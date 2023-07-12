Michio Takahashi is quickly building his resume as the one who can help make athletic and academic dreams come true.
In the short span of about five years, the Yuba City resident has helped send approximately 24 athletes to colleges and universities all over the country by simply working them out and assisting them as they remake their bodies to be assassins on the field and court.
Takahashi, 43, originally from Del Paso Heights, has helped athletes get to Michigan, Nevada, Fresno State, Boise State, Sacramento State in softball, Fresno State, Washington State, UC Davis in football and many other places across the United States.
Every time one of Takahashi’s clients commits he puts up a college flag in his garage on his property at 879 Stewart Road in Yuba City – the lot where Takahashi does all his training. Over the years, Takahashi has built up quite a facility in his home. It is complete with donated artificial turf perfect for plyometric training, not to mention an indoor weight lifting room where athletes punish their bodies weekly for the better.
“I feel stronger, I feel like I hit the ball harder and I am faster,” said Jenissa Conway, who is bound for Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan on a softball scholarship.
Conway said the leg workouts with Takahashi are always intense.
“He normally wants to obliterate our legs all the time,” Conway said.
Conway says that Takahashi helped shape her game both mentally and physically, and she wouldn’t be where she is today without the help of the training guru.
Takahashi has been back home for almost three years where he trains close to 80 athletes from all over Yuba-Sutter-Colusa. For most, he provides free services, but he has recently started charging for his certified training services.
Folks can get a hold of him via multiple platforms on social media. Takahashi is always accepting new clients so if interested individuals and families can reach out via Twitter @Grind:30, Instagram @Grind_30 or Facebook by searching Michio Takahashi.
The most rewarding part of Takahashi’s work, he said, is watching athletes blossom to other parts of the world.
“I want you to get out of Yuba City, Sutter, East Nicolaus (or) wherever you are from, get your degree and have that experience that I wish I (had) taken,” Takahashi said. “Even if you don’t play sports, use this to build your momentum and mentality (to) get of here and go to college. That’s what makes me the happiest.”