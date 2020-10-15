The Pac-12 is bringing back a condensed seven-game conference-only lineup starting Saturday, Nov. 7. The season will culminate the weekend of December 18-19 with the Pac-12 football championship game. 

The schedule includes eight Friday games along with the championship game set to take place on a Friday evening. Every game through the first six weeks of the season will be televised nationally by a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox and FS1. Fox will televise the football championship game on Friday, Dec. 18. Exact broadcast schedules will be determined at a later date. 

Here is the schedule beginning Nov. 7. 

 

Saturday, Nov. 7

 

Arizona at Utah

Arizona State at USC

Stanford at No. 14 Oregon

UCLA at Colorado

Washington at Cal

 

Friday, Nov. 13

 

Utah at UCLA 

 

Friday, Nov. 13

Cal at Arizona State

Colorado at Stanford

No. 14 Oregon at Washington State

Oregon State at Washington

 

Friday,  Nov. 20

UCLA at No. 14 Oregon

 

Saturday,  Nov. 21

Arizona at Washington

Arizona State at Colorado

Cal at Oregon State

USC at Utah

 

Friday,  Nov. 27

No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State

Stanford at Cal

Washington at Washington State

 

 

Saturday,  Nov. 28

Arizona at UCLA

 

Friday,  Dec. 4

Washington State at USC

 

Saturday,  Dec. 5

Colorado at Arizona

UCLA at Arizona State

Stanford at Washington

No. 14 Oregon at Cal

Oregon State at Utah

 

Friday, Dec. 11

Arizona State at Arizona

Utah at Colorado

 

Saturday,  Dec. 12

Cal at Washington State

Oregon State at Stanford

USC at UCLA

Washington at No. 14 Oregon

Fri., Dec. 18

Pac-12 championship. 

 

