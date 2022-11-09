The Yuba-Sutter community packed gymnasiums all across the region Wednesday to celebrate prep softball’s National Signing Day, a preeminent platform that athletes use to sign their National Letters of Intent to colleges and universities all across the country.
Two of the more prominent signees Wednesday both came in Yuba County where Wheatland Union High senior Zereniti Sousa inked her full ride scholarship to Utah State, while Marysville High senior Jenissa Conway signed a full scholarship to the University of Michigan.
Conway and Sousa are both four-year varsity products and travel softball players traversing the country to help gain momentum to the next level.
“I would tell younger peers that if you are really thinking about college and want to go somewhere start the travel (softball) business,” Sousa. “Start with Twitter if you really want to be noticed. I started with Instagram first because that’s where the colleges were mainly looking, but in today’s society it’s all about Twitter and following those colleges.”
In fact, not long after Sousa officially became a part of the Utah State program, a Division I member of the Mountain West Conference, Aggies head softball coach Steve Johnson posted a welcome message to Sousa, an up-and-coming athlete that Utah State appeared to be following for a long time.
Johnson said via Twitter that Sousa was the second member of Utah State’s 2023 signing class and was the 20th-ranked player and eighth-best catcher in the 2023 prep class.
Sousa came to Wheatland via North Carolina and Texas where she was a military brat traveling the country where her father was stationed.
Sousa’s father, who grew up in Wheatland, returned west with his family after he was stationed in California on the Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.
Sousa was just nine years old when she stepped foot in Wheatland. Perhaps as a way to fit into a brand new community, Sousa joined a travel softball club – the first of three ventures with three different teams.
Sousa said while travel softball is undoubtedly an investment for many families, it’s essential.
“(College coaches) will communicate with your travel ball coaches if they are really interested,” Sousa said.
That’s not to say that Sousa did not make a name for herself in a Wheatland uniform. In three previous varsity seasons for the Pirates, Sousa was a career .539 hitter with 96 runs batted in and 15 home runs in 62 games played.
A year ago, Sousa helped Wheatland to a 27-5 record and second place finish in the Butte View League.
“The crazy part about it was when Zereniti was a freshman I didn’t think she could be better then what she was,” Wheatland Union High head softball coach Dan Martin said. “Every year (through) hard work she got better and better, and last year led us to one of the best seasons we could possibly have (imagined) … I proud of you kid.”
Conway headed to Big 10 conference
In a similar-type setting in front of a packed house at the Marysville High School auditorium, Conway completed her next step by signing on with the University of Michigan, an NCAA D-I champion and one of the top programs in the country.
Under former head coach Carol Hutchins, Michigan won a national championship in 2005 and won 22 Big 10 titles.
During the signing presentation, Marysville Athletic Director Bill Rollins said Marysville has had a lot of players go D-I, but believes through his research and experience at the school that Marysville has never sent anyone to the Big 10.
Conway has been a feared hitter and center fielder during her three previous seasons at MHS and as a member of the Sorcerer softball organization, run by President Bill Schroll.
Schroll said during the signing that Conway is a generational talent both in the field and at the plate.
In communication with college coaches during the recruitment process, Schroll said that all you have to do is get Conway on base and she will score runs.
In three years at Marysville, Conway hit a career .542 with a .649 on-base percentage. She collected 19 home runs, scored 90 runs and had 20 doubles in only 47 games due to a shortened 2020 season because of the pandemic.
Schroll’s program has produced D-I talent all over the country, including in East Nicolaus where Conway’s travel ball teammate, Meika Lauppe, committed to Arizona State University of the Pac-12.
For Conway, her journey was long and arduous, but could not have been complete without the love and support of so many people. From her Sorcerer coaches to her former high school coaches Maurice Clavelle and Chris Larsen all the way down to her family, it was a team effort to get Conway to where she is now.
“You guys believed in me,” Conway said during the signing. “You guys all taught me so much about the game and made me really love it. I wouldn’t be able to do it without any of you guys.”