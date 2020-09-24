The Pac-12 presidents and chancellors voted Thursday afternoon to attempt a fall football season, the conference announced.
Seven weeks after deciding to postpone until 2021, the conference plans to start games Nov. 7 and play a seven-game season that will culminate with the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 18.
The conference's hope is that its deal with Quidel Corporation for daily antigen testing for the coronavirus will allow for it to complete an abridged season without built-in bye weeks to accommodate postponements due to the virus and crown a champion in time for College Football Playoff consideration.
The exact details of the schedule are still being formalized, according to the source.