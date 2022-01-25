The featured athletes for the week of Jan. 17-21 are Joshua Brown of Marysville High School and Danica Chavez of Colusa High School.
Joshua Brown: The 6-foot junior helped the Marysville varsity boys basketball team capture a pair of league wins last week over Center and Colfax to improve to 17-3 overall and 3-0 in the Pioneer Valley League.
Against Colfax, Brown netted six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help the Indians take down the Falcons, 70-52.
The night before versus Center, Brown dropped home 26 points on 50 percent shooting to lead Marysville. He also hit four 3s and converted a crucial free-throw in the waning seconds to clinch the win for the state’s No. 11-ranked Division IV team, according to Maxpreps.
Danica Chavez: The freshman from Colusa has guided the varsity girls basketball team to a 5-0 start in Sacramento Valley League play.
Last week, Chavez scored 22, 20 and 17 points to help the RedHawks take down Willows, Sutter and East Nicolas.
Chavez also converted five 3s in the win over East Nicolaus.
If you have a submission for a top male and female athlete of the week, please email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. This segment runs each week through the end of the prep/collegiate season.