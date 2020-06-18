Another long running event is feeling the direct impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nevada City Cycling Classic, the second oldest continuously running bicycle race in the country, is the latest example of an event in jeopardy as officials say there is no date set at this time due to COVID-19.
The Nevada City Classic team is starting the process of planning this year’s event to take place, pending the safe ability to host the race.
Officials are committed to complying with all mandates for health and safety, according to a news released to the Appeal.
The course reverted back to the original design by event founder Charlie Allert in 1961 prior to the race two years ago.
For more information visit www.nevadacityclassic.com.