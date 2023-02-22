Prep girls basketball
Faith Christian 56, Sacramento Adventist 40
Faith Christian School continued its storybook run with a win over Sacramento Adventist to move into its first finals appearance in school history at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI girls basketball playoffs.
The Lions had three in double figures Tuesday, led by 21 points from Audrey Harris, 17 from younger sister and freshman Lauren Harris and 13 off the hand of freshman Presley Berry.
Faith Christian, the division’s top-seed, improved to 23-5, and will take on No. 2 Foresthill (24-5) – a team it has already beaten this season, at 10 a.m. Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
According to MaxPreps archives, Faith Christian has been in the semifinals twice in the last 11 years and as recently as last year. Then back in 2012 Faith Christian fell to Victory Christian in the semifinals.
Sac-Joaquin MaxPreps will have live audio, via Twitter, of each of the championship games beginning Friday.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity to play in the finals at the G1C,” Faith Christian head coach Geoff Harris said. “We’re staying focused on the remaining goals we set for this season but still enjoying the ride together.”
Colfax 56, Marysville 34
The Indians’ run came to an end courtesy of top-seeded Colfax which took down Marysville in the SJS Division IV semifinals Tuesday in Placer County.
Colfax (29-2) jumped ahead of Marysville (26-5), 18-12 after one and 33-20 at halftime.
Marysville broke last year’s school record for wins with 26 and advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history.
Colfax takes on Riverbank in the D-IV finals at 2 p.m. Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Pierce 78, University Prep 76
Pierce High’s Jocelyn Medina provided 39 points, including a half-court heave at the buzzer, while freshman Magala Jauregui added 17 to lift the Bears to the finals of the Northern Section Division IV tournament to be played at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Shasta College.
Pierce (26-2), seeded third, has not lost since December, and will be taking No. 1 Lassen in the finals.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville advances to D-IV semifinals
Marysville, winners of 22 straight games, advanced to the Sac-Joaquin D-IV semifinals where it took on Venture Academy (24-3), out of Stockton, in a game late Wednesday that did not finish by the Appeal deadline. Venture Academy is the same team that eliminated Marysville last year in the quarterfinals.
Marysville, this year, has been rolling since December, the team’s last loss in 2022-23. The Indians got to the finals with a 90-59 win over Liberty Ranch, thanks in part to 30 points from senior Sutter Union High transfer Amrin Mann. Mann hit six 3-pointers against last year’s SJS D-IV champion.
Colusa to the D-IV semifinals
Colusa, one of four teams left in the Northern Section Division IV boys basketball playoffs, hosted No. 6 Gridley in the semifinals late Wednesday.
Colusa, seeded second at 24-5, got to the semifinals with a win over Anderson. Landon Humprey had 20 points, Isaiah Travis and Seth Kalisuch each added 12 in the win.
Gridley upset No. 3 Orland 58-54 to get to the semifinals.
The other half of the bracket is No. 1 West Valley against No. 4 University Prep.
To purchase Sac-Joaquin Section tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS and search for your game. For the Northern Section visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS and search for your game.
Prep boys wrestling
Sutter advanced two to the California state championships set to begin today through Saturday in Bakersfield.
Carter DeLaCerna (113 pounds) and Akirah Bremmer (116) both finished in sixth place to advance. Both wrestlers are sophomores with this being DeLaCerna’s second consecutive trip to state, according to the school. Bremmer is the first female Sutter wrestler to advance to state since 2010.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.