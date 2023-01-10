Following its second straight Pioneer Valley League win, the Marysville High girls basketball team jumped two spots in this week’s MaxPreps computerized Sac-Joaquin Section polls published on Monday at MaxPreps.com.

The Indians were led in part in last week’s win at Center by a team-high 24 points from sophomore Demi Boykin and 14 points and four 3 -pointers from senior Sophia Rogers. Marysville’s latest victory was its sixth straight, and eight in its last 10 games, heading into a crucial PVL battle at top-10 Colfax tonight in Placer County. 

