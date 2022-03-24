Pierce High head girls basketball coach Taylor McGuire referenced Jocelyn Medina as the”glue” to the team’s run this year in the return to a full basketball season and postseason.
Medina averaged 38.6 points per game through 29 games recorded via MaxPreps to lead the Bears to the semifinals of the Northern Section Division IV playoffs, an appearance at the California Interscholastic Federation Northern California state regionals and an overall 22-8 finish.
When the dust finally settled on the basketball season, Medina was the third-highest scorer in the nation, according to MaxPreps’ tally.
She was everything to Pierce, McGuire said – an invaluable piece to the Bears on the court.
“Jocelyn was our leader in points, assists, rebounds and steals. She did it all for us,” McGuire said in a statement. “She is a great leader on and off the court and carries herself as a true student-athlete.”
Medina was named first-team all-NSCIF this year, joining Campbell Vieg (Chico), Abigail Shoff (Enterprise), AJ Gambol (Pleasant Valley) and Jordan McCoy (University Prep).
Voting was done in a collaborative effort by writers at MaxPreps, the Chico Enterprise-Record, the Appeal-Democrat, Redding Record Searchlight and Shasta County Sports.
The second team included Lexi Peters (Foothill), Maddox Wilson (Pleasant Valley), Giselle Rodriguez (Fall River), Joanna Warren (University Prep) and Madalynn Bassett (West Valley). The third team was as follows: Shade Satica (Lassen), Karli Reynolds (Weed), Brynn Scribner, (Trinity), Sophie Sims (Chico) and Alexis Kearney (Oroville).
Shoff was named Most Valuable Player while Fall River’s Tarron Corder earned Coach of the Year.
There were multiple section champions and state representatives on this year’s list, including Medina, but perhaps none more valuable to a team than the junior guard from Arbuckle.
McGuire recalls a game this year where Medina dropped a career-high 47 points against what the coach called a “tough Capital Christian,” team in a setting where Pierce only had four varsity players due to COVID-related absences.
“She set her career high (at the time) against a pretty good defensive team,” McGuire said. “If I took Jocelyn off the team, we would not have won or been as successful as we were.”
All-NSCIF boys team
Among the section’s best boys basketball players was Guillermo Jauregui, who averaged 9.4 points and nearly six rebounds per game for a Pierce team that got to the NSCIF D-IV championship game, won league and finished 20-10 overall.
Pierce head coach Cody McCullough called Jauregui the most dependable player on the team.
“We knew every night we would get high energy on defense, which was usually against the opposition’s best player,” McCullough said. “We also knew we could expect a consistent base of easy-bucket points and hustle rebounds with a high upside potential of (Jauregui) having a hot shooting night.”
When asked to pinpoint a highlight reel for Jauregui, McCullough began with the El Dorado game on Dec. 30 at the Dixon Tournament.
On a day when Pierce was suffering through multiple COVID-related issues, diminishing its roster, Jauregui poured in 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting in a 59-51 loss to El Dorado.
Jauregui joined Luke George (Las Plumas), Kole Skinner (Redding Christian), Nathan Kephart (Yreka) and Ryan Osborne (Fall River) on the third team.
The second and first team included several members of the CIF state champion PV Vikings, along with Brady Webb, of neighboring Durham and Pierce’s league opponent.