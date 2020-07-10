The 10th annual “Bear Pride” golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 25th at the Arbuckle Golf Club.
It begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start, and will include local and professional player, Ben Geyer. Awards for first, second, and third place will be given as well as longest drive and closest to the pin contest.
The event is the biggest fundraiser for Pierce High School Athletics. Teams to benefit from the tournament include the football program, both girls and boys basketball, and the track and field program.
There’s also a dinner that will adhere to county COVID-19 guidelines.
Pierce Pride Foundation is still taking donations, with checks made out to Pierce Pride Foundation and donations can be sent to PO Box 1048 Arbuckle, 95912.