Game of the week: Chico (3-0)
at Sutter (2-1)
Tonight the Huskies will hope to avenge last year’s loss when the Panthers defeated Sutter, 17-7.
“I think one of the things we’ve really preached all week long is this team’s tough. They’re physical and we have to match that on a consistent basis,” Sutter head coach Ryan Reynolds said.
The Huskies will look to build off of a tight 23-20 win last week against Benicia.
One player that the Huskies expect to have a big night is quarterback Landon Cooper. The junior passer has been turning it on lately and the coaching staff has taken notice.
“He’s really played well these past two weeks, he’s protecting the ball and making smart decisions down field,” Reynolds said. “One thing I’d like to see against Chico is for one of our receivers to step-up and have an impact,” he added.
As for the defense, Sutter will face a Chico offense that is currently averaging over 32 points per game, though the Huskies coaching staff has made sure their players will be prepared.
“Our defensive coordinator Max Schimanski is one of the best in the business in terms of prepping for a game. He can scout an offense and give our kids the confidence they need to face a tough opponent,” Reynolds said.
One player that the Huskies will need to keep an eye on is Chico’s Marco Moretti. The senior wideout stands tall at 6-foot-5 making him a hard target for any secondary to cover.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Sutter Union High.
Williams (2-2) at Willows (1-1)
While winning is nice, sometimes a tough loss is just what a team needs to get back headed in the right direction. Tonight when the Yellowjackets travel to Willows, both teams will be looking to bounce back from losses in week three.
The Yellowjackets fell to Pierce 38-12 last week and will likely be trying to generate more offense against a struggling Honker defense. One player to watch out for on Williams will be running back Emiliano Navarro, who currently leads the team in all-purpose yards.
On the other side of the ball will be Willows’ Manuel Lederer, who leads the Honkers with tackles.
Kickoff is set for
5:30 p.m. in Willows.
Loyalton (0-2) at Princeton (3-0)
The Princeton Eagles’ 2019 campaign is off to a hot start. The eight-man league powerhouse is putting up impressive numbers on offense, including a 58-14 win over Butte Valley.
After tallying another victory last week due to Dunsmuir forfeiting, the Eagles are eager to get back in action when they face a win-less team in Loyalton.
One player that will likely impact the game is Princeton’s Rigoberto Davilo. The offensive/defensive lineman can block as well as pass rush, making him very versatile at all times.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Princeton.
Maxwell (2-1) at Biggs (3-0)
Biggs is back? After a 5-6 season last year, the Wolverines have already jumped out to an impressive start, tallying three-straight victories against Hamilton, Esparto and Los Molinos.
Biggs will want to capitalize tonight as it will be playing its last home game until Oct. 25 when it hosts Portola.
Looking to spark the Wolverines will be running back Shavon Gramps-Green, who rushed for 248 yards and six touchdowns in just three games.
As for the Panthers, they’ll look to bounce back after last week’s 37-12 loss to Fall River.
Leading the Panthers this season is quarterback Trent Hendrix, who’s thrown for 232 yards and four scores to amount an 82.3 passer rating.
Kickoff in Biggs is set for 7 p.m.
Yuba City (2-2) at Antelope (1-3)
The Honkers suffered a tough loss last week as the fell in Chico to the Panthers, 30-28. This week Yuba City will hope to get back to their winning ways as they face a much lesser opponent in Antelope.
With a defense that’s allowed 158 points so far this season, players like Eric Palmquist and Takeshi Faupula should be ready to run the ball all night for Yuba City.
However one player to watch for on the Titans’ offense will be running back Quvonte Thomas. The senior back is averaging five yards on 62 carries to go along with his two touchdowns. Luke Afato and the Yuba City defense will need to keep an eye on Thomas in the back field.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. in Antelope.
East Nicolaus (2-1) at Pierce (2-1)
The Spartans look like they’re off to another great start in 2019. The offense is averaging over 27 points per game and the defense looks to be following right behind.
Tonight East Nicolaus will make the trip out to Pierce, a team that shouldn’t be taken lightly.
The Bears have proved they can hang with the best of them, being that the team’s only loss of the season came in week one against U-Prep, 49-48.
One player to watch for on Pierce will be defensive end Elijah Diaz. With a 6-foot-3 frame, Diaz can give any offensive lineman nightmares the day before a game.
East Nicolaus will need to rely on a sharp and balanced running attack from J.T. Stinson, Gavin McAuliff and Tim Chon. Between the three players, the Spartans have seven touchdowns.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. in Pierce.
Las Plumas (0-3) at Marysville (1-2)
The Indians are back from their bye week. They had time to rest up, reevaluate some schemes and look ahead to another home game against a struggling team in the Thunderbirds tonight.
Last week, Las Plumas suffered its third loss of the season against Lindhurst, 14-6.
Marysville’s offense should be ready to go. One player I’d expect a big game out of will be Alejandro Lara. The 6-foot-2 lineman can be an impact player on any snap, taking away offensive and defensive strategies at the blink of an eye.
A player on Las Plumas that Marysville will need to watch out for is wideout Sammy Eldridge. The senior receiver/cornerback knows his coverage and can make a long gains for the Thunderbirds.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. at War Memorial stadium.
Red Bluff (0-3) at Corning (2-1)
Sometimes when there’s a rivalry on the line, you can go ahead and throw out all the numbers and stats. On paper Corning should have no problem against a win-less Red Bluff team, but that doesn’t mean tonight’s game will be a breeze for the Cardinals.
Last year the Spartans won defeating Corning, 28-7. This season the Cardinals will hope to keep up their winning ways.
Sophomore running back Nick Brown has led the Corning offense with 228 yards and three touchdowns. If the Spartans want to win this year’s rivalry matchup again this season they’ll need to find an answer for Brown.
Kickoff is set for
7:30 p.m. in Corning.
University Prep (2-1) at Colusa (2-1)
The RedHawks will be tested tonight as they face a fierce opponent in the U-Prep Panthers, who’s offense is averaging over 36 points per game.
Colusa will have its hands full when it faces running back Cole Abel, who’s rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Looking to weather the storm for the RedHawks will be Cody Free, who’s tallied 19 tackles.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Colusa.
Winters (0-3) at Wheatland (2-1)
Winters will have one question in mind when trying to secure its first victory of the season tonight. How do you stop Tariq Parker?
The Wheatland running back currently leads the state in rushing with over 800 yards and six touchdowns.
“He’s truly something special, his vision on the field is exceptional,” Wheatland head coach Larry Dolan said.
Given the task to stop Parker and the Pirates offense tonight will be Winters’ Aidan Cruiz and Carson Lowire, who have a combined 44 tackles so far this season.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight in Wheatland.
Live Oak (2-1) at
Gridley (1-1)
Rivalry games are always exciting under the bright lights on Friday. The 2019 edition of the Harvest Bowl will be just that when it showcases a Live Oak program that’s hungry for a victory over the Bulldogs for the first time since 2012.
This year the Lions have been able to run the ball easily through their opponents, much do to the help of a new and improved offensive line. Having an elusive running back like Odin Moody can also help.
On the other side of the ball is Gridley’s Max Nicolson. A senior who’s already accumulated 18 tackles in just two games. Moody and his offensive teammates will need to keep an eye on Nicolson and company if they want to have success tonight.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.