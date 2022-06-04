Sutter Union High head softball coach Stefanie Danna knew that when Riley Wickum took over the No. 1 spot in the circle prior to the 2021 season that the team could be special.
Just how special was unclear.
Wickum helped make it a very special and unprecedented two-year run, capped by a 2-1 win over second-seeded Central, out of Fresno, Saturday to send No. 1 Sutter (31-1) out as Northern California Division III Regional champions for the first time in school history.
Wickum, again, was nothing short of phenomenal in her prep finale. The power right-hander had Central flummoxed with a no-hitter with four strikeouts through the first three innings on an unseasonably cool day out at Sutter Union High School.
Wickum not only was the horse for Sutter during its undefeated 24-0 season last year that ended with no playoffs due to COVID-19 regulations, but she was the go-to arm in 2022, after pitching a complete-game through the entire postseason that included a Northern Section title over Wheatland.
“She wants the ball in her hand and that’s what you need,” Danna said. “That’s the type of player she has been for us the last four years.”
So when Wickum finally got touched up in the top of the fourth after Central’s Cici Frazel led off with a double to the right-center gap and Mia Traylor doubled home a run to cut the deficit to 2-1, how would the future Cal State Northridge Matador respond?
“I knew I had to trust my defense because that is what they are there for,” Wickum said. “If my spin is off then I know I can count on them to make the out.”
While Wickum did finish with nine strikeouts, including the last out when she struck out Kamana Powell, Sutter’s infield stepped up all game. In the top of the fifth, one inning after Central cut into the Sutter lead, senior second baseman Kaylee Duncan helped turn away a potential Grizzlie rally with a unassisted double play, when she forced a runner out herself by touching second and proceeded to nail Powell out at first, to end the threat and keep Sutter in front, 2-1.
Sutter needed stops late because it only had one scoring inning – the bottom of the first – against Central (21-10), a Division I team out of the Central Section with over 4,000 students.
Sutter was able to strike first on its upper-division foe when senior Avery Jolley connected on a two-out, two-run single, to plate her younger twin sister Ella Jolley and sophomore leadoff Olivia Bauer for the early 2-0 lead.
But that was it despite a potent lineup that scored over 250 runs in the Butte View League and plated double-digit runs 16 times this year.
Central successfully tamed the Sutter bats – all but Avery Jolley, of course.
Jolley struck early in the count against Central starter Traylor in what proved to be the game-winning base hit.
“I’m so incredibly proud of Avery Jolley, she and I talked coming into the (NorCal) Regional and (again) against Bullard (in the semifinals) that I needed her to lead,” Danna said. “Avery has an energy about her that is infectious (and) that the girls feed into, and so I knew that her bringing that energy is what was going to help propel us.”
Avery Jolley said she was also aided by a pitcher’s mindset, being the secondary arm on the Sutter staff this year. Jolley said she was able to read Traylor early and figure out how to get on base.
“I’m actually a pitcher myself, so I feel like it is easier to pick up on spin,” Jolley said. “Since I have a pitcher’s mindset it's easier to know what to look for … Pitching helps me as a batter.”
Jolley’s swing, Sutter defense and the incredible arm of Wickum helped put the finishing touches on a 55-1 run that ended with a NorCal title – the first for Sutter softball.
It’s a feat that the team will never forget and more than likely get emotional about when it has the chance to fully process the accomplishment.
“I think we are just going to talk about how we are sad it’s over,” Avery Jolley said. “I would do anything to play one more game, one more season. I love it here and it’s hard to see it come to an end.”
Ella Jolley, younger than Avery by two minutes, but not at all less talented with two hits in the NorCal clinching game, said the past four years have been “amazing.”
“It feels really good,” Jolley said.
Danna, who admitted that she was still soaking in the accomplishment not long after she was doused by the team in a post-game on-the-field celebration, said Sutter prepared for Saturday night’s moment all season.
“I am so proud of this year’s team and the hard work that they have put in,” Danna said. “We played tough teams early in order to get to this moment, and I think that is a big part of why we are on top. We did our work and made sure that we were facing competition throughout the season.”
Sutter will officially transition into the Sac-Joaquin Section to be a member of the expanded Pioneer Valley League and face Bear River, Center, Colfax, Lindhurst, Marysville, Twelve Bridges and Wheatland each and every season moving forward.
NorCal D-IV final
Colusa’s chance at perfection ended Saturday in the NorCal Division IV final after second-seeded Bradshaw Christian defeated No. 1 Colusa at home, 9-0.
It was just the second loss for the RedHawks in two seasons, compiling a 60-2 record under head coach Eric Lay.
During the run, Colusa captured back-to-back Sacramento Valley League titles, won the Northern Section D-IV championship and placed second in the NorCal D-IV Regional.
Bradshaw Christian improved to 26-4 with its win over Colusa Saturday in the NorCal D-IV Final.