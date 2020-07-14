 NBC Sports’ full Premier League match and studio coverage today (Wednesday, July 15) will be presented free to all fans on Peacock – NBCUniversal’s new streaming service – as part of its national launch celebration. Headlining the coverage is newly-crowned Liverpool against ninth-place Arsenal at 12:15 p.m. 

Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage featuring three matches at 10 a..m., with second-place Manchester City v. Bournemouth; 10th-place Burnley v. sixth-place Wolverhampton Wanderers; and Newcastle v. eighth-place Tottenham.

Presented without commercial interruption, NBC Sports’ six hours of coverage includes the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame, beginning at 9 a.m. with Premier League Live. (Peacock coverage will also be made available to NBC Sports Gold subscribers.)

The weekend coverage kicks off with Norwich City hosting Burnley at 9:30 a.m. on NBC. Sunday’s coverage begins at 4 a.m.  on NBCSN with Premier League Mornings, followed by Bournemouth v. Southampton at 6 a.m. and fourth-place Leicester City visiting eighth-place 

Peacock and NBC Sports Gold will also present exclusive live coverage of three additional games over the next two match weeks, starting this Thursday at 10 a.m. with Everton v. Aston Villa, followed by Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion at 12:15 p.m., and concluding next Monday, July 20 with Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle.

Next week’s coverage features three straight days of doubleheaders on NBCSN, beginning Monday, July 20 and concluding Wednesday, July 22 at 12:15 p.m. with a top-three matchup – Liverpool hosts third-place Chelsea (NBCSN, Universo). 

 

Premier league schedule

Date

Time

(ET)

Match

Network

July 15   Noon         PL Live Peacock, NBC Sports Gold

July 15   1 p.m.Manchester City v. Bournemouth

Peacock, NBC Sports Gold

July 15    1 p.m.   Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock, NBC Sports Gold

July 15   1 p.m.   Newcastle v. Tottenham Peacock, NBC Sports Gold

July 15  3:15 p.m.   Arsenal v. Liverpool

Peacock, NBC Sports Gold

July 15   5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone Peacock, NBC Sports Gold

July 16   Noon  Premier League Live

NBCSN

 July 16  1 p.m.  Leicester City v. Sheffield United NBCSN

July 16  1 p.m.  Everton v. Aston Villa

Peacock, NBC Sports Gold

July 16  3:15 p.m.  Crystal Palace v. Manchester United  NBCSN

 July 16  3:15 p.m. Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock, NBC Sports Gold

July 16  5:15 p.m.  Goal Zone NBCSN

July 17  2 p.m.  Premier League Live NBCSN

July 17  3 p.m.  West Ham v. Watford NBCSN

July 17  5 p.m.  Goal Zone  NBCSN

July 17  5:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW NBCSN

July 18  12:30 p.m.  Norwich City v. Burnley NBC

July 19 7 a.m.  Premier League Mornings NBCSN

 July 19 9 a.m. Bournemouth v. Southampton NBCSN

July 19 11 a.m.  Tottenham v. Leicester City NBCSN, Telemundo

July 19 1 p.m.  Goal Zone NBCSN

July 20  Noon  Premier League Live NBCSN

July 20  1 p.m.

Sheffield United v. Everton  NBCSN

July 20  1 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle Peacock, NBC Sports Gold

July 20  3:15 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace NBCSN

July 20 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN

Mon., July 20 5:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW NBCSN

July 21 Noon Premier League Live NBCSN

July 21 1 p.m. Watford v. Manchester City NBCSN, Universo

July 21 3:15 p.m. Aston Villa v. Arsenal NBCSN

July 21 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN

July 22 Noon Premier League Live NBCSN

July 22 1 p.m. Manchester United v. West Ham NBCSN

July 22 3:15 p.m. Liverpool v. Chelsea NBCSN, Universo

July 22 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN

The

schedule

is

subject

to

change.

 

 

 

 

