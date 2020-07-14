NBC Sports’ full Premier League match and studio coverage today (Wednesday, July 15) will be presented free to all fans on Peacock – NBCUniversal’s new streaming service – as part of its national launch celebration. Headlining the coverage is newly-crowned Liverpool against ninth-place Arsenal at 12:15 p.m.
Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage featuring three matches at 10 a..m., with second-place Manchester City v. Bournemouth; 10th-place Burnley v. sixth-place Wolverhampton Wanderers; and Newcastle v. eighth-place Tottenham.
Presented without commercial interruption, NBC Sports’ six hours of coverage includes the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame, beginning at 9 a.m. with Premier League Live. (Peacock coverage will also be made available to NBC Sports Gold subscribers.)
The weekend coverage kicks off with Norwich City hosting Burnley at 9:30 a.m. on NBC. Sunday’s coverage begins at 4 a.m. on NBCSN with Premier League Mornings, followed by Bournemouth v. Southampton at 6 a.m. and fourth-place Leicester City visiting eighth-place
Peacock and NBC Sports Gold will also present exclusive live coverage of three additional games over the next two match weeks, starting this Thursday at 10 a.m. with Everton v. Aston Villa, followed by Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion at 12:15 p.m., and concluding next Monday, July 20 with Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle.
Next week’s coverage features three straight days of doubleheaders on NBCSN, beginning Monday, July 20 and concluding Wednesday, July 22 at 12:15 p.m. with a top-three matchup – Liverpool hosts third-place Chelsea (NBCSN, Universo).
Premier league schedule
Date
Time
(ET)
Match
Network
July 15 Noon PL Live Peacock, NBC Sports Gold
July 15 1 p.m.Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Peacock, NBC Sports Gold
July 15 1 p.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock, NBC Sports Gold
July 15 1 p.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham Peacock, NBC Sports Gold
July 15 3:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool
Peacock, NBC Sports Gold
July 15 5:15 p.m.
Goal Zone Peacock, NBC Sports Gold
July 16 Noon Premier League Live
NBCSN
July 16 1 p.m. Leicester City v. Sheffield United NBCSN
July 16 1 p.m. Everton v. Aston Villa
Peacock, NBC Sports Gold
July 16 3:15 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Manchester United NBCSN
July 16 3:15 p.m. Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock, NBC Sports Gold
July 16 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
July 17 2 p.m. Premier League Live NBCSN
July 17 3 p.m. West Ham v. Watford NBCSN
July 17 5 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
July 17 5:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW NBCSN
July 18 12:30 p.m. Norwich City v. Burnley NBC
July 19 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings NBCSN
July 19 9 a.m. Bournemouth v. Southampton NBCSN
July 19 11 a.m. Tottenham v. Leicester City NBCSN, Telemundo
July 19 1 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
July 20 Noon Premier League Live NBCSN
July 20 1 p.m.
Sheffield United v. Everton NBCSN
July 20 1 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle Peacock, NBC Sports Gold
July 20 3:15 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace NBCSN
July 20 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
Mon., July 20 5:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW NBCSN
July 21 Noon Premier League Live NBCSN
July 21 1 p.m. Watford v. Manchester City NBCSN, Universo
July 21 3:15 p.m. Aston Villa v. Arsenal NBCSN
July 21 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
July 22 Noon Premier League Live NBCSN
July 22 1 p.m. Manchester United v. West Ham NBCSN
July 22 3:15 p.m. Liverpool v. Chelsea NBCSN, Universo
July 22 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone NBCSN
The
schedule
is
subject
to
change.