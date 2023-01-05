Several area squads in basketball and soccer have continued to remain in the top-25 MaxPreps computerized Sac-Joaquin Section polls as almost every team in the mid-valley has transitioned to league play this year.
The Marysville girls basketball team sits an area-best No. 20 following blowout wins over Yuba City and Sutter earlier this week. The Indians, led by Karisma and Krystal Briggs and senior point guard and defensive stalwart Sophia Rogers, are 13-2 and 1-0 in the Pioneer Valley League heading into a road league tilt at Center beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Next week, Marysville opens up against SJS No. 5 Colfax (12-2) on the road beginning at 7 p.m. It’s the first of a home-and-home series between the schools.
Faith Christian (10-4), in action late Thursday in a Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League contest, is 44th in the SJS as of the afternoon of Jan. 5.
The Lions are back home Jan. 11 against Buckingham Charter beginning at 6 p.m.
MaxPreps’ rankings system does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings, according to a release via MaxPreps.com.
MaxPreps stated that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information.
MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
A missing score should be reported on the team’s MaxPreps page, according to the release.
Schedules can also be updated by MaxPreps upon request from schools.
Marysville (13-3), winners of seven straight, is just outside the SJS top-25 at No. 34 as of the afternoon of Jan. 5.
Yuba City (10-4), which has won five straight, is next in the area at No. 45 in the section. The Honkers are at No. 16 Woodcreek (12-5) today for a 7:30 p.m. scheduled Capital Valley Conference game.
On Wednesday during YC’s fifth straight win, Davis Warren led the way with 20 points followed by Ryan Grace with 12 and Saleem Rafiq with 11.
A week from today, YC travels to No. 3 Inderkum (11-2) for the first of two CVC matchups.
YC is home Jan. 11 against No. 20 Antelope (12-4) for a 7:30 p.m. scheduled game.
Yuba City is an area-high No. 24 in this week’s MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section computerized strength of schedule poll. The Honkers (10-3-1) resume their season Jan. 10 at Antelope for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
YC is home again Jan. 11 against Orland in an out of section battle beginning at 6 p.m. at Honker Field in Yuba City.
YC’s first rivalry matchup is Jan. 13 at River Valley (1-5).
River Valley is an area-best No. 37 in the MaxPreps SJS computer rankings as of the afternoon of Jan. 5.
The top team in the CVC is Inderkum (12-0-2), which is ranked No. 4 in the SJS. RV travels to Inderkum on Jan. 24 for the second and final matchup between the two schools.
