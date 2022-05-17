Through one round of the Northern Section prep baseball playoffs, the Colusa High baseball team is one of two No. 1 seeds left in the winner’s bracket.
The RedHawks took care of No. 8 Paradise, 10-0 in six innings to improve to 29-0 on the season and advance into Tuesday’s Division IV semifinal against No. 4 Willows. Ethan Lay started on the hill and got Colusa’s first postseason win in three years. Lay pitched four innings of no-hit baseball with 10 strikeouts. Sophomore Luke Kalfsbeek relieved Lay and struck out five Bobcats over two innings to close out the quarterfinals.
At the plate, Colusa sophomore Bo Coronado went a team-high 3-for-3, while Kalfsbeek and Lay each added two hits. Kalfsbeek also drove in a pair.
NSCIF D-III
The other area top-seed, Sutter Union was upset on day one of a two-day super regional, falling to No. 5 Gridley, 10-3 on Friday.
Leading 4-2 through five innings, Gridley (20-9) put day one of the supers away with a six-run top of the seventh that Sutter (22-6–1) could not recover from.
Alejandro Santillan led the way for Gridley with three hits and three runs batted in, while Bryar McWilliams and Michael Ryan each tallied a couple hits, with McWilliams driving in four runs.
Gridley will take on No. 2 Lassen – a 10-5 winner over No. 3 Wheatland – in a winner’s bracket game to decide one side of the championship game on May 21. The game is set to begin about 1 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Sutter Union.
Sutter and Wheatland kick-start the day at 10 a.m. Tuesday in an elimination game.
The winner of Sutter-Wheatland will face the loser of Lassen and Gridley at 4 p.m. Tuesday in another elimination game.
NSCIF D-V
No. 5 East Nicolaus (16-11-1) upset No. 4 Mount Shasta,, 6-3 on Friday to advance into the D-V semis against top-seeded Los Molinos (17-7).
Los Molinos and East Nic square off at 4 p.m. today (Tuesday) in Los Molinos.
NSCIF D-VII
No. 1 Princeton, of Colusa County, opens the postseason at home against No. 4 Dunsmuir – a 8-7 winner over No. 5 Tulelake – at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Princeton.
Princeton needs one win to reach the finals May 21 at Butte College or Shasta College.