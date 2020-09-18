TV TODAY

MLB

Giants at Athletics, 1 p.m. NBCSNBA (720) and NBCSNCA (721)

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati,  4 p.m. FOX

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. FS1

NCAA football

Navy at Tulane, 9 a.m. ABC

Tulsa at Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. ESPN

Louisiana Layfayette at Georgia State, 9 a.m. ESPN2

Liberty at Western Kentucky,

9 a.m. ESPNU

App State at Marshall,

12:30 p.m. CBS

Central Florida at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ABC

Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Troy at Middle Tennessee State, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Louisville at Miami, 4:30 p.m. ABC

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, stage 20

 4 a.m. NBCSN (723)

PGA Golf

U.S. Open, 8 a.m., NBC

Champions: PURE Insurance Championship, noon, golf channel

LPGA

Portland Classic, 6:30 p.m. golf channel

MOTOR SPORTS

MotoAmerica opener,

1 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: Bass Pro Shops night race, 4:30 p.m. NBCSN (723)

NBA

East Finals, game three: Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer

NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina, 10 a.m., CBS

EPL: West Ham at Arsenal, noon NBCSN (723)

Stanley Cup finals

Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, game one, 4:30 p.m. NBC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

