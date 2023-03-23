On the heels of another win over a previous top-30 team in the Sac-Joaquin Section, the Colusa High baseball team vaulted up seven spots in the MaxPreps Northern Section computerized poll published each Thursday through the regular season by MaxPreps.com.
Colusa (6-1) took down Woodland Christian, 13-6 on Wednesday behind a 4-for-5 day from Joel Magallon and three hits by Seth Kalisuch.
Woodland Christian was previously ranked No. 26 in the SJS.
Colusa has moved up to No. 4 in the NSCIF poll, trailing only upper division foes Chico, Pleasant Valley and Foothill.
Colusa returns to Sac Valley League action today at home in a doubleheader against Live Oak (3-0). First pitch begins at 2 p.m.
MaxPreps’ rankings algorithm requires a minimum number of games before it can accurately rank teams according to its system.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Yuba City (4-3), which hosts league foe Roseville at 6 p.m. today at Winship Field, dropped from No. 28 to No. 54 in the Sac-Joaquin MaxPreps poll on Thursday.
Sutter Union High, last year’s Northern California Division III state champion, has opened up 2023 at 4-0 and No. 15 in the SportsStars weekly NorCal rankings. Sutter moved up three spots as of March 16. East Nicolaus (4-0), a member of the Northern Section, leads the mid-valley at No. 11 in the SportsStars rankings.
Sutter sits No. 11 in the MaxPreps rankings, two spots behind Wheatland (4-1) as of Thursday.
East Nicolaus continues at No. 1 in the NSCIF MaxPreps rankings ahead of Yreka, West Valley and Paradise, respectively.
East Nicolaus hosts Paradise in a league doubleheader beginning today at 2 p.m.