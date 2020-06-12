Erik Palmquist said playing offensive football has always been his first love.
At Yuba City High, Palmquist was a do-everything-type player for the Honkers for three varsity seasons, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns, while hauling in over 400 yards and three scores through the air.
He also played safety for Yuba City, making himself not only versatile but an extremely valuable commodity at Yuba City.
Recently, Palmquist’s dream came true in terms of getting to play college football after he received a partial athletic and academic scholarship to play for division II Minot State in North Dakota.
Minot State, a member of the Northern Sun Conference, finished 3-8 a year ago.
Palmquist said he is thrilled for the opportunity to continue developing his skill-set at the next level.
“Right now it’s running back, I hope I can get some work in at the slot as a receiver,” Palmquist said at his signing ceremony Friday in Yuba City. “They want me exactly where I want to play college football.”
Palmquist, listed at 5-foot-9, 176, was recruited by running backs coach Zachary Cunha, someone he has been working with remotely during the transition between high school and college.
“We have been doing Zoom calls; talking football and what is going to happen,” Palmquist said.
There’s still a lot of unknown regarding fall football at every level due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding COVID-19. Palmquist understands the severity behind the virus, but he’s ready for the next challenge in his life.
“I know the coronavirus has been going around, it gave everyone a little shakeup,” he said. “I feel comfortable with the situation.”
Palmquist is headed to an area similar to Yuba City, given the fact that North Dakota is less populated with fewer restrictions than California.
He’s ready for the challenge to prove himself amongst some of the best athletes in the country.
“I have enjoyed playing offense my whole life; I knew from a young age that is what I wanted to do,” Palmquist said.
Palmquist leaves for Minot State in July.