There are a lot of moments in a high school football coach's career that he will remember. His first win as a head coach is one of them.
When Marysville defeated Natomas 27-20 on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium it marked Jeff Freeman's first career win as a head coach.
"They always say the first win is the hardest," Freeman said jokingly. "In all honesty I'm kind of happy it's out of the way. Plus it's great for this group to start off 1-0," he added.
It was truly a team effort for the Indians on Friday as they saw touchdowns by many different players.
Isaack Delozier, Eddie Gomez and Devon Conway all finished the night with a touchdown. Delozier rushed for over 100 yards and was a difference maker when it came to moving the chains in crucial situations.
"He's a work horse man, he ran the ball very well tonight and got it done when it counted," Freeman said.
Down 20-19 at halftime the Indians knew they had to do a better job of minimizing the Nighthawks' scoring chances. And they did just that.
"Being able to completely shut them out in the second half was a huge adjustment for our defense," Freeman said. "It was a true testament of their ability to think on the fly."
The Indians appeared to be much more well-rounded of a team in the second-half according to the coaching staff. Come next week against Wheatland the coaches hope their players will be a lot less nervous and lot more mentally focused.
Marysville (1-0) vs. Wheatland (0-0) are set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m.
Mesa Verde 32, Lindhurst 19
The Blazers suited up and were ready to get the season underway Friday night, but they didn't get off to the start they wanted.
"We got into a 20-0 hole early on in the first quarter and it's hard to come back from that," head coach Hark Dulai said. "The whole team needs to step it up as well as the coaching staff, myself included," he added.
Despite the tough season opening loss, the Blazers had some players that finished the night with admirable stat lines.
Quarterback Sam Alfred threw a passing touchdown to Kameron Ferguson.
As for the defense, Edgar Miranda and Daniel Yane each had an interception return for a touchdown.
Lindhurst (0-1) will play their home opener next week against Highlands (0-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.