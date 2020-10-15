The Pac-12 is bringing back a condensed seven-game conference-only lineup starting Saturday, Nov. 7. The season will culminate the weekend of December 18-19 with the Pac-12 football championship game.
The schedule includes eight Friday games along with the championship game set to take place on a Friday evening. Every game through the first six weeks of the season will be televised nationally by a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox and FS1. Fox will televise the football championship game on Friday, Dec. 18. Exact broadcast schedules will be determined at a later date.
Here is the schedule beginning Nov. 7.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Arizona at Utah
Arizona State at USC
Stanford at No. 14 Oregon
UCLA at Colorado
Washington at Cal
Friday, Nov. 13
Utah at UCLA
Cal at Arizona State
Colorado at Stanford
No. 14 Oregon at Washington State
Oregon State at Washington
Friday, Nov. 20
UCLA at No. 14 Oregon
Saturday, Nov. 21
Arizona at Washington
Arizona State at Colorado
Cal at Oregon State
USC at Utah
Friday, Nov. 27
No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State
Stanford at Cal
Washington at Washington State
Saturday, Nov. 28
Arizona at UCLA
Friday, Dec. 4
Washington State at USC
Saturday, Dec. 5
Colorado at Arizona
UCLA at Arizona State
Stanford at Washington
No. 14 Oregon at Cal
Oregon State at Utah
Friday, Dec. 11
Arizona State at Arizona
Utah at Colorado
Saturday, Dec. 12
Cal at Washington State
Oregon State at Stanford
USC at UCLA
Washington at No. 14 Oregon
Fri., Dec. 18
Pac-12 championship.