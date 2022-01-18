Today the Appeal unveils the inaugural edition of the 2021-22 Prep Athletes of the Week. It’s a segment that will run each week through the end of the Prep/collegiate season.
This week’s featured athletes are Amrin Mann, of Sutter Union High School, and Audrey Harris, of Faith Christian High School.
Amrin Mann: The junior varsity boys basketball player at Sutter dropped 40 and 18 points, respectively, last week to help the Huskies (8-11, 3-2 Butte View League) split its weekly slate of BVL games for the week of Jan. 10-14.
Mann is averaging 22 points per game through 18 contests recorded on Maxpreps.com. He’s the second-leading scorer in the Northern Section as of Jan. 18.
Audrey Harris: The junior from Faith Christian in Yuba City netted over 40 points in each of three games on consecutive days for the Lions varsity girls basketball team.
Harris scored 42 against Buckingham Charter, 40 in a loss to Biggs and 50 points to round out the week versus Valley Christian.
Harris leads the Sac-Joaquin Section averaging 45.6 points per game in seven games recorded on MaxPreps.com.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps from coaches and team personnel.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.