One of the notes that East Nicolaus High football coach Travis Barker jotted down as a spectator last year was how quarterback Ty Grigsby was being utilized in the team’s passing-style offense under former coach Kramer Hagan.
Barker said Grigsby is built to run, and should be used as such. So when he took this year for Hagen, Barker made sure to reinstitute an offense centered around the run that helped the Spartans become a power under Barker the first time.
“He (Grigsby) is a runner, the kid’s built to run – shifty,” Barker said. “I think when he runs he gets more confident and throws with confidence.”
Led by Grigsby and an offensive line that both coaches agreed was overpowering, East Nicolaus got its first win of 2022 with a 42-29 pounding at Marysville Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.
“Up front we did well and we knew our line was physical,” Barker said. “We got some big boys and we had an incredible offseason. The boys have been lifting since January in a routine and getting after it in the weight room. You can tell when they get up against other teams that they look strong and they are confident now.”
Grigsby hit the gaps all night off-tackle and behind center, and found receiver Isaac Roccucci three times through the air in the first half to build a 24-10 lead at the break.
One of his scoring tosses came as Grigsby was rolling right and was nearly out of bounds when he fired a missile to Roccucci across the other side of the field for an eventual touchdown toss.
Grigsby tossed for three TDs, ran in a two-point conversion and engineered an offense that put up 42 points for its first win under Barker’s second term.
Marysville, which was looking for its first 3-0 start since 2015, battled back after it trailed at one point, 30-10 in the third quarter. The Indians put together a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives behind first-year signal caller Kayden Ellyson to close to within 42-29 with just over 3 minutes left in the game. The first drive came courtesy of a 54-yard toss from Ellyson to Danny Lanini on a streak up the middle that closed the gap to 36-23 with over 11 minutes left.
But the size of East Nicolaus, which at times appeared daunting against smaller Marysville, came right back with its punishing ground game that ended with Rhett Risse’s second rushing touchdown, where he would follow lineman Taco Mallow all the way in from the left side to push East Nicolaus ahead, 42-23 with 6:37 left.
“A lot of times in football it’s won at the line of scrimmage and they were a physical bunch tonight,” Marysville first-year coach Will Claggett said. “At times we had a tough time matching it. We will get better and we are on our way. You figure that is a really long established program and they are getting that thing turned back around, and our plan is to emulate them.”
Marysville scored once more on Joseph Endicott’s second TD, before falling quietly into the night against reinvigorated power East Nicolaus.
East Nicolaus travels to Bradshaw Christian (Sacramento) on Friday, while Marysville hosts Gridley at War Memorial Stadium on Thursday.
Both games are scheduled to begin after 7 p.m.
Pleasant Valley 31, Yuba City 15
Highlands 54, Lindhurst 0 (Thursday)