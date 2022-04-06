The Marysville High baseball team continues its ascent toward the top of the Sac-Joaquin Section leaderboard.
The Indians (13-2), winners of 10 straight games, are ranked a mid-valley best No. 20 in the latest MaxPreps’ generated SJS weekly poll. Marysville will look to stay among the leaders today (Thursday) when it hosts Sutter, of the Northern Section, in a contest set for 4 p.m. This is also a matchup that will be a Pioneer Valley League game next year when Sutter officially transitions to the SJS.
The Huskies, who lead the Butte View League by two games over Wheatland, have won 10 of 11 games entering the Marysville contest.
Sutter currently sits No. 3 behind large schools Pleasant Valley and Chico, in this week’s NSCIF poll.
Yuba City, fresh off a sweep over Bella Vista, comes in 41st in the SJS at 6-9 overall and 4-6 in the Capital Valley Conference.
The Honkers continue their series with Antelope (6-11) today on the road at 4 p.m. Head coach Dave Rodriguez’s team hosts the Titans at 6 p.m. Friday at Winship Field.
NSCIF baseball poll
No. 4 Colusa is one spot behind Sutter at 16-0. The RedHawks, who blew out rival Pierce, 14-2, on Tuesday, remains the lone unbeaten team in the top-25.
Colusa hosts Pierce today at 4 p.m.
Gridley (11-5) is No. 7 in this week’s poll.
NSCIF softball
Sutter (18-1), winners of 11 in a row since its loss to Elk Grove, remained No. 2 in this week’s NSCIF poll behind East Nicolaus.
Sutter and East Nicolaus (13-0) meet for the first time on April 14 in East Nicolaus beginning at 4 p.m.
Wheatland (16-1) rounds out the top-3.
SJS softball
Marysville (9-3, 2-0 PVL) fell four spots to No. 17 this week despite a 2-0 start to the PVL.
The Indians routed Colfax on the road, 14-4, on Tuesday.
Marysville is the highest-ranked mid-valley team in the poll. River Valley (9-5-1) sits just outside the top-25 at No. 26 in the poll.
Yuba City is 46th following its win over top-10 Roseville last week. The Honkers are 4-7-1 and 2-1 in the CVC.