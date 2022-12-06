The Northern Section Division IV champion RedHawks were unable to take down Atascadero at home Saturday in the 6-A Northern California Regional final, falling 21-0. 

A heavy and unrelenting rain kept the playbook strict for both sides as neither squad attempted many passes. Colusa was only able to complete a few passes in the downpour, the longest being a screen pass to junior tight end Isaiah Travis for a 13-yard gain. 

