Editor’s Note: Two of our bigger leagues within the Sac-Joaquin Section are the Pioneer Valley League and Capital Valley Conference. PVL houses two of our main schools in Marysville and Lindhurst, while the CVC schedule has Yuba City and River Valley squaring off. Today: We look at statistical leaders in both leagues.
Though everything is on hold now amid public health concerns surrounding coronavirus, there were a few games played in both the PVL and CVC this year prior to the pandemic.
Lindhurst’s Andrew Rodriguez leads the PVL with a .526 batting average, while Sam Alfred (.455) and Adrian Armendariz (.429) come in top-7. Marysville sophomore Cole Tyler rounds out the top-8, hitting .421 through six games.
Alfred also leads the league in stolen bases with nine, and is among the PVL’s best pitchers with a 0.75 ERA in 9 1/3 innings pitched. Alfred and Rodriguez are deadlocked for the team-lead in strikeouts with 16 apiece.
The local duo is tied with Caleb Hurst of Bear River for second in the league strikeout race through the middle of March, which is when games were stopped due to the health crisis.
Marysville’s Matthew Haggard sits top-5 in the league with 15 strikeouts.
Haggard is also 2-0 on the year to top the PVL in wins.
CVC leaders
With only a couple games played before the stoppage, River Valley’s top hitter for average is Michael Acosta (.667). Jacob Shackelford sits fourth in the CVC hitting .600.
Yuba City’s Drake Richardson is among the best power hitters in the league with an .833 slugging percentage. In 14 plate appearances Richardson has five hits, two doubles and a homer for the Honkers.
Shackelford, of River Valley, has an .800 slugging percentage. He has three hits and one double in seven plate appearances.
On the mound, Yuba City’s Chance Diemer is fourth in the league in ERA at 1.83 through 7 2/3 innings pitched.
Stats are compiled on MaxPreps.com largely through coaches’ submissions. Next week we will take a look at some of the statistical softball leaders in the Sac-Joaquin’s PVL and CVC leagues.