Game of the week: Hamilton (0-2) at Live Oak (1-1)
The Lions will come into tonight’s game with a little more pep in their step after hanging on in a close duel last week against University Prep, 16-13.
The Lions will look to star running back Odin Moody, who already has 293 rushing yards and a touchdown through his first two games.
Moody is joined by an offensive line that coach Arostegui believes is much improved compared to last season.
“A lot of them have gotten bigger and better in the offseason, which is nice to see. It’ll help improve our game all-around,” Arostegui said.
While the Braves may not look that great on paper, the Lions will need to watch out for a few players who can strike long plays. Senior wideout Luis Hinojosa already has a 62-yard reception under his belt this season and has proved he can change a game at the blink of an eye.
The Live Oak defense will look to Hunter Ballantyne for help shutting down the Braves offense. Ballantyne leads the Lions with 16 totals tackles including 12 of which are solo.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight in Live Oak.
Princeton (2-0) at Dunsmuir (0-1)
The undefeated Eagles will look to stay perfect tonight when they take on a Dunsmuir team hungry for their first win of the season.
After blowing out Butte Valley 58-14 last week, I wouldn’t expect much to change for the Eagles offense this week.
One player on Dunsmuir that Princeton may need to watch out for is running back Isaac Day-Williams. In just one game the senior back has 173 yards on 14 carries. While Princeton’s offense continues to roll, the Eagles defense may have their hands full with Day-Williams.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Dunsmuir.
Biggs (2-0) at Los Molinos (1-0)
The Wolverines will take to the road for the first time this season when they make the trip out to Los Molinos. Biggs is off to a great start on the season as they hammered Hamilton in Week One, 40-0 and slid past Esparto in Week Two, 27-14.
The Wolverines will be led by quarterback Gregg Slusser, who holds a 135.6 passer rating to go along with his 128 yards and two touchdown throws.
One the other side of the ball will be the Bulldogs’ Hunter Landingham, who currently leads the Los Molinos defense with 13 tackles, including five solo.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Los Molinos.
Colusa (2-0) at Colfax (1-1)
The RedHawks’ offense has scored 101 points through their first two games. Don’t expect too much to change tonight when they face a struggling Colfax defense that allowed 34 points last week to Woodland.
Colusa is led by elite quarterback Riley Stice, who currently boasts a 170.7 passer rating to go with his 270 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
One target that Stice has heavily favored is receiver Victor Hernandez. The senior wide out has 237 receiving yards on just 11 receptions.
The Colfax offense has quite the talent too at the receiver position in John Beckman. The Falcons senior has 13 receptions for 214 yards with four touchdowns. If the RedHawks defense wants to have success, the secondary will need to keep an eye on Beckman.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Colfax.
Bradshaw Christian (2-0) at East Nicolaus (1-1)
In last year’s game against Bradshaw Christian, the Spartans reeled off an impressive 45 points while holding The Pride to just 22 points. Tonight East Nicolaus will look to keep up its good fortune against the Sacramento private school as it plays host.
The Spartans offense has proved it hasn’t missed a beat, as multiple players are getting into the end zone. As a unit, the East Nicolaus offense has scored 69 points through its first two games.
This is much due to the trio of Gavin McAuliff, J.T. Stinson and Tim Chon. Between the three of them they’ve accounted for six of the eight rushing touchdowns that the Spartans have scored in 2019. If Bradshaw Christian wants to minimize the Spartan offense they’ll have to watch out for multiple players.
As for the Spartan defense, a player to watch will be sophomore linebacker, Garrett McCray. Through his first two varsity games, McCray has tallied 17 tackles.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Nicolaus.
Gridley (0-1) at Central Valley (1-0)
The Bulldogs will make the long trek up to Shasta Lake tonight for a showdown with a Falcons squad that proved it’s ready for the 2019 season by shutting out Trinity last week, 26-0.
Looking to have another nice game on the ground will be Gridley’s Arden Anderson, who was able to rush for 126 yards in last week’s loss to Paradise.
Anderson and his offensive teammates will need to penetrate the defense and try to keep Kevin Seaman and the Falcons’ offense off the field. The senior passer rushed for 76 yards and threw for 45 in last week’s game against Trinity.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Shasta Lake.
Highlands (2-0) at Wheatland (2-0)
It’s hard to generate some hype by crowning this game “the battle of the unbeaten” (because both teams have only played two games), but I think anyone who attends tonight’s game in Wheatland is in for a treat.
On one side of the ball you have Tariq Parker, who is already off to an outstanding start with 568 rushing yards and five touchdowns in just two games for the Pirates. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball you have Highlands’ Greg Nivision, a fierce linebacker who has tallied seven sacks and 12 tackles.
Look for the Wheatland defense to have their hands full with Scots as they’ve scored 123 points in the last two weeks.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m.
Lindhurst (0-3) at Las Plumas (0-2)
The Blazers will not only be looking to grab their first win of the season tonight, but they’ll also be hoping to avenge last season’s 38-17 loss to Las Plumas when they make the trip north for a showdown with the Thunderbirds.
The 2019 season has been tough for Lindhurst, but there will be no better opportunity than tonight when the Blazers square- off against a struggling team in Las Plumas.
Through their first two games, Las Plumas has allowed 75 points and only scored 13 points. For Lindhurst, they’ll need another great showing from sophomore running back Simon Enochs, who rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Wheatland.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. in Oroville.
River Valley (2-1) at Pleasant Valley (1-2)
The Falcons will face their toughest test yet tonight as they make the trip up to Chico for a game with the defending state champion Pleasant Valley Vikings.
One player that the Falcons will have to watch out for is Pleasant Valley’s Ian Guanzon. The sophomore dual-threat quarterback threw for 130 yards and ran for 66 yards in last week’s loss against Valley Christian of San Jose.
As for River Valley, look for middle linebacker Tanner Brown to make his name heard as he’s shown this season that he can stop anything up the middle of the field.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m in Chico.
Sutter (1-1) at Benicia (2-0)
The Huskies offense showcased how lethal it can be in last week’s 45-13 victory over Red Bluff. Tonight will pose a new threat for Sutter as they travel to the Bay Area to take on an unbeaten Benicia squad.
The Panthers defense has shown it can be hard to beat as Benicia has allowed just 22 points through its first two games.
Looking to change that will be Sutter’s Colton Dilabo, who leads the Huskies with 125 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
As for the Sutter defense, look for them to be the difference-maker in this one as they will be put to the test against an offense that’s averaging 44 points per game.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. in Benicia.
Williams (2-1) at Pierce (1-1)
In last year’s rivalry game against Pierce, the Yellojackets went into halftime down 28-21 at home. The game was well within reach. However, the Bears would blank Williams in the second half before adding another touchdown to take the game 35-21.
Tonight the two-win Yellowjackets will hope for a different outcome. This time on the road.
One player to watch for on Williams will be wide receiver Aldo Ambriz, who’s accumulated an impressive 265 receiving yards to go with his 15 receptions and two touchdowns.
On the other sideline will be Pierce’s Mason Smith. A team captain who can play both receiver and cornerback. If Smith and his teammates can slow down the Williams passing game it will help their chances greatly.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. in Pierce.
Willows (1-0) at Orland (1-1)
Everyone has a little bit more hype when there’s a rivalry game scheduled for Friday night. That’ll be the case in Orland tonight when the Trojans welcome the Honkers to battle it out.
In last year’s game, Orland ran out to a 13-0 lead at half before pouring it on in the second half with 21 more points to take the game by a final score of 34-7.
Willows will be out for revenge tonight as they look to spoil the home crowd.
One player to watch for on the Honkers is running back Bryecen Ellis, who’s already over the 100-yard mark in just one game. Ellis is averaging 8.5 yards per carry so Orland will need to minimize his impact.
Looking to do so will be Trojans defensive lineman, Adrian Gamboa, who’s averaging seven tackles per game.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Orland.
Yuba City (2-1) at Chico (2-0)
It was hard to critique anything wrong with the Honkers last week in their 70-7 blowout win against Fairfield. However if one thing is for certain it’s that tonight they’ll face a better team in the Chico Panthers.
One player to watch for on the Panthers will be wide receiver Marco Moretti. The senior wide out’s 6-foot-5, 200 lbs. frame makes him a hard target for any defensive back to cover. The Honkers defense will need to know where he’s lined up at all times.
As for Yuba City, expect offensive threat Erik Palmquist to have another huge showing tonight. While he may not rush for three touchdowns and 150-plus yards like he did last week, he can certainly turn any play into an extra long gain.
Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. in Chico.