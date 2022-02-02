The Northern Section’s postseason varsity girls and boys basketball playoff points were revealed Tuesday and are scheduled to be updated weekly through the end of the regular season at www.cifns.org.
As of Feb. 1, Pierce and the Colusa boys basketball teams sit as the third and fourth seed, respectively, in the Division IV playoff chase.
If playoffs started today, both teams would have first-round playoff byes based on the formula from the 12-team bracket in 2019-20.
Orland sits tied for the top seed with University Prep while Sutter is tied for sixth and Wheatland remains at No. 8 through the first week.
Based on two years ago, the sixth and eighth seeds would have home games in the first round.
Division V boys
East Nicolaus, the runner-up from two years ago, currently is at No. 10 in the playoff race, which would give the Spartans a road game to open the postseason. The Spartans (3-15) are tied with Portola for the 10th seed through the first week.
The top three seeds in D-V right now are Durham, Williams and Modoc in that order.
Girls basketball
Pierce leads the mid-valley teams in Division IV at the No. 4 seed through the first week of the section playoff formula. The Bears are tied with Orland for the fourth spot, which based on two years ago would give either team an opening-round bye.
Colusa opens at No. 8, Sutter No. 10 and Gridley No. 11.
University Prep, of Redding, is the top seed right now in D-IV.
Central Valley and Lassen sit at two and three, respectively, in the division.
Division V
East Nicolaus leads the mid-valley at the seventh spot, which would guarantee a home first-round game based on the playoff bracket from 2019-20.
Biggs sits at No. 8, followed by No. 9 Hamilton and No. 10 Los Molinos through the first week.
Section opt-out plan unveiled
Any team wishing to opt-out of the NSCIF soccer and basketball playoffs must notify the commissioner and sports advisory chairperson at least two days before the scheduled seeding meeting.
The deadline to opt-out for basketball and soccer this year is Feb. 10, the section stated in a release.
According to the section, if a school is seeded into the tournament and withdraws that school will be fined $1,000.
To reduce the fine to $500 administration officials must present a corrective action plan at the next executive council meeting and attend the next year’s administrative workshop in August, the release stated.