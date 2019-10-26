The Bulldogs fell to the visiting Oroville Tigers 34-28.
Down 21-6 at the half the Bulldogs scored 16 unanswered points to take the lead 22-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
They managed to get on the board one more time, leading 28-21 in the fourth quarter before eventually falling to the Tigers.
Ryan Smith led Gridley on offense with 190 yards rushing on 29 carries and a 72-yard touchdown run.
Cameron Carr ran for 87 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown. Carr would also throw for two touchdowns, both to Shay Carr, six and 45 yards.
Along with the offensive output, Shay Carr came up with 2 interceptions on the defensive end. Gridley (4-4) takes on the Orland Trojans next week.
Foothill 41, Marysville 31
Marysville was beaten late due to a few mistakes and turnovers in the fourth quarter, falling to Foothill, 41-31 on senior night Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.
The Indians (3-6, 1-3 PVL) had a lot of success running the ball, led by Jerriah Mcbath’s team-high 295 yards.
Marysville, as a unit, ran for a team-high 402 yards against Foothill.
But the fourth quarter mistakes were too big too overcome, head coach Jeff Freeman said.
Freeman said two late penalties and a fumble helped Foothill rally from a three-point deficit to drop Marysville.
“It was a tight game real contested,” Freeman said. “Our guys fought their hearts out.”
Freeman said next week’s game at Bear Valley (Grass Valley) is a must-win to be able to make the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Inderkum 35, Yuba City 20
The visiting Yuba City Honkers fell to the undefeated Inderkum Tigers on Friday night, 35-20.
Down eight points with three minutes remaining, the Honkers would come up on the losing end of a hard fought offensive and defensive game.
The game was a showcase of two teams battling hard all night long, at the end of the contest both the visiting and home crowds rewarded the teams with a well deserved ovation.
Yuba City (5-4) wraps up their regular season next week at Woodcreek.
Junior Varsity
Sutter 49, Wheatland 0
In Sutter - The JV Husky squad defeated the Wheatland Pirates 49-0.
Trevor Eck led the way on offense with four passing touchdowns, three to Cayden Simmons and one to Joey Bicknell.
The Huskies ground attack on offense was led by Troy Brucie who rushed for two touchdowns; Xavier Cardenas rounded out the scoring with one rushing touchdown.
The Husky defense was led by Uli Alvarez, Aiden Mote and Noah Tibbet.
The undefeated Huskies (8-0) will play Las Plumas next week.