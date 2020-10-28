This past May, the Marysville Raceway was saddened to learn that former track promoter Paul Hawes had passed away from cancer. Hawes, along with his wife Kathy, made numerous improvements to the racing venue throughout their time promoting the races. With approval from the family, the raceway has decided to host an event in his honor on Saturday October 31.
The event, named the Paul Hawes Memorial Sprint Spooktacular, will feature four divisions led by the popular winged 360 sprint cars, wingless spec sprints, sport mods and Crate Sprints. A normal purse will be offered to all the classes competing. The winged sprint cars will qualify, run heats and mains. The other three divisions will draw an entry pill to determine their starting spot in the heats. Troy White is offering $50 for the hard charger in the wingless main event.
The raceway has been given permission to allow the first 100 fans into the main grandstands on race nights. The front gate will open at 5 p.m.
Once the 100-person quota has been filled, the raceway will stop allowing more fans in. No in and out privileges will be allowed. Pit gate for the competitors will open an hour earlier at 2 p.m. Social distancing will be required. Cars are scheduled to hit the track at 5 p.m. sharp.
Adult tickets are $17, junior and senior $14 and kids $6 for Saturday night’s race. Fans are encouraged to wear masks and keep social distance. The vast grandstands provide plenty of space to spread out.
More information is available at the track website at www.marysvilleraceway.com or at 350-7275.