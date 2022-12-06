The Northern Section Division IV champion RedHawks were unable to take down Atascadero at home Saturday in the 6-A Northern California Regional final, falling 21-0.
A heavy and unrelenting rain kept the playbook strict for both sides as neither squad attempted many passes. Colusa was only able to complete a few passes in the downpour, the longest being a screen pass to junior tight end Isaiah Travis for a 13-yard gain.
The weather would prove costly as the Redhawks’s strong passing game that netted 173 yards per game and 2,079 total yards on the back of junior quarterback Bo Coronado up to the point of the contest was just about eliminated as a factor.
Head coach Mikey Badaluco mentioned the heavy rain as an element.
“The weather doesn’t help,” he said. “We like to throw the ball.”
Nevertheless, Colusa was able to get the run game going at times within the first half, with many strong runs coming from the legs of junior running back Aiden Selover and a few solid gains from senior running back Hayden Mccarty. Unfortunately, an untimely fumble and a costly penalty here and there kept the Redhawks out of the endzone in the first half.
The Atascadero defense dug in against the RedHawks’ offense in the second half, as Colusa was held to several 3-and-outs and found it difficult to make it out of their own half.
All three of the Greyhounds scores came off the work of senior running back Trey Cooks, who had a 10-yard touchdown run halfway through the first quarter, a 5-yard score near the end of the first half, and another 5-yarder with two-and-a-half minutes in the third quarter.
The RedHawks still had an incredible season and playoff run despite the outcome of this final. The team posted an impressive 10-3 overall record and went 3-2 in league play, enough to secure a top 2 finish in the Sacramento Valley League and a round one bye in the Northern Section D-IV playoffs. Colusa then went on to defeat Durham in the second round and Pierce in the championship to become Northern Section champions and move on to these regional finals.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to bring back for my senior year, you know, win the section championship,” said senior linebacker Dominic Salazar on the season.
Coronado added, “We accomplished what we wanted to do. That was the goal, to win the sections, and that’s what we did.”
The season included outstanding performances from many players and the team as a whole. Coronado led the CIF Northern Section in passing yards, and junior wide receivers Landon and Peyton Humphrey ranked second and twelfth in receiving yards in the section with 669 and 421 yards respectively. On the running side, Selover brought 625 total rushing yards to the table along with Mccarty and his 549 yard total.
The RedHawks pride themselves on strong defense, and it showed this season as three players etched the top 15 in the CIF Northern Section in total tackles. Salazar ranked 7th with 106, Mccarty ranked 12th with 97, and junior William McCoy ranked 14th with 92.
“These guys bought into everything we did,” said Badaluco on the year. “We won a lot of games this year because of a lot of little things. We didn’t make mistakes, we played tough on special teams, we followed assignments, and that has to do with these guys buying in from day one.”
Undoubtedly, a team this successful was incredibly cohesive and had a culture.
“A lot of these guys are my brothers; I grew up playing football with them,” Salazar explained about his teammates. “They’re about as special as they can get.”
Coronado also described the team’s tight nature, saying, “I love these guys. I love coming to practice everyday, playing with them, and I wouldn’t want another group of guys to play with.”