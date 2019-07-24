The Olivehurst/Linda Little League softball team continues to shine in the national spotlight at the west regional tournament as they defeated Nevada, 5-0 and Arizona, 3-1.
In game one, Hallie Prather led the Olivehurst/Linda team in the circle as she threw nine strikeouts allowing only two hits and zero runs.
As for the offense, Olivehurst/Linda totaled seven hits including multi-hit performances by Morgan Heggstorm and Kendall Harris.
In game two against Arizona, Mia Cheever led the way for Olivehurst/Linda as she tallied an RBI. Meanwhile Prather was back at it again contributing on offense with one hit and on defense with two strikeouts.
Other stats from game two were not yet provided.
Olivehurst/Linda will continue to represent Northern California when they take on Oregon today at 9 a.m. for a ticket to the West Region Final on Friday. Today’s semi-final game against Oregon can be streamed on the ESPN+ app.