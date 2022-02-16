Since entering college basketball, Raenette McCrae has always looked for the right fit on the court, in school and the surrounding community.
McCrae came to Yuba College out of Elk Grove and has dominated essentially from the get-go.
McCrae’s sophomore season in 2021-22 has been an eye-opener for both head coach Stuart Welch and the recruiting community. McCrae is among the Bay Valley Conference leaders in points (16.9), rebounds (12.3) and field goal percentage (37.8 percent) per game for a Yuba College squad that has won 11 in a row heading into a conference showdown at home today (Thursday) against first-place Laney.
McCrae has yet to disappoint Welch and the program this year as the team continues the climb for a chance to win a Bay Valley title for a second straight season.
McCrae’s play this season has garnered attention from around the country, including Division I North Carolina Central University, where she signed on to play next year.
“I thought this was the best offer in order for me to get better as a player and teammate,” McCrae said last week following Yuba’s game against Solano.
McCrae said she had a number of other offers, including multiple Division II schools, but NCCU spoke to her on many levels.
NCCU is a public, liberal arts institution and historically Black university in Durham, North Carolina.
Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are institutions of higher education in the United States that were established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with the intention of primarily serving the African American community.
“That was the determining factor,” McCrae said. “Since I’ve been in schools that are predominantly white schools I felt I needed that connection to get back with who I am.”
While McCrae said her short stint with Yuba College was helpful in getting on the right path toward adulthood, she looks forward to the next step in her career.
NCCU plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), but has also played a number of universities from power conferences like Illinois and Nebraska, of the Big 10 Conference.
Welch feels with the coaching staff at NCCU, McCrae will take multiple steps in her game in the next couple of seasons.
“You’re going to see the lid come off this kid in the next couple of years when she gets around players as athletic as she is and can challenge her,” Welch said. “I’m excited to see what is going to come off her.”
The recruiting process is drastically different since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world back in 2020.
There are not as many spots available for athletes on college rosters. According to Welch, McCrae looked for a while at staying in California, but none of the Division II and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) universities had any interest in recruiting McCrae.
“There are (about) five NAIA teams in California that Yuba can beat and none of them even call for players,” Welch said. “It’s hard recruiting in California.”
That’s why Welch and Yuba College men’s basketball coach Doug Cornelius typically look for openings for their players out of state.
Once the recruiting process begins, McCrae said it can be intimidating because of the types of questions that recruiters can ask.
“They ask a lot of hard hitting questions about you,” McCrae said.
McCrae said some examples of types of questions include: Are you a good player? Are you a good athlete? Are you a good student? How do you think you play in a game?
McCrae thinks of herself as a modest person where it can be tough to answer those types of questions.
“I didn’t really know how to talk to coaches,” McCrae said.
But after working with Welch, McCrae was able to navigate through recruitment and find a home for the next couple of years.
Welch said if there is one thing he wants McCrae and every athlete to remember about the recruitment process it is to not take anything for granted.
“You have to consider every single offer,” Welch said. “It is about the fit and the coach that wants you.”