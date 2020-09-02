The number 21 is making a pretty big comeback, as the Pirates announced on Wednesday that players and coaches will all wear it on Roberto Clemente Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 9, against the Chicago White Sox.
In the days after the game, the jerseys will be placed for auction on pirates.auctions.mlb.com. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Clemente Foundation and Pirates Charities.
The number 21 isn’t officially retired by Major League Baseball, although it probably should be. Players are often hesitant to wear it because of the association with Clemente and the reverence that players – specifically those from Latin America – have for the Pirates legend.
“Our staff and players are excited to wear the number 21 with pride as we constantly search for ways to not only honor Roberto’s legacy but to keep his memory alive through our community actions,” Pirates owner Bob Nutting said in a statement announcing the move.