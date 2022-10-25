The Colusa High football team steamrolled on homecoming night on Friday, commanding a strong 38-0 win over Live Oak to run its record to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the Sacramento Valley League.
Heading into Friday, Colusa is tied with East Nicolaus – 36-14 winner over Pierce last week – at 3-0 in the SVL.
Colusa came out fierce in the matchup with Live Oak,, scoring on their first play from scrimmage. Junior quarterback Bo Coronado dropped back near his team’s own 30 yard line and delivered a dagger to junior wide receiver Sutter Moss, who outpaced defenders for a 65-yard touchdown to put the RedHawks up 6-0 in just the first few minutes of the contest.
“It was something we worked on all week and we knew it was going to be the first play going into it,” Colusa head coach Mike Badaluco said about the pivotal early play.
Colusa added its second score minutes later, as Coronado faked a handoff and ran the ball in himself from 8 yards out to put his team up 12-0 early in the first quarter.
Live Oak’s strong run game was able to keep its offense on the field for much of the remainder of the first quarter, but midway through the second quarter Colusa added a third touchdown on another big play. Coronado dropped back near midfield and hit junior wide receiver Peyton Humphrey deep over the middle of the field for a 49-yard score to put the RedHawks up 18-0.
With roughly five minutes to go in the half, the RedHawks’ defense and special teams, which had already been strong throughout the half, began to contribute some of their own big plays. The first came on an interception by senior linebacker Dominic Salazar patrolling the middle of the field.
Another came on a blocked punt by junior Will McCoy in Live Oak’s own end zone, recovered by junior Isaiah Travis for a special teams touchdown that put Colusa ahead 25-0 with two and half minutes to go in the first half.
That touchdown would not be the last of the first half for the RedHawks. Back on offense with half a minute left in the second quarter, Humphrey beat his defender down the sideline and received a deep over-the-shoulder pass from Coronado, finishing the play into the end zone for the 60-yard score that gave Colusa a commanding 32-0 lead going into halftime.
Colusa added its final touchdown with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Coronado lofted a 10-yard pass to an open Travis in the back of the end zone for the final score of the game, which would put Colusa up 39-0 in the final minutes of the contest.
Colusa’s defense kept strong and maintained the shutout – its fourth this season in eight games. The shutout was topped off by another Salazar interception in the game’s final minutes. Salazar finished with 14 solo tackles and McCoy finished with 11 of his own.
“Defense is something we’re real passionate about. I buy the kids doughnuts after a shutout.”
Badaluco said about the defensive effort.
Highlights for the Lions included a strong establishment of the run game led by senior Raul
Romero and junior Eben Jones that managed to pick up several first downs and kept possession for Live Oak to help curb Colusa’s momentum.
“We’ve got a big offensive line and big backs, so we try to utilize that as much as we can,” Live Oak head coach Robert Tilton said about the positive run effort.
Tilton noted the learning aspect of this game for the team.
“We’ve just got to fix it. There’s just little things.” he added, “We’re kind of a young team. We’ve got some sophomores and a lot of juniors, and even with trying to win games and make playoffs, we’re preparing for next year as well.”
Live Oak moves to 3-5 on the season and matches up against East Nicolaus on Friday.
As for Colusa, the RedHawks take on Winters Friday on the road.
East Nicolaus 36, Pierce 14
The Spartans avenged last year’s loss to Pierce in the Northern Section playoffs with a commanding 36-14 win last week.
Pierce struck first as Emiliano Gutierrez had a 5-yard rushing touchdown to grab a 7-0 lead after one.
East Nicolaus responded with 22 in the second, led by two rushing scores from quarterback Tyler Grigsby, including one from 55 yards out.
East Nicolaus’ Rhett Risse followed with a rushing touchdown, while Ryan Engler added a two-point conversion to help the Spartans head into halftime with a 22-7 lead.
From there, Grigsby was able to score two more touchdowns, leading to two PATs from Angel Velasquez to put the game away.
Meika Lauppe contributed to this report.