The freshly-crowned Northern California Division IV Regional champion Sutter Union High Huskies cleaned up the Pioneer Valley League baseball awards.

Landon Sable, Jagger Beck, Matt McCall and Logan Yacavace were named to the all-PVL first-team, while Brady Wickum, Jordan Lee and Andrew Hanson earned second-team status for the 26-5-1 Huskies. Sutter head coach Stewart Peterson earned co-Coach of the Year with Colfax’s Chris Nave. Colfax and Sutter tied atop the PVL standings and split the regular season series. 

