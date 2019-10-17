GAME OF THE WEEK: Roseville (5-2) at Yuba City (4-3)
After a 56-7 blowout victory against Bella Vista last week, the Honkers will get right back to work this week against a tougher opponent in the Roseville Tigers.
“They’re a great football team, they have a solid running attack which means their offensive line does a great job blocking. It’ll be a tough test, but I’m confident in our team,” Yuba City head coach Aaron Gingery said.
Leading the Honkers into tonight’s game is running back Erik Palmquist. This season the senior has been on a tear, tallying multiple touchdown performances in numerous
outings.
“Erik really allows us to be a versatile offense. His skill set doesn’t hold us to just one thing and I think that speaks volumes of a player,” Gingery said.
One player to watch out for on the Roseville Tigers is running back Joe Brijs. The junior back has been putting up some impressive stats including 553 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. While Luke Afato and the Honkers defense have looked stellar thus far, they’ll need to be ready to face Brijs and his offensive line tonight.
“Our defense is really diverse and that’s been fun to see,” Ginger said. “We will continue to head towards perfection and that’s all we as coaches can really ask of our players,” he added.
Kickoff is set for
7:15 p.m. in Yuba City.
Durham (3-4) at Live Oak (5-2)
Live Oak is smack dab in the middle of a breakthrough season, erasing many years of bad history and a lot of losing.
The Lions have won more games this season than in their past three years combined. Sitting at 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Sacramento Valley League, Live Oak is atop the SVL standings this week with Durham coming to town tonight.
Durham (2-4, 1-1) is the three-time defending Northern Section Division IV runner-up.
Head coach Jim Arostegui knows the test in front of him with Durham heading into Arostegui Stadium. He said his team is ready and knows what’s at stake.
“We’re confident, but there are still question marks at times,” said Arostegui, in his third season at Live Oak. “Last week we didn’t play very well and if we play like we did last week we’ll be in trouble (against Durham).”
Arostegui said while the breakthrough that Live Oak has made is undeniable, he hopes to keep it rolling through November.
“I’m proud of them, they have overcome a lot of bad history,” he said. “I hope they know what’s in front of them because we could make some noise here.”
Junior running back/safety Odin Moody said the team is preparing to finish the season.
“We’ve been bad for a long time and we embrace that,” Moody said. “We want to change the culture and finish the season for once. That’s been our reputation is not being able to finish. We’re going to win games now.”
Live Oak has lost six straight to Durham, with its last victory on Nov. 2, 2012.
Lindhurst (2-5) at Colfax (5-2)
The Blazers will be battle-tested tonight when they make the trip to face the five-win Falcons.
In last week’s 42-14 loss to Bear River, the Lindhurst defense had a long night. If the Blazers want to have success tonight they’ll need to find a way to minimize Colfax’s opportunities.
One player to watch for on Lindhurst’s defense will be corner back Juan Torres. The senior leads all Blazers with 27 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
As for the Falcons, look for running back David Martinez to have another solid outing. In his last game against Marysville, Martinez rushed for 61 yards and a score.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Colfax.
Maxwell (2-5) at Weed (0-6)
After five straight losses, tonight may be the night for the Panthers to finally break the threshold and tally a ‘W’ as they face a winless team in the Cougars.
Not only has Weed lost every game in 2019, it’s done so in unique fashion. Between three shutout losses and a forfeit, it’s hard to say that the Cougars football program is anything but okay.
One player that should have a big night for Maxwell is wide out Tony Lopez. This season the junior has 305 receiving yards and five scores. Lopez could give the Weed defense issues all night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Weed.
Mt. Shasta (3-3) at East Nicolaus (5-1)
Travis Barker and company will return home tonight for a conference showdown with a Mt. Shasta team that’s currently .500 on the season.
The Spartans have been on a tear this year with four victories in which East Nicolaus has won by at least 25 points.
One Spartan that has stood out this season is linebacker Garrett McCray. The senior linebacker leads East Nic with a total of 53 tackles. Mt. Shasta will have to watch out for McCray at all times on the field.
One player to watch our for on the Bears is lineman specialist Lane Kindley. The team captain has proven to be a game wrecker this season with his 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. frame.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Nicolaus.
River Valley (2-5) at Bella Vista (0-7)
The Falcons have lost some tough games this season, including a 35-21 loss to Franklin and a 33-31 heart-breaker against Roseville. If there was ever a time to break the five-game losing skid, it’s tonight; against a winless Bella Vista squad.
While River Valley did fall last week against Inderkum, the Falcons were able to put up 20 points on the board against an undefeated team in the Tigers.
Look for River Valley’s George Baker to step up and lead the running attack tonight against a Bella Vista defense that’s allowed 297 points through seven games.
Kickoff is set for
7:15 p.m. in Yuba City.
Willows (1-5) at Paradise (7-0)
The Honkers have their work cut out for them tonight when they face off against an undefeated Bobcats team that’s shown no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
Paradise’s offense is averaging over 40 points per game, meanwhile its defense has been just as strong holding opponents to an average of 5.7 points a game.
One player to watch for on the Bobcats is running back Tyler Harrison. The sophomore sensation has 1,073 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. If the Honkers want to minimize Paradise’s offensive scores they’ll need to find an answer for Harrison.
Looking to do just that will be Willows’ Manuel Lederer. The senior defensive specialist leads the Honkers defense in both tackles and sacks.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. in Paradise.
Biggs (5-1) at Etna (6-1)
Besides a 38-35 hiccup on Oct. 4 against Fall River, the Biggs football program has looked like a very well construed machine this season.
On average, the Wolverines defense is allowing its opponents to less than 13 points per game, making any offense have to think twice about its game plan.
This is much in part to do with the play of Cheyden Jackson. This season, Jackson has tallied a total of seven sacks and 19 tackles (11 solo and eight assisted). Etna will need to have a strategy in place for Jackson and the Wolverines’ defense.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. in Etna.
Las Plumas (0-6) at Gridley (3-3)
After a tough loss to its rival Sutter last week, Gridley will hope to bounce back tonight when it faces off against a win-less Thunderbirds team.
One player that the Bulldogs will need to get going is star running back Arden Anderson. In last week’s game against Sutter, Anderson was only used on special teams and defense. Look for Gridley to get the ball back in his hands tonight behind the line of scrimmage.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. in Gridley.
Marysville (3-4) at Center (7-0)
In last week’s game against Colfax, the Indians’ defense gave up 20 points in the first quarter, making it hard to stage a comeback later in the game. Tonight, Marysville will need to orchestrate a better start when it faces undefeated Center.
This season, the Indians have been led by running back Jerriah Mcbath, who’s shown he can be a touchdown machine at any point of a game.
On the other side of the ball, Marysville will need to watch out for Center’s Brandon Fernandes. The 6-foot-3 wide out can tend to provide his offense a spark late in the game.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. in Center.
Orland (3-3) at Wheatland (4-2)
The Wheatland offense is averaging 34 points per game. Why? Two words. Tariq Parker.
In last week’s game against Las Plumas the senior back had just another ordinary night with 133 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns.
While Orland is no easy opponent, the Trojans defense will have their hands full with Parker and his offensive line ready to go.
One player to watch for on Orland is defensive tackle Angel Bravo. The junior Trojan leads his team with 48 tackles and three and half sacks.
The Bravo-Parker match-up could be some of the best entertainment money can buy in the area tonight.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. in Wheatland.
Sutter (5-1) at Oroville (2-4)
After its second shutout victory last week against Gridley the Huskies will look to battle it out again tonight when they take to the road against a two-win Oroville team.
The toughest part about tonight’s game for the Huskies will be adjusting to a much different styled opponent. Having just faced a team that only passed the ball three times, the Huskies will now face off against a Tigers offense that loves to air it out.
One player to watch for on the Sutter defense is cornerback Roman Resendez. The senior defensive back has tallied 19 tackles and two interceptions on the season, making him a true threat.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Oroville.