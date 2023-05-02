Two of the best teams in Northern California, both of which reside in Yuba-Sutter, will meet on the field at Sutter Union High School Thursday to battle it out in an out-of-section matchup in one of the last matches in the 2023 regular season. 

Sutter (20-1) has been ranked no lower than third all season, and this week was pushed to No. 2 in the Sac-Joaquin Section combined poll put together twice-a-week by MaxPreps.com.

