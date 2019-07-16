The Olivehurst-Linda Little League softball team came into last weekend with hopes of staying undefeated – and the girls did not disappoint. After three wins (16-0 vs. East Sac, 15-0 and 11-0 vs. American Canyon) the Olivehurst-Linda girls were crowned NorCal state champions.
Game 1: Olivehurst-Linda 16, East Sac 0
Pitcher Ashlynn Wheeler threw a no-hitter to lead the defense against East Sac while Morgan Heggstorm hit a single and Kendall Harris hit a double in the second inning as part of an eight-run inning. As a team, Olivehurst-Linda totaled for 12 hits including multi-hit performances by Alexa Carino, Rylee Gillespie and Tiana Hernandez.
Game 2: Olivehurst-Linda 15, American Canyon 0
In the second game of the weekend, Olivehurst-Linda’s Hallie Prather led the way without allowing a single run in the circle. On offense, Rylee Gillespie went 3-for-4 with seven RBI including a triple.
Game 3: Olivehurst-Linda 11, American Canyon 0
Leading the way in the third game was Gillespie yet again as she tallied another six RBI in just two hits on the day to secure her team the title. Prather held it down for Olivehurst-Linda in the circle as she recorded zero walks and one run allowed in four innings.
Olivehurst-Linda will now make the trip down to San Bernardino for the Western Regions tournament. The team will play Alaska at noon on Saturday, July 20. All games will be broadcast on the ESPN+. In order to raise money for their trip the Olivehurst-Linda Little League team has set up a gofundme page online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1p2zk9euo0.