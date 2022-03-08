The featured Athletes of the Week for Feb. 28 to March 5 are Hallie Prather, of the Wheatland Union softball team, and Illyas Rafiq, of the Yuba College men’s basketball team.
Prather: The sophomore from Wheatland is hitting .636 (7-11) through four games for the 4-0 Pirates. Prather has scored six runs, drove in four runs, has two doubles and a home run for Wheatland, according to statistics recorded via MaxPreps.com.
She is also one of the top arms in the circle, accruing a 2-0 start with a 3.11 ERA. Prather has one shutout and one complete game for Wheatland.
Rafiq: The freshman, a Marysville High graduate, poured in 20 points off the bench to guide Yuba College to the road upset win, 96-81, over College of San Mateo last week to advance to the Elite Eight of the California Community College Athletics Association Northern California Regional.
Rafiq was 7-for-10 from the field and 6-of-8 from the 3-point line for the 49ers, who finished 20-10 this year following a 81-60 loss to No. 2 West Valley over the weekend in the NorCal Elite Eight.
