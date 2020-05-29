In lieu of the organization’s largest annual in-person competition, Special Olympics Northern California (SONC) will host the 2020 Summer Games via a virtual event from Monday, June 1, through Thursday, July 2. SONC’s annual in-person Summer Games, originally scheduled for June 26-28 at UC Davis, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we’re all disappointed that we can’t gather together physically for Summer Games this year, we’re excited to carry on the spirit of Special Olympics with Summer Games @ Home,” said David Solo, president and CEO of SONC. “Summer Games @ Home will allow our athletes and supporters to connect and compete from the safety of their homes. It will be a celebration of all that SONC values most: inclusion, hope, joy and love.”
Summer Games @ Home will be an inclusive and engaging virtual event open to all children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Athletes may select from any – or all – of six different sports, and begin training on Monday, June 1. In-home activities and challenges will be offered for each sport with minimal equipment required. Available sports include: basketball, bocce, fitness, soccer, tennis, and track and field.
With the help of coaches, volunteers and staff, athletes will electronically submit their best individual results for each sport between Monday, June 15, and Sunday, June 21. SONC will host a live virtual “Summer Games @ Home Week” via Zoom and Facebook from Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2. Summer Games @ Home Week will be a celebration of the SONC community and will feature many of the highlights from typical Summer Games, including an Opening and Closing Ceremony, Healthy Athletes’ activities, award presentations, and a celebratory dance. Fans, families and supporters are encouraged to cheer on the SONC athletes competing in Summer Games @ Home by submitting messages, photos and/or videos that will be shared on social media and during the Opening Ceremony. More information, including a complete schedule, is available at www.SONC.org.SONC will lead up to Summer Games @ Home Week with a virtual fundraiser on Saturday, June 20. The “Journey to Summer Games” Virtual Walk will encourage participants to walk, run, bike, swim or otherwise move and share their mileage on social media. Registration is $20 per person and available at www.SONC.org.