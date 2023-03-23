On the heels of another win over a previous top-30 team in the Sac-Joaquin Section, the Colusa High baseball team vaulted up seven spots in the MaxPreps Northern Section computerized poll published each Thursday through the regular season by MaxPreps.com. 

Colusa (6-1) took down Woodland Christian, 13-6 on Wednesday behind a 4-for-5 day from Joel Magallon and three hits by Seth Kalisuch.

