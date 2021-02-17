UC Davis’ Jacob Westberg rebounded from a tough front nine to card birdies on three of his final seven holes and remain in the top five after 36 holes of the 21st annual The Prestige on Tuesday afternoon on the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST in La Quinta.
Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg carded a 4-under 67 to jump into the day two lead at 6-under, two shots ahead of day one leader David Puig of Arizona State, who was 3-over on the day to fall into second. Pepperdine took over the team lead after a combined 5-under 279 to stand at 8-under for the tournament, three shots ahead of the Sun Devils and Arizona.
Wednesday’s scores were not available by deadline.
After finishing the front nine at 4-over par, Westberg posted birdies on the par five 12th, the par four 14th, and the par five 16th, finishing the back nine at 2-under. The managerial economics major from Sacramento is one of five players that are four shots off the lead in a tie for fifth.
Teammate Mark Stephens, from Redding, posted the Aggies’ second-lowest score of the day with a 4-over 75, with Lucas Carper one shot back of Stephens on the day following a second-round 76.
TEAM SCORES (after 36 holes)
1. Pepperdine, 281-279—560 (-8)
t2. Arizona State, 276-287–563 (-5)
t2. Arizona, 283-280–563 (-5)
4. North Carolina, 282-286—568 (E)
5. SMU, 285-284—569 (+1)
6. Texas Tech, 293-281—574 (+6)
t7. TCU, 289-288—577 (+9)
t7. Oregon State, 291-286—577 (+9)
t9. Northwestern, 291-287—578 (+10)
t9. California, 288-290—578 (+10)
11. Long Beach State, 289-290—579 (+11)
12. Nevada, 287-294—581 (+13)
t13. San Diego State, 290-293—583 (+15)
t13. Colorado, 294-289—583 (+15)
t15. Marquette, 286-299—585 (+17)
t15. Iowa State, 289-296—585 (+17)
17. Southern California, 287-299–586 (+18)
18. Stanford, 292-297—589 (+21)
19. Oregon, 289-301—590 (+22)
t20. Wyoming, 291-300–591 (+23)
t20. UC DAVIS, 287-304—591 (+23)
22. Cal Poly, 291-301–592 (+24)
23. Denver, 297-296—593 (+25)
24. UCLA, 299-302—601 (+33)
INDIVIDUAL SCORES (after 18 holes)
(Leaders plus UC Davis scores)
1. Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech, 69-67—136 (-6)
t5. Jacob Westberg, UC Davis, 67-73—140 (-2)
t88. Mark Stephens, UC Davis, 76-75–151 (+9)
t88. Thomas Hutchison, UC Davis, 71-80—151 (+9)
t111. Alejandro Nava, UC Davis, 73-82—155 (+13)
t118. Lucas Carper, UC Davis, 82-76—158 (+16)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS (after 18 holes)
1. Hazen Newman, Oklahoma State, 69-63—132 (-12)
2. Derek Hitchner, Pepperdine, 65-69—134 (-10)
3. Austin Murphy, Pepperdine, 70-65–135 (-9)
4. Jake Sollon, Oregon, 68-68—136 (-8)
t5. Christian Banke, Arizona, 70-67—137 (-7)
t5. A.J. Ott, Colorado State, 69-68–137 (-7)