Marysville 26, Colfax 7
Marysville got its first Pioneer Valley League win Friday, 26-7 over Colfax at War Memorial Stadium in Marysville.
Senior quarterback Kayden Ellyson rushed for 140 yards and two scores, while Danny Lanini added 99 yards and a touchdown. As a group, Marysville (4-2, 1-1 PVL) rushed for 297 yards for an average of 6.3 yards per carry.
Antelope 34, Yuba City 28
The Honkers blew a seven-point lead after 3 quarters to fall on the road to the defending Capital Valley Conference champions Friday night in Antelope..
YC (2-5, 1-2 CVC) led 28-21 after 3 quarters, thanks to a third-quarter score from Nick Afato with 6 minutes, 53 seconds left in the period.
Antelope rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns – the second coming with just over 3 minutes left to overtake YC for good.
The Honkers, losers of two straight in league, fell into fifth in CVC action. YC returns home for alumni night Oct. 7 against Woodcreek. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. at Honker Field.
East Nicolaus 45, Lindhurst 0
The Spartans overpowered Sac-Joaquin foe Lindhurst Friday to take down the Blazers on homecoming.
Dalton Novak scored on the game’s first play via a 65-yard rushing touchdown. Isaac Roccucci followed with a receiving score – the first of his two scores – while quarterback Tyler Grigsby got one on the ground to extend East Nic’s lead on 1-6 Lindhurst.
Rhett Risse capped the scoring for East Nicolaus (4-1) with two touchdowns on the ground. He finished with 120 rushing yards.
East Nic begins Sacramento Valley League play at home against Durham at 7 p.m. Friday.
Meika Lauppe contributed to this report.
