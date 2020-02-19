At home to begin the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs for the first time in 10 years, the Yuba City High boys basketball team got the pleasure of starting its postseason push against one of the premier leagues in the Sacramento Region.
Del Campo – a team the Honkers had not seen since 2012 when they won a road playoff game against the Cougars eight years ago – annually faces perennial stalwarts Sacramento, Capital Christian and Christian Brothers as members of the Capital Athletic League each year.
“They (play) in a hard league; we expected them to come in tough,” Yuba City coach Sundiada Tirado said.
Yuba City fell behind early, thanks in part to hot-shooting Del Campo and never could recover in a 74-59 loss on opening night of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs Wednesday night in Yuba City.
Del Campo (18-11) moves on to tackle powerhouse and second-seeded Central Catholic of Modesto Friday night in the quarterfinals.
Yuba City, meanwhile, ends its season at 16-13.
The Honkers failed to contain Del Campo on the perimeter all night as junior guard Patrick White finished with a game-high 28 points on eight 3-pointers. He only missed twice from beyond the arc, Tirado said.
As good as White was, he received just the right amount of inside help from 6-foot-8 center Damjan Agovic (5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks), who is limited with one hand, and D-I college recruit Cameron Niles’ 12 points and six rebounds.
“It’s been his deficiency throughout his life so he knows how to use it,” said Tirado, on Agovic playing with only one hand. “We were supposed to be fronting him so we could take his good hand away because the kid is amazing.”
Many times on the glass Agovic simply corralled a rebound almost exclusively with his one good arm.
It was a sight to witness.
“He does a wonderful job down there,” Tirado said. “I know he’s a main asset because I watched enough film to see that he’s their go-to guy, even more than Niles, who’s their D-I player.”
Tirado said Del Campo’ inside tandem played a solid role defensively against Yuba City’s Gerardo Avila, Keandre Burns, Lucas Willrich and company. Avilia managed a team-high 23 points, including seven in the opening quarter when Yuba City was battling with Del Campo down a couple baskets and 22-13 after the first quarter
“He (Avila) is averaging 18 a game … Tonight it was hard to get the ball to him but when they did get it to him he did what he had to do,” Tirado said.
But it was White who wouldn’t cool down, hitting on his 5th three about the midpoint of the second quarter, followed by a second-half dagger off the bounce in the third, pushing the lead to 58-42.
“(White) killed us,” Tirado said. “He was the difference in the game today. He was 8-for-10 from the 3-point line and 4-for-4 at the free-throw line.”
For Tirado and Yuba City it’s about building around his junior corps, led by Avila, to prepare for next season.
Junior point guard Jalen Hale added 14 points in defeat, while Burns chipped in seven, Tre Henry 6 for Yuba City.