eddie Pepperell, England67-69-69—205 8
Jordan Smith, England69-69-67—205 8
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden68-69-68—205 8
Aaron Rai, England69-70-66—205 8
Richard Bland, England69-70-66—205 8
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden69-70-66—205 8
Garrick Porteous, Endland65-71-70—206 7
Robin Roussel, France69-68-69—206 7
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands69-68-69—206 7
Adrian Otaegui, Spain73-65-68—206 7
Clement Sordet, France69-67-71—207 6
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain67-71-69—207 6
Laurie Canter, England70-68-69—207 6
Gregory Havret, France70-68-69—207 6