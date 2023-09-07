Metrics are a huge fascination within the sports community to help measure athletes against each other in a non head-to-head environment.

Kyle Goings, an elementary school teacher in Orland out of Glenn County, has believed in the value of statistics in multiple sports for a number of years. Goings recently recreated a website, called “NorCal Football Guys,” that features individual offensive and defensive leaderboards in the Northern Section, NSCIF team power rankings, and a detailed history of NSCIF records created by MaxPreps.com writer Kevin Askeland. 

Tags

Recommended for you