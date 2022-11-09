The Yuba-Sutter community packed gymnasiums all across the region Wednesday to celebrate prep softball’s National Signing Day, a preeminent platform that athletes use to sign their National Letters of Intent to colleges and universities all across the country.

Two of the more prominent signees Wednesday both came in Yuba County where Wheatland Union High senior Zereniti Sousa inked her full ride scholarship to Utah State, while Marysville High senior Jenissa Conway signed a full scholarship to the University of Michigan.

Tags

Recommended for you