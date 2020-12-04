Ohio State has received a go-ahead for this weekend’s football game at Michigan State, the school announced Friday afternoon.
The team will take a charter flight to East Lansing on Friday night ahead of a noon kickoff on Saturday that remains on schedule.
The announcement came one week after an outbreak of coronavirus cases prompted the Buckeyes to pause organized team activities for three days, including canceling a game at Illinois, the second time in three weeks a game had been called off.
“We are very confident that we are heading to East Lansing with a team that can safely compete and whose health, safety and well-being has been our utmost concern,” team physician Jim Borchers said in a statement. “We’ve tested, monitored and evaluated our results daily and have advised the student-athletes, coaches and performance staff accordingly.
Borchers added that Ohio State’s population positive rate had “returned on the seven-day rolling average to a level that allows us to compete safely this weekend.”