TV TODAY
MLB
Giants at Athletics, 1 p.m. NBCSNBA (720) and NBCSNCA (721)
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4 p.m. FOX
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. FS1
NCAA football
Navy at Tulane, 9 a.m. ABC
Tulsa at Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. ESPN
Louisiana Layfayette at Georgia State, 9 a.m. ESPN2
Liberty at Western Kentucky,
9 a.m. ESPNU
App State at Marshall,
12:30 p.m. CBS
Central Florida at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ABC
Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Troy at Middle Tennessee State, 1 p.m. ESPN2
Louisville at Miami, 4:30 p.m. ABC
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, stage 20
4 a.m. NBCSN (723)
PGA Golf
U.S. Open, 8 a.m., NBC
Champions: PURE Insurance Championship, noon, golf channel
LPGA
Portland Classic, 6:30 p.m. golf channel
MOTOR SPORTS
MotoAmerica opener,
1 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup: Bass Pro Shops night race, 4:30 p.m. NBCSN (723)
NBA
East Finals, game three: Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer
NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina, 10 a.m., CBS
EPL: West Ham at Arsenal, noon NBCSN (723)
Stanley Cup finals
Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, game one, 4:30 p.m. NBC