GAME OF THE WEEK:
Wheatland (5-2) at Sutter (6-1)
Tonight the Pirates will make the trek north for a marquee match-up with the Sutter Huskies. It’ll be a battle of two teams that have been able to use a lethal ground attack all season long.
“They’re a very well-coached team, they make next to zero mistakes in all aspects of the game and I think that’s what brings them success year after year,” Wheatland head coach Larry Hulen said. “We’ll be ready for a hard fought battle come Friday night,” he added.
Leading the Pirates this season has been running back Tariq Parker, who’s proven he can be a true threat at any point in time. This season Parker has rushed for an impressive 1,210 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“I’m not taking anything away from Tariq, but our offensive line has been so great this season,” Hulen said.
Looking to stop the Pirates is a Sutter defense that’s allowed less than nine points on average to its opponents this season. Leading the Huskies in tackles this year has been Kyle Watson with 81 tackles and Mario Ayotte with 79 tackles.
“We know they’re having a great season, their offense has stepped it up this season so our defense will be ready for a showdown,” Sutter head coach Ryan Reynolds said.
As for the Huskies offense, look for running back Colton Dillabo to have a good night after stepping up his game this season. Dillabo has manages to rack up 437 yards and six touchdowns this season.
“He’s definitely elevated his game, I think what makes him such a good player is his willingness to play the game for his teammates,” Reynolds said.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Sutter.
Woodcreek (2-6) at River Valley (3-5)
River Valley and Woodcreek sit deadlocked near the bottom of the Capital Valley Conference heading into tonight’s league match-up in Yuba City.
The Falcons are coming off a 49-7 victory over winless Bella Vista, notching their first win in the CVC action following an 0-3 start.
It’s also senior night for River Valley, meaning next week it will end the year at Antelope, which beat the conference’s second-place team, Yuba City, 28-13 earlier this season.
This is the second meeting since 2004 between Woodcreek and River Valley, with the Falcons falling 35-27 last year.
Foothill (5-3) at Marysville (3-5)
Following back-to-back blowout losses in Pioneer Valley League play, Marysville looks to right the ship at home on senior night against Foothill of Sacramento.
Marysville will need to re-establish its run game that accrued nearly 500 yards in its only PVL win over Lindhurst. The Indians are led on the ground by Jerriah Mcbath. Jake Morawcznski, Isaak Delozier and Francisco Zuniga should also see some carries to help stabilize an offense led by first-quarterback Wyatt Sharp.
Hamilton (1-6) at East Nicolaus (6-1)
Since an opening-season loss at home to Paradise, East Nicolaus has reeled off six straight victories to move atop the Mid-Valley League at 6-1 and 2-0. The Spartans are currently tied with University Prep in league heading into their final home game of the regular season against Hamilton.
If East Nicolaus is to complete the season’s first step of a league title, en route to pursuing a fifth straight Northern Section Division IV title, then it’ll need to putaway the Braves to get ready for back-to-back road games against Williams and University Prep (Redding).
As it has most of the year, East Nicolaus will run its offense through senior quarterback Gavin McAuliff, who’s accrued over 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns passing and rushing this season.
Center (8-0) at Lindhurst (2-6)
The road isn’t going to get any easier for the Blazers tonight as they host an undefeated team in the Cougars tonight at home.
This season the Center offense is averaging 39 points per game making them a tough opponent for any defense.
One player to watch for on the Cougars is quarterback Michael Wortham. The senior not only leads a high-powered offense, but can also make big plays on defense from the safety position.
On Lindhurst, Sam Enochs and company will have their hands full if they can’t make adjustments on the fly.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Olivehurst.
Yuba City (5-3) at Inderkum (8-0)
For the Honkers, a huge matchup against unbeaten Inderkum couldn’t come at a better time. Not only is Yuba City on a three-game win streak, the Honkers managed to score 42 unanswered points in last week’s contest against Roseville.
One player that’s really stepped it up lately for the Honkers is running back Takeshi Faupula. In last week’s game, Faupula rushed for over 100 yards and four touchdowns. While the Tigers’ defense does boast a 15.3 points allowed per game stat, Faupula could be the key to making an impact for the Honkers.
The Yuba City defense has been impressive this season, but one player they’ll need to be ready for is Inderkum’s Dino Watson. This season the senior Tiger has rushed for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns. Luke Afato and his teammates will need to ready for the ground attack.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. in Sacramento.
Colusa (4-4) at Esparto (2-6)
RedHawks quarterback Riley Stice has been utterly impressive this season. With a passer rating of 113.7, Stice will be a key in Colusa’s game plan against a struggling defense in Esparto.
In their last three games, the Spartans have allowed over 100 points. If they fail to show they’ve cleaned things up defensively it could be a long night for the team in navy and silver.
Despite Esparto’s defensive woes, the Spartans have seen some success on offense, led by running back Carlos Garcia who has accumulated 328 yards with three touchdowns.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Esparto.
Oroville (2-5) at Gridley (4-3)
The Bulldogs will hope to ride their momentum tonight against Oroville after a dramatic overtime win last week against Las Plumas.
Leading the way for Gridley this season has been running back Arden Anderson. This season, the junior has tallied 652 yards from scrimmage with six total touchdowns.
As for the Tigers, Oroville will need to look to Kacie Riley. As a junior, Riley has rushed for 664 yards and six touchdowns, making tonight’s game a battle of two similar backs.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at The Bone Yard.
Pierce (5-2) at Winters (2-5)
After a hard fought win last week against Colusa, it would appear the Warriors have possibly turned things around. Unfortunately for Winters, they’ll have to face a red-hot squad in Pierce tonight at home.
Since losing to East Nicolaus 47-12, the Bears have been on a tear, winning three straight games by an average margin of 31 points.
The Winters defense could have their hands full tonight when they face the Bears. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Winters.