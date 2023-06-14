The freshly-crowned Northern California Division IV Regional champion Sutter Union High Huskies cleaned up the Pioneer Valley League baseball awards.
Landon Sable, Jagger Beck, Matt McCall and Logan Yacavace were named to the all-PVL first-team, while Brady Wickum, Jordan Lee and Andrew Hanson earned second-team status for the 26-5-1 Huskies. Sutter head coach Stewart Peterson earned co-Coach of the Year with Colfax’s Chris Nave. Colfax and Sutter tied atop the PVL standings and split the regular season series.
Wheatland Union High, which finished fourth in the PVL at (12-12, 5-7), earned three on the first-team with the selection of Brandon Doran, Adrian Villar and Saul Ruiz.
Brian Hansen, Joshua Rivera and AJ Fast made the second team for the Pirates.
Marysville’s Jack Howsley and Stevie Cherry were named to the first-team, alongside Kayden Ellyson and Thomas Hinojosa. Maddox Marino and Dairius Jacobs collected second-team honors for the Indians (15-11, 7-5).
Sutter’s Olivia Bauer, Alexa Carino, Grace Diaz, Rylee Gillespie and Nai Ayuyu Garcia each made the first-team all-PVL, while second-team went to Megan O’Neal, Madison Schamanski, Makala Schamanski, Maddie Nauman and Karissa Williams.
Sutter finished 26-2 and lost in extra innings to eventual Sac-Joaquin Section champion Orestimba in the SJS Division V semifinals.
Marysville’s Jenissa Conway was named PVL Most Valuable Player, while teammates Janis Sutton, Liberty Quillin and Katlyn Davis earned league first-team status for the Indians (14-8, 11-3).
Mikayla Haggard made the second-team.
Wheatland Union’s Briseis Botonis, Zoey Tinsley, Hallie Prather and Zereniti Sousa each were named first-team all-PVL. Alauna Kelley and Chasidy Sills collected second-team honors.
The Pirates (20-9, 11-3) advanced to the SJS D-V final where it fell to Orestimba.
In track and field, Wheatland’s Lynae Alexander, Karli Gaylord, Julissa Lopez and Quinne Ansley were honored leaguewide as members of the girls 4x100 team. Jayden Goodough, Josh Caruso, Trey Goodwin and Leal Rewinkle earned the same award on the boys 4x400 relay squad. 300 hurdler Kyle Holley was also a PVL recipient.
In golf, Wheatland was represented with Jaxson Candy earning all-league status. In boys volleyball, Nathaniel Folks, Brandon Folks and Tanner Scott made the first-team, while Leal Rewinkle and Braedyn Guzman earned second-team spots.