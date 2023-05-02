Two of the best teams in Northern California, both of which reside in Yuba-Sutter, will meet on the field at Sutter Union High School Thursday to battle it out in an out-of-section matchup in one of the last matches in the 2023 regular season.
Sutter (20-1) has been ranked no lower than third all season, and this week was pushed to No. 2 in the Sac-Joaquin Section combined poll put together twice-a-week by MaxPreps.com.
Sutter trails just Vacaville (21-1) in the SJS as of Monday. The next poll will be revealed on Thursday.
Sutter’s opponent Thursday is East Nicolaus, the top-ranked team in the Northern Section. At 23-0-1, East Nicolaus is ranked 15th in the MaxPreps’ state poll on Monday. East Nicolaus is 1-7 against Sutter in the MaxPreps era, with its last win coming in April 2019.
First pitch at Sutter is set for 4 p.m.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Inderkum (16-6), which travels to River Valley Thursday, jumped two spots to No. 15 poll ahead of its trip to Yuba City.
Inderkum is second in the Capital Valley League standings and will present a challenge for No. 48 River Valley with two of its pitchers committed to the NCAA Division I level, according to Falcons head coach Tom Almond.
RV (6-6), 2.5 games out of the third and final automatic playoff berth in the CVC, hosts Inderkum at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Wheatland (15-8) dropped two spots to No. 37, while Marysville (12-6) remained in the 43rd position in the poll on Monday. Wheatland and Marysville are tied for second in the Pioneer Valley League. Three teams in the PVL and CVC earned automatic berths into the playoffs.
NSCIF playoffs are scheduled to begin May 9. In the SJS, baseball playoffs are set for first round games May 9-10, while softball will commence May 16.
The SJS poll had a lot of movers and shakers Monday with Franklin (Elk Grove) taking over the top spot at 24-4 from Whitney (21-5).
Sutter, which closed last week at No. 24, fell to No. 33 in Monday’s poll. The Huskies appear headed to the section playoffs in second place in the PVL – two games up on Marysville, which opened this week at home against No. 12 Colfax (19-3).
Yuba City, ranked 37th in the section Monday, begins its final three-game series against rival River Valley Tuesday.
YC is in third in the CVC.
Colusa fell to No. 3 in the NSCIF poll, but continues to lead Division IV where it will open up playoffs on Tuesday.
The RedHawks (20-3-1) finished in a 4-4 tie with Sutter Monday. The rest of the week includes two with county rival Pierce and a single-game against Durham at home Friday at 4 p.m.