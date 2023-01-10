Following its second straight Pioneer Valley League win, the Marysville High girls basketball team jumped two spots in this week’s MaxPreps computerized Sac-Joaquin Section polls published on Monday at MaxPreps.com.
The Indians were led in part in last week’s win at Center by a team-high 24 points from sophomore Demi Boykin and 14 points and four 3 -pointers from senior Sophia Rogers. Marysville’s latest victory was its sixth straight, and eight in its last 10 games, heading into a crucial PVL battle at top-10 Colfax tonight in Placer County.
Marysville (14-2) and Colfax (13-2) are both unbeaten in league and separated by a single game overall.
Marysville leads the Yuba-Sutter area in the girls basketball rankings, which are published each week by MaxPreps heading into the postseason.
Faith Christian (11-4) is No. 2 in the area and 44th in the SJS as of Monday.
The Lions host Buckingham Charter tonight at 6 p.m. in Yuba City.
MaxPreps’ rankings system does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings, according to a release via MaxPreps.com.
MaxPreps stated that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information.
MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
A missing score should be reported on the team’s MaxPreps page, according to the release.
Schedules can also be updated by MaxPreps upon request from schools.
Marysville remained No. 34 in the Sac-Joaquin following a 2-0 week last week, while Yuba City fell three spots to No. 48 in the section.
YC (10-5), winners of five straight, had its streak snapped by Woodcreek on Friday, 86-52.
The Honkers host Antelope, one of three teams in the MaxPreps SJS top-20 – headlined by No. 2 Inderkum – at 7:30 p.m. today in Yuba City.
Marysville, meanwhile, is back home today at 7 p.m. against Colfax (7-5), before hitting the road Friday to Lincoln to take on Twelve Bridges in a doubleheader with the girls team.
Yuba City remained in the same position at No. 24 in this week’s MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section computerized strength of schedule poll. The Honkers (10-3-1) resumed their season late Tuesday at Antelope in a game not available by the Appeal deadline.
YC is home again today against Orland in an out of section battle beginning at 6 p.m. at Honker Field in Yuba City.
YC’s first rivalry matchup is 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at River Valley.
Sutter, new to the SJS this year, has opened up 10-3 and ranked 54th in the section as of Monday. The Huskies sit third in the PVL, a game back of Twelve Bridges. Sutter and Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln, will meet for the first time Jan. 26 at 3:15 p.m. in Sutter.
River Valley moved up two spots to an area-best No. 35 in the MaxPreps SJS computer rankings as of the afternoon of Jan. 9.
The Falcons (3-2-3) travel across town to Yuba City (3-6-1) for its second and final meeting in Capital Valley Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday at YC.
The top team in the CVC is Inderkum (12-0-2), which fell one spot to No. 5 in the SJS. Inderkum hosts RV on Jan. 24 and YC on Jan. 27. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
For complete rankings visit your MaxPreps team page and click on rankings.