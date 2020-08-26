Mike Fiers gave one unearned run in six innings and three relievers made it stand up as the visiting Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 Wednesday night.
The Athletics improved to 22-10, and play the Rangers again Thursday before taking on the Houston Astros for a weekend road series that could help determine the champion of the American League West.
Fiers (4-1), who has been getting ample run support since his arrival in 2018, had to make do with an A’s attack that was hitless through five innings against Texas left-hander Kolby Allard and squandered opportunities to put the game out of reach.
Joakim Soria, Jake Diekman and finally Liam Hendriks closed out the Rangers (11-19). It was the 10th save in 11 opportunities for Hendriks.
Hendriks, who has been flawless since blowing his first save opportunity in the opener against the Los Angeles Angels, recorded two strikeouts and a ground ball to end it.
The Athletics added a run in the eighth to make it 3-1 when Robbie Grossman was hit by a pitch by Jonathan Hernandez with the bases loaded, but lost a chance to break the game wide open.
Stephen Piscotty, Mark Canha and Matt Olson opened with consecutive singles off Hernandez. Grossman, hitting for Khris Davis, was hit by a pitch to drive in a run.
Texas summoned right-hander Nick Goody, who proceeded to strike out Sean Murphy, pinch hitter Tony Kemp and finally Vinmael Machin to prevent further damage.
Machin was playing third base in place of Matt Chapman, who was rested a day after taking a pitch to the head. Manager Bob Melvin said Chapman’s day off was precautionary and there was no concussion involved.