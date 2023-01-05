Several area squads in basketball and soccer have continued to remain in the top-25 MaxPreps computerized Sac-Joaquin Section polls as almost every team in the mid-valley has transitioned to league play this year. 

The Marysville girls basketball team sits an area-best No. 20 following blowout wins over Yuba City and Sutter earlier this week. The Indians, led by Karisma and Krystal Briggs and senior point guard and defensive stalwart Sophia Rogers, are 13-2 and 1-0 in the Pioneer Valley League heading into a road league tilt at Center beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight. 

